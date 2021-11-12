Here's How You Can Score a Free Chick-fil-A Milkshake

Chick-fil-A has been making a list and checking it twice and has figured out what customers want this holiday season—free milkshakes.

For the last three years, the beloved chicken chain has celebrated the holidays in style. This year are gifting us all with an adorable animated short film and interactive web experience ready for visitors at EvergreenHills.com. This holiday season though, they have sweetened the deal. Folks who visit the site and play all their reindeer games get a free Peppermint Chip Milkshake plus one to share with a friend, because the holidays are all about giving.

This year's film stars Sam, who avid Chick-fil-A cinema fans may recall from previous holiday escapades in the magical town of Evergreen Hills. In this new adventure, Sam and her friend CeCe visit "a whimsical bakery called The Whoopsery where they learn a valuable lesson about turning life's unexpected moments into something wonderful," according to a press release. It's basically like an animated Hallmark Christmas movie with less romance, but still a heartfelt lesson about the true meaning of Christmas—and a free milkshake!