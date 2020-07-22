22 Pineapple Recipes That Go Way Beyond Fruit Salad
Sweet and refreshing pineapple is a summertime staple in homes across the South. While we agree that fresh, juicy pineapple is delicious on its own, these recipes will show you how many different ways there are to use it while cooking. From mains to sides to drinks to desserts, pineapple can be used in both savory and sweet dishes for extra flavor. Next time you have fresh pineapple on hand, try one of the delicious recipes. We guarantee that you won't be disappointed.
When you're picking out a whole pineapple at the store, green leaves and a firm outer layer are the characteristics you should look for to choose the best fruit. And if you shy away from using fresh pineapple because you're not sure the best way to cut it, fear no more. We're here to show you it's easier than you think. Follow our simple directions here and you'll be a pro in no time.
Piña Colada Quick Bread
Think of this decadent bread recipe as a baked version of the classic summertime drink.
Pineapple Pepper Slaw
Sweet pineapple and a zesty vinaigrette pair with cabbage for a light and refreshing slaw recipe that's the perfect addition to any summer supper.
Pineapple Bread Pudding
Pineapple juice, Hawaiian dinner rolls, and macadamia nuts give classic bread pudding a tropical makeover.
Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
Give your tea an upgrade for summer with pineapple juice and vodka, if desired.
Pineapple Ice Cream
To make this homemade ice cream recipe, you'll need just three ingredients and an electric mixer. No special equipment required.
Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Whether it's for a special occasion or Sunday dinner, serve your next glazed ham with pineapple chutney. Including pineapple in the glaze will give your ham a nice caramelized finish.
Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
You'll be instantly transported to a tropical vacation after just one sip of this pineapple and coconut drink. It gets the fizz from seltzer water and boozy twist from white rum.
Pineapple-Cherry Dump Cake
As the name suggests, this cake is as easy as dumping all of your ingredients into your trusty 9x13 and baking to perfection.
Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
Upgrade carrot cake with the addition of crushed pineapple and a vanilla-buttermilk glaze.
Pineapple Casserole
This classic Southern recipe calls for just six ingredients and is the ideal salty-sweet combo.
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Take a break from classic lemon squares to try this buttery pineapple spin.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
This skillet version of the classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake uses twice as much pineapple as the original.
Pineapple Granita
During the summer, the best desserts are those that don't require you to turn on the oven.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Layering pineapple slices and cherries in the pan before pouring in the batter gives you an impressive finish once you flip this cake out of the pan.
Pineapple Pie
If you prefer, you can substitute the homemade crust for store-bought to make prep a little easier.
Kiwi Pineapple-Ade Recipe
This colorful summertime sipper can be enjoyed with or without alcohol.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe
These cupcakes are an easier take on our most popular cake recipe ever, the Hummingbird Cake. Candied pineapple wedges give a nod to the canned pineapple that gives the cupcakes a moist texture.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
This lightened-up version of slaw is mayonnaise-free so it's easier to transport on hot summer days.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Shortbread cookies serve as the crust for this Piña colada-inspired pie.
Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple
Preparing pineapple in a pan with a brown sugar glaze allows it to shine as a dessert on its own.
Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Cutting the two layers of this cake in half after they bake to create four allows more surface area for frosting.
Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa
This salsa recipe was created to serve as a topping for crab cakes, but is equally as delicious when served with tortilla chips for a refreshing appetizer.