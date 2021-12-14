Make the Holidays Easier With These 14 Wine Delivery Services

Best Overall Wine Delivery: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is a favorite among wine club enthusiasts, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. The customer-centric wine club curates each wine box specifically for you, seeking out the best wines from all over the world to fit your desired tastes. Using data from its introductory quiz and a stellar customer rating system, Firstleaf ensures every shipment becomes more customized than the last. Recurring subscriptions cost $39.95 for the first box and $90 for each box after. Every shipment contains six bottles, and memberships can be modified at any time. Individual bottles and bundles are also available for delivery. I personally tried this service and loved how easy it was. The flavors were delicious and I discovered new wines that I ended up loving. Due to the personalized boxes and the quality of the wine, I've recommended Firstleaf to many of my friends and family. During the flash sale from December 13–14, new Firstleaf customers can get their first box for $24.95 using the code HOLIDAYWINE21.