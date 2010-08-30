26 Watermelon Recipes to Serve This Summer

There are many things that remind Southerners of summertime. At the top of the list, you'll find a cold, juicy slice of watermelon. Some love it plain, others with a sprinkling of salt. Either way, it's a delicacy enjoyed by everyone in the South all summer long.

And while watermelon is delicious enough to stand alone, it makes just as strong of a showing as a main ingredient in summer salads, salsas, desserts, and cocktails. We're making it easier than ever to celebrate the South's favorite melon by sharing the tastiest watermelon recipes ever.

Start with one of our watermelon salads that serve as the ultimate cookout side dishes, or perhaps try one of our refreshing watermelon cocktails that cool off the hottest of summer days.

In between, plenty of watermelon dishes like Watermelon Margarita Pops, Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks, and even a juicy Watermelon Pie will give fresh flair to your summer menu. Make the most of this summer staple with these best-ever watermelon recipes.