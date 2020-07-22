22 Pineapple Recipes That Go Way Beyond Fruit Salad

By Jenna Sims

Sweet and refreshing pineapple is a summertime staple in homes across the South. While we agree that fresh, juicy pineapple is delicious on its own, these recipes will show you how many different ways there are to use it while cooking. From mains to sides to drinks to desserts, pineapple can be used in both savory and sweet dishes for extra flavor. Next time you have fresh pineapple on hand, try one of the delicious recipes. We guarantee that you won't be disappointed.

When you're picking out a whole pineapple at the store, green leaves and a firm outer layer are the characteristics you should look for to choose the best fruit. And if you shy away from using fresh pineapple because you're not sure the best way to cut it, fear no more. We're here to show you it's easier than you think. Follow our simple directions here and you'll be a pro in no time. 

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Recipe: Piña Colada Quick Bread

Think of this decadent bread recipe as a baked version of the classic summertime drink. 

Pineapple Pepper Slaw

Pineapple Pepper Slaw

Recipe: Pineapple Pepper Slaw

Sweet pineapple and a zesty vinaigrette pair with cabbage for a light and refreshing slaw recipe that's the perfect addition to any summer supper. 

Pineapple Bread Pudding

Pineapple Bread Pudding

Recipe: Pineapple Bread Pudding

Pineapple juice, Hawaiian dinner rolls, and macadamia nuts give classic bread pudding a tropical makeover. 

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Give your tea an upgrade for summer with pineapple juice and vodka, if desired.

Pineapple Ice Cream

Pineapple Ice Cream

Recipe: Pineapple Ice Cream

To make this homemade ice cream recipe, you'll need just three ingredients and an electric mixer. No special equipment required. 

Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Recipe: Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Whether it's for a special occasion or Sunday dinner, serve your next glazed ham with pineapple chutney. Including pineapple in the glaze will give your ham a nice caramelized finish. 

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

You'll be instantly transported to a tropical vacation after just one sip of this pineapple and coconut drink. It gets the fizz from seltzer water and boozy twist from white rum. 

Pineapple-Cherry Dump Cake

Pineapple-Cherry Dump Cake

Recipe: Pineapple-Cherry Dump Cake

As the name suggests, this cake is as easy as dumping all of your ingredients into your trusty 9x13 and baking to perfection.

Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze

Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze

Recipe: Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze

Upgrade carrot cake with the addition of crushed pineapple and a vanilla-buttermilk glaze.

Pineapple Casserole

Pineapple Casserole

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

This classic Southern recipe calls for just six ingredients and is the ideal salty-sweet combo. 

Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Take a break from classic lemon squares to try this buttery pineapple spin. 

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

This skillet version of the classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake uses twice as much pineapple as the original. 

Pineapple Granita

Pineapple Granita

Recipe: Pineapple Granita

During the summer, the best desserts are those that don't require you to turn on the oven. 

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Layering pineapple slices and cherries in the pan before pouring in the batter gives you an impressive finish once you flip this cake out of the pan.

Pineapple Pie

Recipe: Pineapple Pie

If you prefer, you can substitute the homemade crust for store-bought to make prep a little easier. 

Kiwi Pineapple-Ade Recipe

Kiwi Pineapple-Ade Recipe

Recipe: Kiwi Pineapple-Ade Recipe

This colorful summertime sipper can be enjoyed with or without alcohol. 

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe

These cupcakes are an easier take on our most popular cake recipe ever, the Hummingbird Cake. Candied pineapple wedges give a nod to the canned pineapple that gives the cupcakes a moist texture. 

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

This lightened-up version of slaw is mayonnaise-free so it's easier to transport on hot summer days. 

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Shortbread cookies serve as the crust for this Piña colada-inspired pie. 

Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple

Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple

Preparing pineapple in a pan with a brown sugar glaze allows it to shine as a dessert on its own. 

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Cutting the two layers of this cake in half after they bake to create four allows more surface area for frosting.

Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

Recipe: Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa

This salsa recipe was created to serve as a topping for crab cakes, but is equally as delicious when served with tortilla chips for a refreshing appetizer. 

