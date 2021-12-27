Insomnia Cookies Offering Free Cookies to Essential Workers through January 2nd
First responders, healthcare workers, delivery drivers, and civic employees are all eligible for the sweet treat.
Our nation's essential workers have been stretched thin over the past couple of years. And the holidays can bring extra stress to healthcare workers, delivery drivers, first responders, and civic employees who work year-round to provide essential services to us all. As a small token of appreciation, Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies to essential workers from now through January 2, 2022. Because what's better than the gift of a warm cookie?
Qualifying individuals can choose between a free classic cookie (no purchase necessary) or a free 6-pack of cookies with a $5 purchase at any of Insomnia's more than 200 locations nationwide. The offer is available to all healthcare workers, first responders, civic employees, and UPS/FedEx/USPS/Amazon delivery drivers. Workers should show up in their uniform or have a work ID on hand to take advantage of the promotion.
"The holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for all, but even more so for essential workers, who continue to work day-in and day-out to keep our spirits bright while making sure we are safe and cared for," Insomnia Cookies shared in a press release.
Know a hardworking nurse, delivery driver, or firefighter who could use a pick-me-up to power through the end of the year? Be sure to let them know about this awesome deal!