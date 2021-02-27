24 Raspberry Desserts That'll End Your Meal on a Bright Note
Bursting with flavor, raspberries can add a bright note to nearly every dessert recipe in your repertoire. Their ruby red color and bold berry flavor pairs well with some of our other favorite ingredients like chocolate, lemon, and lime, but feel free to let them stand alone as well. In some of our favorite recipes like Battenberg Cake and Crepe Cake, raspberries act as the glue that holds the dessert together and adds another depth of flavor. In others, like our Lemon Raspberry Cake and White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake, they take center stage.
Head to a U-Pick farm or your local farmers' market in the warm summer months to get the most fresh and flavorful berries. If you're in a pinch or looking for an off-season fix, picking up a bag of frozen berries from your grocery store's freezer section will do the trick.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Puree raspberries and then strain them to remove the seeds before combining with cream cheese for this sweet, pink frosting.
Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
Fresh raspberries, raspberry spread, and freeze-dried raspberries add a punch of color and flavor to decadent chocolate cheesecake.
Raspberry Crumble Bars
Let these bars cool completely before cutting to get clean and perfect squares.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Use toasted ground almonds to make the crust of this buttery bar cookie, and almond extract for the filling. The nutty flavor will balance out the sweetness and tartness of the berries and rhubarb.
Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
These pretty sandwich cookies are sure to impress at your next ladies luncheon.
Raspberry Ricotta Cake
Whether you serve it for breakfast or dessert, this cake is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser.
No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream
No ice cream maker is needed to make this homemade recipe.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
White chocolate glaze and fresh raspberries top this delicious pound cake loaf.
Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake
Make sure to make this dessert far enough in advance to allow it to chill for at least 8 hours before serving.
Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Salted milk chocolate frosting balances out the sweet raspberries in this cake to make it perfect for any time of day.
Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
These cupcakes are pretty as can be with their yellow cake and pink buttercream frosting.
Triple Berry Sonker with Dip
Use a 3⁄4-inch round cutter to cut holes in the dough. This will let the bright berries peep through as they bake.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Fold half the fruit into the batter and place the other half on top of the batter so as the cake bakes, it buckles around the fruit.
Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops
Greek yogurt serves as a tangy base for these homemade pops that are a more refreshing version of parfaits.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Cream cheese ice cream rounds out this berry dessert.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
These shortcake cookies are even better with the addition of cornmeal for extra crunch.
Raspberry Limeade Granita
You can pull this refreshing treat together in just 5 minutes.
Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
These berry muffins are a perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch table.
Rainbow Sherbet Cake
Three of your favorite frozen flavors—pineapple, orange, and raspberry—create sweet layers in this pound cake.
Battenberg Cake
Raspberry jam holds together the layers of this beautiful multi-colored and multi-flavored cake.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
Use raspberries and blueberries to make these beautiful cheesecake bars that are sure to steal the show in flavor and presentation.
Mini Berry Cobblers
Use raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries to make these single-serving cobblers.
Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle
Three of our favorite flavors come together to make this easy dessert.
Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake
Start this recipe with boxed cake mix to make the holiday prep a little lighter.