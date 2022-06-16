22 Fresh and Delicious Blackberry Recipes

By Southern Living Editors June 16, 2022
Credit: Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Summer has a way of making fresh berries seem so much more appealing for sweet and savory dishes alike. We indulge in the ripe, juicy berries of the season by baking them into decadent desserts, tossing them into drinks, and popping them right into our mouths. If you're like us and can't get enough of fresh blackberries during the summertime, look no further.

Find inspiration with these delicious recipes bursting with plump fresh blackberries. They're perfect for summer get-togethers or porch parties and are sure to leave your friends and family full and happy. We've also included recipes that make the most of frozen blackberries so you can enjoy the flavorful berries any time of the year. Plus, if you've got a bounty of fresh blackberries, you can make jelly to be enjoyed later as well. So, whether you have fresh or frozen berries on hand, make the most of them with our best blackberry recipes. 

Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits

Just a little stirring and scooping is required to bake up these drop biscuits. In addition to the fresh flavor of blackberries, they're topped with a lime glaze after coming out of the oven.

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel

Serve up summer in a bowl with this fruit dessert. Not only does this cobbler recipe call for 2 cups of fresh blackberries, but it also includes fresh peaches.

Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

Made on a large baking sheet, this dessert is great for larger crowds since it yields 12 servings. We like to serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Blackberry Floats

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Blackberry Floats

Nothing screams summer like a cool, refreshing float using fresh berries. The puree takes just 2 minutes to make so you can be enjoying this summertime treat in just 5 minutes.

Easy Blackberry Turnovers

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Turnovers

Turnovers can be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert. The fluffy treats require just 15 minutes of hands-on time to pull together.

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

If you can't find pisco for this recipe, you can use white tequila or un-aged brandy instead.

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

You can make these crumble bars with different types of seasonal fruit, depending on what time of year you're making them. 

Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Winter Blackberry Cobbler

Not just for summertime, frozen blackberries allow you to enjoy the flavorful berry throughout the year. 

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

This French toast casserole needs to be chilled for at least 8 and up to 24 hours before it's baked, so it's a great make ahead option for weekend or holiday breakfasts.

Charlotte Russe Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Charlotte Russe Cake

Charlotte Russe cake uses lady fingers, gelatin, lemon curd, and more to create a beautiful cake that comes together without any baking. So, forget about turning on your oven to serve this blackberry dessert.

Mini Berry Cobblers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers

Pantry staples help create the dough for these miniature cobblers. Choose whatever mix of berries you'd like for the filling.

Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

Make the most of fresh mint from your garden with this refreshing cocktail recipe. 

Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup

This recipe can also be adapted for a traditional waffle iron. Just use 1/2 a cup of batter for each waffle.

Blackberry Jelly

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blackberry Jelly

If you have a bounty of fresh blackberries, this jelly will be your go-to recipe. You'll need 3 to 4 quarts to make 8 jars of jelly.

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

You'll know this crisp is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbling, and the top is golden brown.

Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blackberry Cobbler

Since blackberries have a more firm texture than other berries, they hold up better when baked in a cobbler. 

Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce

In addition to delivering a sweet and tangy flavor, this sauce also adds a pretty pop of color to your plate. 

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

There's no shortage of fruit in these bars, which call for 4 cups of blackberries and 4 cups of peaches.

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

Let them eat blackberry jam cake. This recipe makes use of blackberry jam on the inside of the cake and fresh blackberries add the finishing touch. 

Cornmeal Crêpes With Blackberries and Buttermilk Cream

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cornmeal Crêpes With Blackberries and Buttermilk Cream

Before starting on this recipe, make sure you have a reliable nonstick pan. This is key to perfecting these crêpes.

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Other than fresh blackberries, you'll need five pantry staples to pull this basic cobbler together.

Blackberry Pisco Sours

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blackberry Pisco Sours

Perfect for a porch party, our recipe makes enough to fill four glasses at a time. It is stronger than most cocktails, as it is meant to be sipped. 

