24 Raspberry Desserts That'll End Your Meal on a Bright Note

By Sierra Guardiola Updated July 13, 2022
Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Bursting with flavor, raspberries can add a bright note to nearly every dessert recipe in your repertoire. Their ruby red color and bold berry flavor pairs well with some of our other favorite ingredients like chocolate, lemon, and lime, but feel free to let them stand alone as well. In some of our favorite recipes like Battenberg Cake and Crepe Cake, raspberries act as the glue that holds the dessert together and adds another depth of flavor. In others, like our Lemon Raspberry Cake and White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake, they take center stage.

Head to a U-Pick farm or your local farmers' market in the warm summer months to get the most fresh and flavorful berries. If you're in a pinch or looking for an off-season fix, picking up a bag of frozen berries from your grocery store's freezer section will do the trick.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

Puree raspberries and then strain them to remove the seeds before combining with cream cheese for this sweet, pink frosting.

Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

Fresh raspberries, raspberry spread, and freeze-dried raspberries add a punch of color and flavor to decadent chocolate cheesecake.

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Raspberry Crumble Bars

Let these bars cool completely before cutting to get clean and perfect squares.

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Use toasted ground almonds to make the crust of this buttery bar cookie, and almond extract for the filling. The nutty flavor will balance out the sweetness and tartness of the berries and rhubarb.

Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

These pretty sandwich cookies are sure to impress at your next ladies luncheon.

Raspberry Ricotta Cake

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Raspberry Ricotta Cake

Whether you serve it for breakfast or dessert, this cake is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. 

No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream

No ice cream maker is needed to make this homemade recipe. 

White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

White chocolate glaze and fresh raspberries top this delicious pound cake loaf.

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Make sure to make this dessert far enough in advance to allow it to chill for at least 8 hours before serving.

Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Salted milk chocolate frosting balances out the sweet raspberries in this cake to make it perfect for any time of day.

Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

These cupcakes are pretty as can be with their yellow cake and pink buttercream frosting.

Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Use a 3⁄4-inch round cutter to cut holes in the dough. This will let the bright berries peep through as they bake.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Fold half the fruit into the batter and place the other half on top of the batter so as the cake bakes, it buckles around the fruit.

Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops

Greek yogurt serves as a tangy base for these homemade pops that are a more refreshing version of parfaits. 

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Cream cheese ice cream rounds out this berry dessert.

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

These shortcake cookies are even better with the addition of cornmeal for extra crunch.

Raspberry Limeade Granita

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

You can pull this refreshing treat together in just 5 minutes.

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

These berry muffins are a perfect addition to your breakfast or brunch table.

Rainbow Sherbet Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Rainbow Sherbet Cake

Three of your favorite frozen flavors—pineapple, orange, and raspberry—create sweet layers in this pound cake.

Battenberg Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Battenberg Cake

Raspberry jam holds together the layers of this beautiful multi-colored and multi-flavored cake.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Use raspberries and blueberries to make these beautiful cheesecake bars that are sure to steal the show in flavor and presentation.

Mini Berry Cobblers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers

Use raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries to make these single-serving cobblers.

Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle

Three of our favorite flavors come together to make this easy dessert.

Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake

Recipe: Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake

Start this recipe with boxed cake mix to make the holiday prep a little lighter.

By Sierra Guardiola