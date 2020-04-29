How To Cut A Peach The Right Way

The sweet goodness of a ripe, juicy peach is just one of the many reasons Southerners look forward to summertime. Many will argue that the best way to enjoy a peach is to just bite in and relish the fruit in its most basic form. That may well be, but nobody will ever pass up a helping of peach cobbler or a slice of Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake. Whichever way you serve up the peach, the first step is usually slicing. Below is an easy how-to on slicing a peach.

Slice a Whole, Peeled Peach

If you are making a homemade peach dessert or have decided to try your hand at canning peach preserves, you will need to peel several peaches. Follow this easy method: Place peaches in a large pot of boiling water for 10-20 seconds or until the skin splits. Remove with a slotted spoon and immediately place them in an ice water bath or bowl of cold water to cool the peaches and stop the cooking process. Use a sharp paring knife to peel the skin, which should easily peel off.

To slice the whole, peeled peaches, work over a large bowl to catch any juices. Hold the peach in your hand and, using a sharp paring knife, make a cut down to the pit. Then make another cut parallel to the first cut (about ½-inch over or desired thickness), also to the pit. Flick the blade of your knife in the direction of the first slice, the segment will come away easily. Repeat with remaining fruit. Discard the pit.

Slice a Whole, Unpeeled Peach

If slicing an unpeeled peach, start by cutting it in half all the way around. Hold each half of the cut peach and twist the halves in opposite directions. This action will loosen the pit. Pull the peach halves apart and remove the pit. Most peaches sold fresh in the U.S. are freestone peaches, which means the pit will easily pop free. If you are working with clingstone peaches, you may need to dig the pit out with a spoon. Once the pit is removed, place the peach halves, cut side down, on a cutting board, and cut the halves into slices or thick wedges.

How to Peel Peach Slices

It just takes a few seconds to use a sharp paring knife to cut off the peel of each peach slice. If you have a truly ripe peach, the peel will come off quite easily. Slice one or two peaches to add to a fruit salad or garden salad, or cube the slices and top off a bowl of yogurt or ice cream.

How to Use Sliced Peaches

Now that you can easily peel and slice a haul of peaches relatively quickly, you'll find they are easy to add to a variety of sweet and savory recipes. Thick slices work well on the grill. Use your bounty for peach-flavored tea, or cool off with a homemade peach milkshake that doesn't require a trip to the local drive-through.

If you have more peaches than you can use before they turn, can the fruit or try pickling your peaches to enjoy the fresh flavor all year long, or freeze them for later.

How to Freeze Peaches

A stash of sliced peaches baked into a warm peach pie will be welcome on out-of-season nights. Prepare and freeze the peach pie filling by combining sliced peaches and pie ingredients in a zippered plastic bag. Freeze for up to six months. To use, place the frozen filling in the prepared pie crust and bake according to directions. You'll be glad you did.