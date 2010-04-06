Simple Shower Recipes

By Donna Florio
Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miler

Pick and choose from these delectable recipes for an event everyone is sure to remember.   

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

Parties require a great punch, and this 3-ingredient, pretty pink version is hard to beat. Make it with club soda or Champagne to suit your taste—it's delicious either way.

Cream Cheese-Olive Spread

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cream Cheese-Olive Spread

Olives lend bold flavor to this creamy spread. You can make cream cheese mixture up to 2 days ahead, and then roll them in pecans and and chives just before serving.

Mini-Caprese Bites

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Mini-Caprese Bites

These tasty skewers are easy, colorful, and contemporary. The yield will vary depending on the size of the tomatoes, but a container of mozzarella balls contains more than enough to compensate.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Tartlets

Recipe: Chocolate-Hazelnut Tartlets

They may be rich, but they're so heavenly your guests will go back for seconds, so be sure to make double batch. Make the tart shells ahead and fill them just before the party.

Avocado Fruit Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Avocado Fruit Salad

If you are only doing finger foods, serve this with wooden picks, but it works best as a salad. Avocado Fruit Salad pairs wonderfully with chicken salad, ham biscuits, and cheeses.

Steamed Asparagus and Green Beans With Lemon-Basil Dip

Recipe: Steamed Asparagus and Green Beans With Lemon-Basil Dip

Green veggies are a welcome addition to any party menu, and beautiful asparagus and green beans look lovely as well. Spread leftover dip on tomato or roast beef sandwiches.

Fresh Limeade

Recipe: Fresh Limeade

Fresh lime juice makes this a wonderfully refreshing spring beverage. To get more juice, prick the limes lightly with a fork and microwave at HIGH for 10 to 20 seconds. Let stand a few minutes, and then roll on the counter with your palm before juicing.

Party Chicken Salad

Recipe: Party Chicken Salad

Two of the season's favorite fruits—peaches and blackberries—and basil brighten this colorful salad. Serve it on a bed of greens with peach slices and blackberries for a beautiful presentation.

Lemon-Basil Antipasto

Recipe:Lemon-Basil Antipasto

This zesty appetizer tray requires no cooking and is great for a more casual shower. We like the flavor of regular provolone over that of the reduced-fat versions and Genoa salami rather than hard salami.

Ham-Stuffed Biscuits With Mustard Butter

Credit: Photo: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Ham-Stuffed Biscuits With Mustard Butter

Yeast biscuits—also called angel or bride's biscuits—hold together well, so they're a good choice to serve at gatherings. The so-Southern combination of ham and biscuits is always a hit!

Bacon-Onion Dip

Recipe: Bacon-Onion Dip

Plan on this dish being scraped clean—few people can resist the combination of bacon, onions, and sour cream. Make a day ahead, and serve with a tray of colorful veggies.

Spicy Boiled Shrimp With Creamy Buttermilk-Avocado Sauce

Recipe: Spicy Boiled Shrimp With Creamy Buttermilk-Avocado Sauce

Here's a clever way to refresh purchased cooked shrimp—blanch them in a pot of water seasoned with lemon juice, hot sauce, and Creole seasoning. Serve with a yummy, creamy sauce and people will be clamoring for the recipe.

Make a Cheese "Cake"

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miler

This pretty centerpiece made of wheels of cheese is drop-dead easy. Choose pretty flowers and herbs in season—lavender would be perfect. Serve with your favorite crackers or French bread rounds.

Chicken Salad Crescent Rolls

Credit: Charles Walton

Recipe: Chicken Salad Crescent Rolls

Use purchased chicken salad or make your own for these clever roll-and-bake appetizers. Bake them just before guests arrive so they'll be warm and crusty when you serve them.

Hat Cookies

Recipe: Hat Cookies

Your guests won't be able to resist these buttery, girly cookies. Frost them in colors that complement your decorations. Freeze the un-iced cookies, tightly wrapped in foil and then placed in a freezer bag, up to 1 month.

