38 Peach Cobblers, Cakes, and Pies To Delight This Summer

The peaches are coming in folks, so now is the time to head to your local farmers' market and choose a basket of what the South is known for: sweet, juicy peaches. Whether you bake up a cobbler or a pound cake, put up some preserves, or prepare them for freezing, you don't want to miss out on peach season in the South. We've collected the best recipes for putting the season's bounty to use. Peach desserts like make-ahead trifle or a dump-and-go cake are going to be on the menu all summer long. Store the guides for Peach Fried Pies, Creamy Peach Icebox Cake, and Peach Streusel Coffee Cake at the top of your recipe box to always have a scrumptious stone fruit dessert recipe on hand. Take a look through this collection to find a few new favorites to add to your repertoire. We know it's tempting not to gobble up your juicy, fresh peaches raw as soon as they ripen, but these desserts are worth the wait.