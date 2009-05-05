50 Fresh Berry Desserts For Every Summer Occasion

On long summer days, there's no better activity than meandering around the local farmers' market. The alluring perfume of sweet Southern strawberries and juicy blueberries is a summer treat. But we all know the familiar, dreadful feeling of leaving those once-beautiful berries out on the counter a little too long, leaving them uneaten, soft, and spoiled. While fresh berries are delicious all on their own, there are so many ways to transform these summer fruits to make sure they won't go to waste.Throw your extra berries into tarts, pies, cakes, or jams to create sweet treats or eloquent desserts for any occasion. Accidentally overloaded on farmers' market strawberries? Turn any day into a summer celebration with a slice of Strawberry Dream Cake. New to the neighborhood? Bring new life to almost-overripe berries (and make instant friends) by gifting the neighbors a container full of thumbprint cookies. From flaky blackberry galettes to simple yet elegant parfaits, any one of these berry desserts is sure to delight as the finale for your next summer dinner party.