15 Creative Ways To Use Avocado for Your Next Meal or Party

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Holy guacamole, avocado is one of the most popular recipe ingredients right now, and we can understand why people love this healthy, creamy, versatile ingredient. For whenever you want to make a recipe with avocado that's not simply avocado toast, we've found 15 creative ways to use avocado whenever the craving strikes. In some of these recipes, it isn't the star, but the addition is the finishing touch that takes the dish to the next level.

There are easy avocado recipes for dips, sides, main dishes, toppings, and salad dressings. (Just wait until you taste the sheet pan nachos.) Whip up these quick recipes on a weeknight or for a party, because this household staple is sure to stay. Try these 15 tasty avocado recipes now. 

Beef Flautas with Buttermilk-Avocado Crema

Recipe: Beef Flautas with Buttermilk-Avocado Crema

Change up taco Tuesday with this beef flauta recipe. Get the kids to help you roll up these delicious dippers!

Creamy Avocado Dip

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Our Creamy Avocado Dip is a smoother, tangier version of guacamole that we're sure you and your crowd will love just as much. 

Black Bean Burgers with Avocado Slaw

Recipe: Black Bean Burgers with Avocado Slaw

Our Black Bean Burger with Avocado Slaw will earn the praise of vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

You're only 30 minutes away from the kids' new favorite (and budget-friendly) dinner.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

I know you're asking yourself, "Why didn't I think of this?" It makes sense that an ingredient from another of our favorite dips, pimiento cheese, would taste delicious in guacamole. And has bacon ever made a dish taste worse?

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

This homemade salad dressing is delicious and lends itself to a number of different applications. You can use it as a dip for fresh vegetables, a sandwich spread with grilled or fried seafood, or even a taco topping.

Avocado Pico Recipe

Recipe: Avocado Pico Recipe

This festive avocado dish pairs well with your favorite tacos.

Quesadillas Al Pastor

Recipe: Quesadillas Al Pastor

These loaded quesadillas will be the talk of the town when you serve them at your next neighborhood gathering.

Sweet Pea-Avocado Soup

Recipe: Sweet Pea-Avocado Soup

Chilled soups provide a cooling break from the intense summer heat. Serve this avocado soup as the start of a brunch or luncheon, or serve it as the main course.

Strawberry-Avocado Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Recipe: Strawberry-Avocado Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Add any protein you want to this easy to throw-together salad.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Recipe: Pulled Pork Nachos

Top off these savory pulled pork nachos with diced avocado.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing

Creamy avocado and sweet-tart citrus and pomegranate seeds balance out the peppery heat of the radishes in this fresh salad. 

Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup

Recipe: Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup

This light and refreshing dish has a peppery bite from radishes, hot sauce, and chile powder that is balanced out by creamy avocados, tangy whole buttermilk, and a little honey for sweetness. 

Spicy Avocado Dressing

Recipe: Spicy Avocado Dressing

This dressing takes the ingenious trick of using avocado as its base, offering thickness and creaminess—no dairy required. 

Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Recipe: Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Cool down this summer with these perfect peach rolls.

