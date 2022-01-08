Candied Lemon Slices

Southern Living, February 2013

Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK; STYLING: LYDIA DEGARIS PURSELL
When life gives us lemons, it's time to make Candied Lemon Slices. This easy recipe transforms tart lemons into a gorgeous sweet snack or sunny yellow garnish for cakes, lemon bars, cheesecakes, and cocktails. For the best results, select small, thin-skinned lemons and use a serrated knife to cut them into even rounds. Don't discard the leftover sugar syrup. After it has worked wonders on the lemons, it will taste wonderful – just right to drizzle into a beverage.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut lemons into 1/8-inch-thick rounds; discard seeds. Stir together sugar, lemon juice, and water in a large skillet over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Add lemon slices, and simmer gently, keeping slices in a single layer and turning occasionally, 14 to 16 minutes, or until slightly translucent and rinds are softened. Remove from heat. Place slices in a single layer in a wax paper-lined jelly-roll pan using tongs. Cool completely (about 1 hour). Cover and chill 2 hours to 2 days. Reserve syrup for another use.

