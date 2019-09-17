How Many Apples Are in a Cup?
When the weather starts cooling down, it's time to fire up the oven (or the slow cooker) and get baking. A trip to the apple orchard is a fabulous fall activity for families—sip on hot cider, roam around the fields, and pick out some shiny red and green apples to take home with you. We'll never leave a trip to the orchard without a basket full of farm-fresh apples—but what to do with all that ripe seasonal fruit? Of course, the natural answer would be to bake it into apple pie, but there are many more recipes to explore with fresh apples. Whether you're stewing up homemade apple butter, fresh apple bread, or a fruity fall dessert, it's essential to know how many apples you'll need for the task.
Recipes typically call for cups of apples rather than a certain number. But how many apples are in a cup? A pound? Don't worry: We're breaking it down to simplify your fall baking task. Here's just how many apples you'll need for your fall recipes. Let's begin with the basics.
A General Apple Size Guide
- Small apple = 2 1/4 inches across
- Medium apple = 2 1/2 to 2 3/4 inches across
- Large apple = 3 3/4 inches across
We base our calculations on an average medium apple. Apples come in many shapes and sizes, so the exact measurements will vary based on the size and variety of apples you use. Remember that these proportions will change. Here's a general guide for how to translate those apples into measurements.
How Many Apples in a Cup?
1 medium apple =
- about 1 1/3 cups sliced or cubed
- about 1 1/4 cups diced
- about 1 cup finely sliced, minced, or grated
- about 3/4 cup of sauce
How Many Apples in a Pound?
- 4 medium apples = about 1 pound
- 2 large apples = about 1 pound
- 1 pound apples = about 1 1/3 cups applesauce
- 1 pound of apples = about 3 cups sliced or cubed apples
From there, you'll need a little basic math to make your calculations. If the recipe calls for six cups of sliced apples, you'll likely need about eight (about two pounds) medium-sized apples. Now, fill your home with the season's scents and bake the day away. Here are some great recipes to get you started:
Fall Apple Recipes
Easy Apple Butter
Recipe: Easy Apple Butter
Apple butter is great to have on hand throughout the fall baking season. This recipe calls for three pounds of crisp apples, which we now know are about eight medium-sized apples. Choose from Gala, Honeycrisp, Braeburn, or your favorite variety.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Recipe: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Cast-iron skillets are practically a requirement for fall baking. Enjoy the classic caramel apple flavoring in this sweet blondie-pie combination. Granny Smith apples work best in this recipe, but you can always experiment with any variety you bring home from an apple farm.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Create a bright, crisp, and sweet apple pie in a skillet. Using store-bought pie crust helps this recipe come together quickly. Don't let this recipe's simplicity fool you. It still has all your favorite fall spices and taste.