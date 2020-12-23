15 Food Trends Southern Chefs are Looking Forward to in 2021

Taking barbecue to the next level, smoke is going to be used to flavor everything from oils to drinks in 2021—and not just by pro chefs. "This is a new sort of playground for the at-home cook who wants to be a bit adventurous," says Tyson Cole, executive chef and owner at Uchi, with multiple locations in Texas. You can try cooking over flames, coal, or try using different types of wood to produce different flavors. "With the boom of so many modern home smokers," says Cole, "it's more approachable and accessible than ever for someone at home to play with fire."