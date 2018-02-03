Why Hot Honey Butter Is The Best Thing To Happen To Your Biscuits

Ask a Southerner what her favorite condiments are and you will get a list that will more than likely include items such as Duke's Mayonnaise, Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning, and Tabasco Sauce. Because, along with loving to add good taste and seasonings to our chicken salads and seafood dishes, we love to do it with regional products. Tabasco sauce, as well as a host of other favorite Southern hot sauces, has long been a go-to pantry staple when we want to shake an unexpected kick into macaroni and cheese, breakfast casseroles, and deviled eggs. You can perk up a beef stew with hot sauce, or stir it into mayonnaise or ketchup for a spicy, all-purpose spread. We also love the sweet-heat combination that comes from using honey and hot sauce on chicken wings. This Nashville Hot Chicken Dip, a nod to the Nashville Hot Chicken craze, is a "safe" blend of sweet and spicy; if you are feeling adventurous, however, go ahead and bump up the amount of hot sauce – just be sure to have a lot of cold beverages on hand to put out the fire. Now that we know how well hot sauce and honey play together, let's add one more ingredient to the mix and make Hot Honey Butter.