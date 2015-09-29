40 Super Cozy Slow Cooker Recipes To Make This Fall

Slow cooker recipes are all about simplicity, which is exactly why we love them so—because every one of these fall Crock Pot meals means you'll spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family and friends. Not only do these weeknight warriors show you how to use your slow cooker for making side dishes—hello, creamy crockpot mac-and-cheese and sweet potato casserole—but also standout main dishes that can feed a crowd or serve as tasty leftovers.

In fact, we're spooning up a whole roster of slow cooker soups and stews well into winter, from creamy tomato soup that's begging for a grilled cheese to hearty Texas chili that requires a slice of cornbread. From there, slow cooker carnitas, pot roast, and bolognese sauce (to name a few) will see you through the season.

Let these fall slow cooker favorites show you how to use your slow cooker to make dishes that feel as cozy and comforting as autumn does.