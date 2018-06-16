38 Peach Cobblers, Cakes, and Pies To Delight This Summer
The peaches are coming in folks, so now is the time to head to your local farmers' market and choose a basket of what the South is known for: sweet, juicy peaches. Whether you bake up a cobbler or a pound cake, put up some preserves, or prepare them for freezing, you don't want to miss out on peach season in the South. We've collected the best recipes for putting the season's bounty to use. Peach desserts like make-ahead trifle or a dump-and-go cake are going to be on the menu all summer long. Store the guides for Peach Fried Pies, Creamy Peach Icebox Cake, and Peach Streusel Coffee Cake at the top of your recipe box to always have a scrumptious stone fruit dessert recipe on hand. Take a look through this collection to find a few new favorites to add to your repertoire. We know it's tempting not to gobble up your juicy, fresh peaches raw as soon as they ripen, but these desserts are worth the wait.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Recipe: Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Give your cast iron skillet a rest and use your Bundt pan to bake this sweet and moist upside-down cake. If you don't have fresh peaches, one 15-ounce can of sliced peaches will work in a pinch. Drain and gently pat dry before using.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle
More crumb cake-like and not syrupy like a crisp or crumble, a buckle is still all about the fruit. For this variation, half of the fruit is folded into the batter, which is then poured into the pan, and then the remaining fruit is arranged on top of the batter. As the cake bakes, the batter puffs up, then collapses, or "buckles," around jammy pockets of fruit.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Recipe: Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Bread pudding isn't just for cold weather months. Filled with fresh, summertime peaches and topped with a boozy caramel sauce, this bread pudding is a sweet ending to any meal. The spiked caramel sauce makes this bread pudding truly spectacular. Resist the urge to stir the caramel as it cooks, and watch it closely. Once it starts to brown, it can easily turn too dark and become bitter.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Southern pecans are kneaded into the pie crust, making this confection completely irresistible. This cobbler has an extra layer of crust, so you are guaranteed a bit of sweet pastry with every bite. Bake this for your next church potluck, family gathering, or birthday celebration—it promises to be a winner.
Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake
This no-bake icebox cake is sure to be the standout of any warm-weather affair. Make it in a glass trifle dish and scoop out helpings, or prepare it in a large cake pan and serve by the slice. When the thought of turning on the oven is enough to make you break out into a sweat, an icebox cake is the obvious choice for a homemade dessert.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
If you like a heavy crumb topping on your coffee cake, you'll love this recipe. Ideal for ladies luncheons, brunches or afternoon snacks, this coffee cake is scented with fragrant cinnamon and cardamom, perfect partners for the sweet, juicy peaches that take center stage in this recipe.
Easy Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler
Cobblers are much easier than pies; the crusts or toppings are simplified and it doesn't take nearly as much time. This unpretentious six-ingredient recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, and you don't have to fuss over fitting a pastry crust into a pan.
Peach Fried Pies
Recipe: Peach Fried Pies
Canned biscuits make easy work of these irresistible hand pies with a spiced, jammy filling. Wrap them in wax paper for a picnic, or top with whipped cream for a fancier dessert.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Is there anything better than a fresh peach cobbler topped with ice cream? Best make that call after you taste this one with blackberries and our Mascarpone Cream.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Toffee-glazed pecan pieces add a streusel-like crunch to the tops of these bars. This recipe, the perfect "bake-and-take" dessert, will be a welcome treat at your next BBQ.
Patchwork Cobbler
Recipe: Patchwork Cobbler
What's better than one summer fruit? Indulging on three of them. Topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry, this cobbler shows off fresh peaches, plums, and blueberries.
Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
Slow-cooked flavor with an 8-minute prep time is exactly what we're looking for with a no-fuss dessert. Peach cobbler is obligatory at any Southern summer gathering, and this recipe delivers in a bind.
Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
Recipe: Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
Brown sugar gives this pound cake its caramel hue. You can use either fresh or frozen peaches for this warm and spicy rendition of a cobbler with juicy pockets of fruit.
Peach Shortcake Trifle
Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle
Want to prep ahead? Feel free to bake and freeze the cake layer until you are ready to build your trifle. Layers of juicy peaches, mascarpone, and vanilla cake taste as good as they look.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Recipe: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
There are a few different layers to this recipe (crust, filling, crumble, and topping), but the effort will be well worth it once that first bite hits your tastebuds. You can count on our Peach Cobbler Cheesecake as a showstopping dessert for any summer event.
Peach Custard Pie
Recipe: Peach Custard Pie
Talk about a pretty pie. This stunner starts with homemade pie crust but you can opt for store-bought if you prefer. On a hot summer day, enjoy this creamy pie cooled or at room temperature.
Peach Cobbler Cake
Recipe: Peach Cobbler Cake
Three layers separated by a sweetened mascarpone filling and sliced fresh peaches creates the centerpiece to your summertime meal. Deceptively easy to make, this cake is designed to look impressive, and a forkful will only enhance the effect.
Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
Recipe: Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie
The freshest summer stone fruit is topped with a cinnamon-spiced crumble topping to make a delicious dessert that only asks 20 minutes of hands-on prep time. Don't even think about serving our Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie without a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
We used gluten-free flour mix to whip up this peach cobbler. Our recipe developers recommend layering the ingredients in a hot skillet rather than stirring them together.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
This icebox cake has a little secret: It calls on frozen pound cakes and jarred peach preserves for maximum flavor and minimal effort. Be sure to plan ahead for your next summer party because despite only asking 20 minutes of active preparation, this confection needs at least 8 hours in the freezer.
Peach Crisp
Recipe: Peach Crisp
There's nothing like a crisp for making quick work of pulling together a tasty-as-can-be dessert that plays off the season's bounty. This cinnamon-oat-topped treat takes the cake.
Peach Dump Cake
Recipe: Peach Dump Cake
The joy in a dump cake is that there is close to zero effort on your part, but with absolutely delicious results. This recipe calls for a few basic ingredients and only 5 minutes of hands-on time.
Stone Fruit Lattice Slab Pie
Recipe: Stone Fruit Lattice Slab Pie
Peak through ornamental strips of tasty crust at the real cornerstone of this dessert: the fresh fruit. Ripe peaches and nectarines, as well as whichever other stone fruits catch your eye, are heavenly in this easy slab pie that asks only 20 minutes of your active time.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler
When it comes to delightful summer sweets, the strategy is simplicity. You're only nine ingredients and four steps away from scrumptious peach cobbler to star at any summer potluck or "just because" occasion.
Gingered Peach Galette
Recipe: Gingered Peach Galette
We like to think of the galette as the pie's low maintenance cousin. When all you want is a homemade peach pie but you don't want to spend so much time in the kitchen, this Gingered Peach Galette recipe with only 15 minutes of hands-on time has got you covered.
Peach Streusel Coffee Cake
Recipe: Peach Streusel Coffee Cake
Sometimes you just want cake for breakfast, and what better excuse than coffee cake? With homemade streusel warm and crumbly enough to outcompete an average coffee cake to begin with, this version is also enhanced by a peach cobbler batter. Enjoyed with a cup of coffee (or perhaps amaretto), this treat makes any time of day cake-time.
Mixed Stone Fruit Pie
Recipe: Mixed Stone Fruit Pie
The quintessential summer pie starts with a homemade graham cracker crust. Alongside peaches, choose your stone fruit selections based on what looks good at your local farmers' market.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
This pie looks so divine that you'll hardly be able to resist having a taste straight away, but hold tight because this icebox dessert needs at least two hours in the freezer before it's ready for serving. A gingersnap crust beneath lots of fresh peaches and cream add to this convenient cake's appeal.
Peach Crumble Pie
Recipe: Peach Crumble Pie
If peaches are part of the equation, we want in, no questions asked. But, what truly sets this peach recipe apart from the pack is its streusel topping. Use fresh produce for this recipe during peach season, or whip up Peach Crumble Pie using frozen fruit later on.
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
Peaches and blackberries are a power duo in this crumbly crisp recipe, but you can swap out your blackberries for other berries that you have on hand, too. When your crisp first comes out of the oven, it may seem a tad watery, but don't fret—you're on the right track. Give this peach and berry cobbler some time to cool, set, and thicken before serving it hot or room temperature.
Peach Cake
Recipe: Peach Cake
Pit, peel, and prepare three large peaches as the stars of this dense and delightful cake. Between the fresh fruit enhanced by cinnamon and pecans, and the rich coffee cake-like texture, this recipe will become an instant summertime classic in your household.
Freezer Peach Pie
Recipe: Freezer Peach Pie
Imagine having "fresh" peach pie in the middle of winter. Try this genius freezing method to get your pie fix anytime. Simply mix the pie filling, pour it into an aluminum foil lined pie pan, and freeze it. Once frozen, remove the filling from the foil, place it in a freezer storage bag, and store in the freezer until you are ready to bake a pie.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Grilled Peach Cobbler
Peach Cobbler in a cast iron skillet? Yes please. Perfect for a barbecue or just a tasty excuse to fire up the grill, serve this buttery biscuit-topped fruit dessert fresh off the fire or at room temperature.
Peach Cream Kuchen
Recipe: Peach Cream Kuchen
Honoring German influence on Texas food culture, this pie-like pastry begins with a shortbread crust and is loaded with cinnamon-and-sugar peaches. Top it all off with a sour cream custard and join in the celebration for this delicious culinary collaboration.
McLeod Farms' Fresh Peach Pound Cake
Recipe: McLeod Farms' Fresh Peach Pound Cake
Family-owned McLeod farms in South Carolina has grown peaches since 1916, so when they tell us how we should use them, we listen. Taking full advantage of summer bounties, this fruit-focused pound cake uses peaches in both the batter and the glossy glaze.
Easy Peach Pie
Recipe: Easy Peach Pie
Store-bought pie crust is the first step on the road to easy, delicious peach pie, though after gussying it up a bit, the crust's origins will be long forgotten. Unlike many other peach pie recipes that rely on cinnamon and nutmeg, we like to add a little vanilla extract to the filling for a peaches-and-cream effect.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Cobbler
Peach cobbler is a classic for a reason, and this recipe keeps it simple with one game-changing, surprise ingredient: ginger. Under a crumbly topping, crystallized ginger in the peach-sugar filling adds depth of flavor that will have all your summer guests asking for your cobbler recipe.
Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
Recipe: Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
We love the simplicity of a cobbler and how they allow their flavors and textures to shine. Peaches and blueberries spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar marry underneath pillowy pastry to create a dessert that merits your heartiest scoop of vanilla ice cream.