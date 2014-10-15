Satisfying Vegetarian Chili Recipes

A pot of vegetarian chili, done right, is so savory and hearty that you'd never notice the meat is missing. Healthy on the heart and the wallet, vegetarian dinners are a great way to cut back on calories and spend less cash. Chock full of filling vegetables like beans, peppers, mushrooms, corn, peppers, and potatoes, a our best vegetarian chili recipes are anything but unsubstantial. The ingredients in a vegetarian chili recipe soak up all the chili spices in such a fantastic way that'll have you licking your bowl clean every time. With all those good-for-you vegetables, an easy vegetarian chili recipe just might become part of your weekly dinner rotation. Full of fiber, vitamins, and protein, homemade vegetarian chili is as healthy as it is filling. From our classic Black Bean Chili loaded with slow-simmered black beans to our Veggie Chili stocked with chopped zucchini and squash, these hearty, spicy stews are suitable for any quick weeknight dinner or weekend potluck. Serve with a slice of homemade cornbread to soak up all those chili flavors, and you've got one healthy and satisfying pot of our best vegetarian chili.