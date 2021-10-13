Delicious and Versatile Recipes That Showcase Fall's Finest Apples

By Emma Phelps October 13, 2021
Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Fall is without a doubt the most fun cooking time of year. With tailgates to plan and the big Thanksgiving feast right around the corner, we're always looking for ways to switch up our go-to seasonal food items. Apples galore mean a world of possibility for seasonal recipes. Go beyond your typical apple pie or apple cobbler recipe and surprise your guests with irresistible savory apple recipes for fall like an Apple, Celery and Romaine Salad at your next fall potluck. Switch up your tailgate recipes by adding Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples to the menu. From salads to savory apple dinner recipes to savory apple side dish recipes, and even a few breakfast bakes tucked in, we've rounded up our best savory apple recipes for you to enjoy. You won't find any apple desserts tucked in here, but you can still celebrate the season with the recipes that we've included.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

The angel hair cabbage in this salad pairs perfectly with the fresh shaved veggies and Granny Smith apples.

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Bread

Make sure that you microwave your apples before swirling them into the dough mixture. The microwave makes them just pliable enough to be easily incorporated into the bread. What about the savory element? Schmear on your favorite cream cheese for a savory-sweet breakfast bread. 

Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad with Pancetta and Blue Cheese

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad with Pancetta and Blue Cheese

If you're searching for a starter for your fall dinner party, the hunt stops here. Made with seasonal ingredients, this salad is simple to fix; and it can be made ahead of time.

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

We can't think of a better way to start a fall morning than with a seasonal oatmeal bake. Thanks to a little meal prep on Sunday afternoon, you can enjoy this nutritious breakfast all week long. 

Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad

No matter the time of year, the best salads start with seasonal ingredients. When shopping for your bounty, look for beets that are firm with smooth skin. 

Apple Muffins

Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Muffins

Is there such a thing as too many apples? We don't think so. Pair these autumn muffins with warm apple cider and celebrate the season's star ingredient.

Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans

Credit: Sheri Giblin

Recipe: Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans

This salad will take everything that you think you know about arugula or kale and turn it on its head. By the time you're done mixing the vinaigrette and incorporating the other seasonal ingredients, your winter-green base will be tender with a satisfying crunch from the apples and candied pecans.

Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

This pancake recipe is just as fluffy as your typical skillet pancakes but with the savory-sweet crunch of pecans and a Caramel-Apple Topping

Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich

The flavor combo in this sandwich is ideal for a crisp fall day watching your favorite football team.

Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe with Apples and Bacon

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe with Apples and Bacon

Pop this recipe in the slow cooker and prepare for the seasonal aromas to spread through your kitchen.

Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

Who says a roast chicken is just reserved for the holidays? Start celebrating early and use up those leftover apples from the apple orchard with this recipe.

Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

The cider and chopped apples in this recipe will change the way that you think about fall stews. 

Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

This go-to chicken recipe will feed a crowd for a festive fall get-together.

Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

We love it when an impressive dish is also a one-pan-wonder. Warm up on a chilly fall evening with a plate of hearty pork chops and apples.  

Potato Latkes with Warm Apple Compote and Aged Cheddar Topping

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Potato Latkes with Warm Apple Compote and Aged Cheddar Topping

What's better than just a crispy latke? A latke with warm, spiced apples and tangy aged cheddar cheese on top.

Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

This recipe may appear intimidating at first glance, but with a few flavorful ingredients and just one sheet pan, you'll have this on the table in 50 minutes.

Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad

Add a little crunch to your cranberry salad with fresh apples and celery. Serve it once, and your Thanksgiving guests will request this side dish year after year. 

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans

There are so many things to love in this slaw. Shaved brussels sprouts, sweet Honeycrisp apples, tangy parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans make this slaw hearty enough to enjoy on its own or try it paired with your favorite protein.

Cinnamon Apples

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cinnamon Apples

Who can turn down a bowl of warm cinnamon apples? Add a bit of vanilla ice cream, and we're sold. 

Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples

This might look like any other cornbread dressing recipe, but one bite and you'll understand why it's a reader favorite.

Chunky Applesauce

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chunky Applesauce

We're all for working smarter during the holidays. This applesauce recipe makes 14 servings, so it's ideal for large family get-togethers. Just pop all the ingredients in your slow cooker and your house will start to smell of delicious cinnamon and sugar.

Apple Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Bread

There are few breads that are as delicious and easy to make as this one.  

Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches

For days when you feel like switching up the kids' regular snack time routine (or even your own routine) give these chocolate hazelnut apple sandwiches a try.

Applesauce Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Applesauce Cake

This recipe will convince you that it's perfectly acceptable to eat cake for breakfast. 

Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw

With a few reliable store-bought ingredients like pre-shredded red cabbage and bottled dressing, you're just a quick mix away from enjoying this crunchy slaw.

Apple Chips

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Chips

A guilt-free snack that requires only two ingredients? We'll take that any day.

Applesauce Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Applesauce Muffins

Applesauce and Greek yogurt are used in this recipe instead of oil or butter, so these muffins are the ideal healthy seasonal breakfast treat.

Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Known for their almost-purple skins, Arkansas Black Apples are a delicious side option to add to your Thanksgiving table, or any fall gathering.

Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Your guests will be amazed at how much flavor is packed into this simple quick bread recipe. If you don't have time to make homemade apple butter, you can always use a trusty store-bought version.

