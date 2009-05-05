50 Fresh Berry Desserts For Every Summer Occasion

By Zoe Denenberg Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

On long summer days, there's no better activity than meandering around the local farmers' market. The alluring perfume of sweet Southern strawberries and juicy blueberries is a summer treat. But we all know the familiar, dreadful feeling of leaving those once-beautiful berries out on the counter a little too long, leaving them uneaten, soft, and spoiled. While fresh berries are delicious all on their own, there are so many ways to transform these summer fruits to make sure they won't go to waste.Throw your extra berries into tarts, pies, cakes, or jams to create sweet treats or eloquent desserts for any occasion. Accidentally overloaded on farmers' market strawberries? Turn any day into a summer celebration with a slice of Strawberry Dream Cake. New to the neighborhood? Bring new life to almost-overripe berries (and make instant friends) by gifting the neighbors a container full of thumbprint cookies. From flaky blackberry galettes to simple yet elegant parfaits, any one of these berry desserts is sure to delight as the finale for your next summer dinner party. 

1 of 50

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Complement the sweet-and-salty cracker crust in this buttermilk tart with an assortment of berries. While the recipe calls for blackberries and blueberries, you can't go wrong with a touch of strawberries, too.

2 of 50

Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Berry Sonker with Dip

What is a sonker, you ask? Let us introduce you to this North Carolina specialty.

3 of 50

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Have this time-tested recipe on hand for summer dinner parties or spontaneous social gatherings.

4 of 50

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

Topped with a savory caramel cream cheese frosting, this jam cake packs a punch of harmonious flavors.

5 of 50

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Tie a stack of these cute-as-a-button lemon and raspberry cookies in ribbon or twine to deliver as a thoughtful, homemade gift.

6 of 50

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookies Berry Shortcakes

Imagine a bowl of cereal with strawberries... in dessert form. These cornmeal cookies are the perfect festive potluck treat.

7 of 50

Raspberry-Almond Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Raspberry-Almond Crumble Bars

The smooth texture of the raspberry complements the crumbly crust to create a dynamic on-the-go dessert.

8 of 50

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

All the flavors of a pop-up lemonade stand distilled into a sweet summertime pie.

9 of 50

Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

This icebox cake with a fruity twist will take you right back to your childhood.

10 of 50

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Use these beautiful berries to decorate cakes, cheesecakes, or dessert platters.

11 of 50

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

No summer is complete without a perfectly crumbly fruit crisp.

12 of 50

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

Make strawberries last longer than ever before in this classic recipe that can be refrigerated for up to two months.

13 of 50

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

The addition of strawberries makes this pound cake healthy… right?

14 of 50

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Pound cake meets fruit crumble in this unique Southern recipe.

15 of 50

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Strawberry lovers rejoice. It doesn't get much better than layer after layer of lemony cake and tangy Strawberry-Lemonade Jam.

16 of 50

Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Strawberry shortcake gets an inventive makeover with this simple sheet cake recipe.

17 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

The swirled top of these cheesecake bars are magnificent.

18 of 50

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

We love this recipe because you can put to use any berries you have on hand.

19 of 50

Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

This is our latest upside down cake discovery, and we will be making it all summer long.

20 of 50

Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars

Raspberries and rhubarb are a match made in heaven.

21 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Fillings made with fresh berries replace the usual gelatin filling found in poke cakes.

22 of 50

Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Triple Berry Sonker with Dip

Top this dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent experience.

23 of 50

Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

Although these look like bar cookies, you'll need a fork to enjoy these fruity treats.

24 of 50

Berry Chantilly Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Berry Chantilly Cake

Mix fresh berries into the frosting of this cake for a masterful presentation.

25 of 50

Blueberry-Lemon Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Cake

This layer cake will steal the show at any summer function.

26 of 50

Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

If you can't decide between cookies or pie, try this bar recipes that's bursting with fresh blueberries.

27 of 50

Mascarpone Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mascarpone Cheesecake

This no-bake cheesecake will melt in your mouth.

28 of 50

Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Be sure the fruit filling is bubbling before taking this cobbler out of the oven.

29 of 50

Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake

Crystallized ginger gives this cake just a smidge of spice that is balanced by bright blueberries.

30 of 50

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie

The colors of fresh berries speak for themselves in this beautiful and eye-catching pie.

31 of 50

Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

These mini pies are perfect for your next dinner party. The beautiful purple filling will pop on any table.

32 of 50

Blueberry Galette

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blueberry Galette

If you like blueberry pie, this galette should be your latest go-to. It's easier to make than a pie and doesn't even require homemade dough.

33 of 50

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Bring a little bit of England to the South with this crowd-pleasing summertime sheet cake.

34 of 50

Strawberry Kuchen

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen

This kuchen has a fluffy crumb and is sprinkled with strawberries and almonds.

35 of 50

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

This cakey dessert is also known as a batter cobbler. The golden top rises as the cobbler bakes.

36 of 50

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

As pretty as petits fours, these luscious little two-bite gems can be finished with any kind of berry or preserves. Get ahead, and bake the cheesecakes in advance. After baking, they'll freeze up to one month. Thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.

37 of 50

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

38 of 50

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

This recipe transforms messy, drippy cobbler into a neat on-the-go snack.

39 of 50

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.

40 of 50

Raspberry Limeade Granitas

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

These fresh and fruity shaved ice desserts are a breeze to make. Throwing a party? Add your favorite spirit for slushy cocktails.

41 of 50

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Credit: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Cake

This pink layer cake is packed with fresh strawberries. 

42 of 50

Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles

A box of berry truffles make for the perfect gift.

43 of 50

Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Cheesecake

A raspberry topping is the perfect addition to this chocolate cheesecake.

44 of 50

No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream

Rhubarb and raspberry make for one tasty scoop of ice cream.

45 of 50

Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel

A skillet crisp topped with a scoop of ice cream is a classic way to enjoy the season.

46 of 50

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

A graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries make for one delicious dessert.

47 of 50

Blueberry-Plum Pops

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Blueberry-Plum Pops

Homemade frozen treats for the kids and kids-at-heart.

48 of 50

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Make an easy slab pie extra special with fun cutouts.

49 of 50

Raspberry-Lemon-Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon-Cheesecake

It's a flavor combination made in heaven.

50 of 50

Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

The salted chocolate frosting is the perfect topping for this easy, raspberry-filled snack cake.

