22 Pineapple Recipes That Go Way Beyond Fruit Salad

Sweet and refreshing pineapple is a summertime staple in homes across the South. While we agree that fresh, juicy pineapple is delicious on its own, these recipes will show you how many different ways there are to use it while cooking. From mains to sides to drinks to desserts, pineapple can be used in both savory and sweet dishes for extra flavor. Next time you have fresh pineapple on hand, try one of the delicious recipes. We guarantee that you won't be disappointed.

When you're picking out a whole pineapple at the store, green leaves and a firm outer layer are the characteristics you should look for to choose the best fruit. And if you shy away from using fresh pineapple because you're not sure the best way to cut it, fear no more. We're here to show you it's easier than you think. Follow our simple directions here and you'll be a pro in no time.