The Best Apple Cake Recipes To Make This Fall

By Jenna Sims October 19, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

As soon as the first leaf hits the ground each fall, the best way to enjoy fresh apples is in dessert form. We guarantee that our best apple cake recipes will serve up plenty of fall flavor in every slice. Whether you prefer an easy apple cake that just requires a little bit of stirring or would prefer to take on a more time-intensive stack cake, there's sure to be an apple cake recipe on our list that you'll enjoy baking (and your family will love eating). You may even want to bookmark several of these apple cake recipes to try this fall. The hardest decision you'll have to make will be which cake to bake first. 

Auntie's Apple Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake

This tube pan recipe is a traditional, no-fuss apple cake that you'll want to add to your recipe box to make for years to come.

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

You'll make use of a whole pound of apples in this stack cake. We recommend that this cake cure for two to three days before serving, so be sure to keep that in mind if you're making it for company. 

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

A cream cheese filling, apple cake batter, and praline frosting are the ideal trio in this decadent Bundt cake recipe. 

Fresh Apple Cake

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake

First published in 2001, this simple cake recipe has been delighting readers ever since. 

Caramel Apple Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

A beautiful cake like this one can serve as both a centerpiece and dessert. 

Apple Pie Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Apple Pie Cake

You'll never believe that this dessert, which combines the best aspects of both a cake and a pie, starts with a boxed mix. 

Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Pound cake is made even more delicious with a decadent caramel frosting. 

Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

Credit: Gabriela Herman

Recipe: Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

From one of our 2021 Cooks of the Year, this loaf cake includes all of fall's favorite spices including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cardamom.

Apple Spice Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Apple Spice Cake

A one-pan apple cake provides plenty of fall flavor with no stacking or icing required. 

Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake Recipe

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake Recipe

This recipe proves that carrot cake can be enjoyed year-round. The impressive cake features a mascarpone frosting and requires just 30 minutes of hands-on time.

Applesauce Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Applesauce Cake

A pantry staple helps this cake have plenty of flavor and moistness. 

Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Recipe: Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Choose from a streusel topping, bourbon glaze, lemon-sugar glaze, or a combination of the three to top these miniature pound cakes. 

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Enjoy dessert from breakfast to after dinner with this apple coffee cake. 

By Jenna Sims