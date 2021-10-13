Delicious and Versatile Recipes That Showcase Fall's Finest Apples
Fall is without a doubt the most fun cooking time of year. With tailgates to plan and the big Thanksgiving feast right around the corner, we're always looking for ways to switch up our go-to seasonal food items. Apples galore mean a world of possibility for seasonal recipes. Go beyond your typical apple pie or apple cobbler recipe and surprise your guests with irresistible savory apple recipes for fall like an Apple, Celery and Romaine Salad at your next fall potluck. Switch up your tailgate recipes by adding Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples to the menu. From salads to savory apple dinner recipes to savory apple side dish recipes, and even a few breakfast bakes tucked in, we've rounded up our best savory apple recipes for you to enjoy. You won't find any apple desserts tucked in here, but you can still celebrate the season with the recipes that we've included.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
The angel hair cabbage in this salad pairs perfectly with the fresh shaved veggies and Granny Smith apples.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Make sure that you microwave your apples before swirling them into the dough mixture. The microwave makes them just pliable enough to be easily incorporated into the bread. What about the savory element? Schmear on your favorite cream cheese for a savory-sweet breakfast bread.
Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad with Pancetta and Blue Cheese
If you're searching for a starter for your fall dinner party, the hunt stops here. Made with seasonal ingredients, this salad is simple to fix; and it can be made ahead of time.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
We can't think of a better way to start a fall morning than with a seasonal oatmeal bake. Thanks to a little meal prep on Sunday afternoon, you can enjoy this nutritious breakfast all week long.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
No matter the time of year, the best salads start with seasonal ingredients. When shopping for your bounty, look for beets that are firm with smooth skin.
Apple Muffins
Is there such a thing as too many apples? We don't think so. Pair these autumn muffins with warm apple cider and celebrate the season's star ingredient.
Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
This salad will take everything that you think you know about arugula or kale and turn it on its head. By the time you're done mixing the vinaigrette and incorporating the other seasonal ingredients, your winter-green base will be tender with a satisfying crunch from the apples and candied pecans.
Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping
This pancake recipe is just as fluffy as your typical skillet pancakes but with the savory-sweet crunch of pecans and a Caramel-Apple Topping.
Turkey, Apple, and Brie Sandwich
The flavor combo in this sandwich is ideal for a crisp fall day watching your favorite football team.
Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe with Apples and Bacon
Pop this recipe in the slow cooker and prepare for the seasonal aromas to spread through your kitchen.
Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs
Who says a roast chicken is just reserved for the holidays? Start celebrating early and use up those leftover apples from the apple orchard with this recipe.
Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew
The cider and chopped apples in this recipe will change the way that you think about fall stews.
Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples
This go-to chicken recipe will feed a crowd for a festive fall get-together.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
We love it when an impressive dish is also a one-pan-wonder. Warm up on a chilly fall evening with a plate of hearty pork chops and apples.
Potato Latkes with Warm Apple Compote and Aged Cheddar Topping
What's better than just a crispy latke? A latke with warm, spiced apples and tangy aged cheddar cheese on top.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
This recipe may appear intimidating at first glance, but with a few flavorful ingredients and just one sheet pan, you'll have this on the table in 50 minutes.
Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad
Add a little crunch to your cranberry salad with fresh apples and celery. Serve it once, and your Thanksgiving guests will request this side dish year after year.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
There are so many things to love in this slaw. Shaved brussels sprouts, sweet Honeycrisp apples, tangy parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans make this slaw hearty enough to enjoy on its own or try it paired with your favorite protein.
Cinnamon Apples
Who can turn down a bowl of warm cinnamon apples? Add a bit of vanilla ice cream, and we're sold.
Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples
This might look like any other cornbread dressing recipe, but one bite and you'll understand why it's a reader favorite.
Chunky Applesauce
We're all for working smarter during the holidays. This applesauce recipe makes 14 servings, so it's ideal for large family get-togethers. Just pop all the ingredients in your slow cooker and your house will start to smell of delicious cinnamon and sugar.
Apple Bread
There are few breads that are as delicious and easy to make as this one.
Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches
For days when you feel like switching up the kids' regular snack time routine (or even your own routine) give these chocolate hazelnut apple sandwiches a try.
Applesauce Cake
This recipe will convince you that it's perfectly acceptable to eat cake for breakfast.
Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw
With a few reliable store-bought ingredients like pre-shredded red cabbage and bottled dressing, you're just a quick mix away from enjoying this crunchy slaw.
Apple Chips
A guilt-free snack that requires only two ingredients? We'll take that any day.
Applesauce Muffins
Applesauce and Greek yogurt are used in this recipe instead of oil or butter, so these muffins are the ideal healthy seasonal breakfast treat.
Fried Arkansas Black Apples
Known for their almost-purple skins, Arkansas Black Apples are a delicious side option to add to your Thanksgiving table, or any fall gathering.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
Your guests will be amazed at how much flavor is packed into this simple quick bread recipe. If you don't have time to make homemade apple butter, you can always use a trusty store-bought version.