Satisfying Vegetarian Chili Recipes

A pot of vegetarian chili, done right, is so savory and hearty that you'd never notice the meat is missing. Healthy on the heart and the wallet, vegetarian dinners are a great way to cut back on calories and spend less cash. Chock full of filling vegetables like beans, peppers, mushrooms, corn, peppers, and potatoes, a our best vegetarian chili recipes are anything but unsubstantial. The ingredients in a vegetarian chili recipe soak up all the chili spices in such a fantastic way that'll have you licking your bowl clean every time. With all those good-for-you vegetables, an easy vegetarian chili recipe just might become part of your weekly dinner rotation. Full of fiber, vitamins, and protein, homemade vegetarian chili is as healthy as it is filling. From our classic Black Bean Chili loaded with slow-simmered black beans to our Veggie Chili stocked with chopped zucchini and squash, these hearty, spicy stews are suitable for any quick weeknight dinner or weekend potluck. Serve with a slice of homemade cornbread to soak up all those chili flavors, and you've got one healthy and satisfying pot of our best vegetarian chili.
Veggie Chili
Chopped zucchini and squash lend this chili hearty fall flavor.
Black Bean Chili
Ready in only 30 minutes, this quick, meatless chili is made with black beans, meatless burger crumbles, and canned tomatoes. You can substitute ground beef for the meatless burger crumbles, if desired. Top with a dollop of sour cream, corn chips, and chopped fresh cilantro just before serving.
Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili
Add a dash of hot sauce to your bowl for extra heat. Use a variety of your favorite beans, if you wish, in this recipe.
Vegan Chili
Packed full of veggies but with all the usual spices, you might not even miss the meat! But for those who want a little something extra, you can always top with cheese, sour cream, and other fixings.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
This is not your average chili. Aside from hearty black beans and sweet potatoes, it's also got a full cup of Mexican beer and a little cocoa powder. No one can say that veggie chili is boring ever again.