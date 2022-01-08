Candied Lemon Slices
Southern Living, February 2013
Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK; STYLING: LYDIA DEGARIS PURSELL
When life gives us lemons, it's time to make Candied Lemon Slices. This easy recipe transforms tart lemons into a gorgeous sweet snack or sunny yellow garnish for cakes, lemon bars, cheesecakes, and cocktails. For the best results, select small, thin-skinned lemons and use a serrated knife to cut them into even rounds. Don't discard the leftover sugar syrup. After it has worked wonders on the lemons, it will taste wonderful – just right to drizzle into a beverage.