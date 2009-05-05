50 Fresh Berry Desserts For Every Summer Occasion
On long summer days, there's no better activity than meandering around the local farmers' market. The alluring perfume of sweet Southern strawberries and juicy blueberries is a summer treat. But we all know the familiar, dreadful feeling of leaving those once-beautiful berries out on the counter a little too long, leaving them uneaten, soft, and spoiled. While fresh berries are delicious all on their own, there are so many ways to transform these summer fruits to make sure they won't go to waste.Throw your extra berries into tarts, pies, cakes, or jams to create sweet treats or eloquent desserts for any occasion. Accidentally overloaded on farmers' market strawberries? Turn any day into a summer celebration with a slice of Strawberry Dream Cake. New to the neighborhood? Bring new life to almost-overripe berries (and make instant friends) by gifting the neighbors a container full of thumbprint cookies. From flaky blackberry galettes to simple yet elegant parfaits, any one of these berry desserts is sure to delight as the finale for your next summer dinner party.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Complement the sweet-and-salty cracker crust in this buttermilk tart with an assortment of berries. While the recipe calls for blackberries and blueberries, you can't go wrong with a touch of strawberries, too.
Berry Sonker with Dip
Recipe: Berry Sonker with Dip
What is a sonker, you ask? Let us introduce you to this North Carolina specialty.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Have this time-tested recipe on hand for summer dinner parties or spontaneous social gatherings.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake
Topped with a savory caramel cream cheese frosting, this jam cake packs a punch of harmonious flavors.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Tie a stack of these cute-as-a-button lemon and raspberry cookies in ribbon or twine to deliver as a thoughtful, homemade gift.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
Recipe: Cornmeal Cookies Berry Shortcakes
Imagine a bowl of cereal with strawberries... in dessert form. These cornmeal cookies are the perfect festive potluck treat.
Raspberry-Almond Crumble Bars
Recipe: Raspberry-Almond Crumble Bars
The smooth texture of the raspberry complements the crumbly crust to create a dynamic on-the-go dessert.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
All the flavors of a pop-up lemonade stand distilled into a sweet summertime pie.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
This icebox cake with a fruity twist will take you right back to your childhood.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Use these beautiful berries to decorate cakes, cheesecakes, or dessert platters.
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
No summer is complete without a perfectly crumbly fruit crisp.
Strawberry Jam
Recipe: Strawberry Jam
Make strawberries last longer than ever before in this classic recipe that can be refrigerated for up to two months.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
The addition of strawberries makes this pound cake healthy… right?
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Pound cake meets fruit crumble in this unique Southern recipe.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Strawberry lovers rejoice. It doesn't get much better than layer after layer of lemony cake and tangy Strawberry-Lemonade Jam.
Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Strawberry shortcake gets an inventive makeover with this simple sheet cake recipe.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
The swirled top of these cheesecake bars are magnificent.
Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
We love this recipe because you can put to use any berries you have on hand.
Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
This is our latest upside down cake discovery, and we will be making it all summer long.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
Raspberries and rhubarb are a match made in heaven.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Fillings made with fresh berries replace the usual gelatin filling found in poke cakes.
Triple Berry Sonker with Dip
Recipe: Triple Berry Sonker with Dip
Top this dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent experience.
Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars
Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars
Although these look like bar cookies, you'll need a fork to enjoy these fruity treats.
Berry Chantilly Cake
Recipe: Berry Chantilly Cake
Mix fresh berries into the frosting of this cake for a masterful presentation.
Blueberry-Lemon Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Cake
This layer cake will steal the show at any summer function.
Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
Recipe: Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
If you can't decide between cookies or pie, try this bar recipes that's bursting with fresh blueberries.
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Recipe: Mascarpone Cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake will melt in your mouth.
Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Be sure the fruit filling is bubbling before taking this cobbler out of the oven.
Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake
Crystallized ginger gives this cake just a smidge of spice that is balanced by bright blueberries.
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie
The colors of fresh berries speak for themselves in this beautiful and eye-catching pie.
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
These mini pies are perfect for your next dinner party. The beautiful purple filling will pop on any table.
Blueberry Galette
Recipe: Blueberry Galette
If you like blueberry pie, this galette should be your latest go-to. It's easier to make than a pie and doesn't even require homemade dough.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Bring a little bit of England to the South with this crowd-pleasing summertime sheet cake.
Strawberry Kuchen
Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen
This kuchen has a fluffy crumb and is sprinkled with strawberries and almonds.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
This cakey dessert is also known as a batter cobbler. The golden top rises as the cobbler bakes.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
This recipe transforms messy, drippy cobbler into a neat on-the-go snack.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts
These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.
Raspberry Limeade Granitas
Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita
These fresh and fruity shaved ice desserts are a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.
Strawberry Vanilla Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Cake
This pink layer cake is packed with fresh strawberries.
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
A box of berry truffles make for the perfect gift.
Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake
A raspberry topping is the perfect addition to this chocolate cheesecake.
No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream
Recipe: No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream
Rhubarb and raspberry make for one tasty scoop of ice cream.
Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
Recipe: Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
A skillet crisp topped with a scoop of ice cream is a classic way to enjoy the season.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie
A graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries make for one delicious dessert.
Blueberry-Plum Pops
Recipe: Blueberry-Plum Pops
Homemade frozen treats for the kids and kids-at-heart.
Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Make an easy slab pie extra special with fun cutouts.
Raspberry-Lemon-Cheesecake
Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon-Cheesecake
It's a flavor combination made in heaven.
Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
The salted chocolate frosting is the perfect topping for this easy, raspberry-filled snack cake.