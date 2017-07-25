15 Creative Ways To Use Avocado for Your Next Meal or Party

Holy guacamole, avocado is one of the most popular recipe ingredients right now, and we can understand why people love this healthy, creamy, versatile ingredient. For whenever you want to make a recipe with avocado that's not simply avocado toast, we've found 15 creative ways to use avocado whenever the craving strikes. In some of these recipes, it isn't the star, but the addition is the finishing touch that takes the dish to the next level.

There are easy avocado recipes for dips, sides, main dishes, toppings, and salad dressings. (Just wait until you taste the sheet pan nachos.) Whip up these quick recipes on a weeknight or for a party, because this household staple is sure to stay. Try these 15 tasty avocado recipes now.