22 Fresh and Delicious Blackberry Recipes
Summer has a way of making fresh berries seem so much more appealing for sweet and savory dishes alike. We indulge in the ripe, juicy berries of the season by baking them into decadent desserts, tossing them into drinks, and popping them right into our mouths. If you're like us and can't get enough of fresh blackberries during the summertime, look no further.
Find inspiration with these delicious recipes bursting with plump fresh blackberries. They're perfect for summer get-togethers or porch parties and are sure to leave your friends and family full and happy. We've also included recipes that make the most of frozen blackberries so you can enjoy the flavorful berries any time of the year. Plus, if you've got a bounty of fresh blackberries, you can make jelly to be enjoyed later as well. So, whether you have fresh or frozen berries on hand, make the most of them with our best blackberry recipes.
Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits
Just a little stirring and scooping is required to bake up these drop biscuits. In addition to the fresh flavor of blackberries, they're topped with a lime glaze after coming out of the oven.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Serve up summer in a bowl with this fruit dessert. Not only does this cobbler recipe call for 2 cups of fresh blackberries, but it also includes fresh peaches.
Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
Made on a large baking sheet, this dessert is great for larger crowds since it yields 12 servings. We like to serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
Blackberry Floats
Nothing screams summer like a cool, refreshing float using fresh berries. The puree takes just 2 minutes to make so you can be enjoying this summertime treat in just 5 minutes.
Easy Blackberry Turnovers
Turnovers can be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert. The fluffy treats require just 15 minutes of hands-on time to pull together.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
If you can't find pisco for this recipe, you can use white tequila or un-aged brandy instead.
Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars
You can make these crumble bars with different types of seasonal fruit, depending on what time of year you're making them.
Winter Blackberry Cobbler
Not just for summertime, frozen blackberries allow you to enjoy the flavorful berry throughout the year.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
This French toast casserole needs to be chilled for at least 8 and up to 24 hours before it's baked, so it's a great make ahead option for weekend or holiday breakfasts.
Charlotte Russe Cake
Charlotte Russe cake uses lady fingers, gelatin, lemon curd, and more to create a beautiful cake that comes together without any baking. So, forget about turning on your oven to serve this blackberry dessert.
Mini Berry Cobblers
Pantry staples help create the dough for these miniature cobblers. Choose whatever mix of berries you'd like for the filling.
Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Make the most of fresh mint from your garden with this refreshing cocktail recipe.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup
This recipe can also be adapted for a traditional waffle iron. Just use 1/2 a cup of batter for each waffle.
Blackberry Jelly
If you have a bounty of fresh blackberries, this jelly will be your go-to recipe. You'll need 3 to 4 quarts to make 8 jars of jelly.
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
You'll know this crisp is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbling, and the top is golden brown.
Blackberry Cobbler
Since blackberries have a more firm texture than other berries, they hold up better when baked in a cobbler.
Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce
In addition to delivering a sweet and tangy flavor, this sauce also adds a pretty pop of color to your plate.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
There's no shortage of fruit in these bars, which call for 4 cups of blackberries and 4 cups of peaches.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Let them eat blackberry jam cake. This recipe makes use of blackberry jam on the inside of the cake and fresh blackberries add the finishing touch.
Cornmeal Crêpes With Blackberries and Buttermilk Cream
Before starting on this recipe, make sure you have a reliable nonstick pan. This is key to perfecting these crêpes.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Other than fresh blackberries, you'll need five pantry staples to pull this basic cobbler together.
Blackberry Pisco Sours
Perfect for a porch party, our recipe makes enough to fill four glasses at a time. It is stronger than most cocktails, as it is meant to be sipped.