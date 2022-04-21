What Your Favorite Type of Lemonade Says About You

For many folks, lemonade is the undisputed drink of summertime's dog days. (For the rest of us, there's sweet tea or watermelon margaritas.) Even so, there are plenty of ways you can go about making the zippy sipper, and everyone has their preferences. But whether you lean into the nostalgia of your grandmother's from-the-freezer approach or choose to spike it with hot sauce and rum, here's what your go-to method of making lemonade says about you.

Minute Maid Lemonade Frozen Concentrate

You likely grew up drinking orange juice made from a tube of frozen concentrate at your grandmother's house on Saturday mornings. She latched onto the stuff post-World War II because it was inexpensive, could last for a year in the freezer, and was an easy way to cool off a crowd of thirsty children. Like her, you believe that having a well-stocked freezer is next to godliness—after all, showing up with a casserole is one of the finest ways to serve new parents or grieving friends.

Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix

You honed your entrepreneurial skills at a young age, setting up a lemonade stand by the neighborhood park to capitalize on sweltering dog-walkers and the desperately thirsty ragtag baseball team. The 19-ounce canister goes a long way, as it makes three two-quart pitchers of the drink, plus it's typically sold for less than $4 (which sets you up for a solid return on your investment). Alternately, if you're not making it for a crowd, the powder mix can also be used to stir up just one glass of lemonade at a time, waste-free.

Homemade Lemonade

Your ideal Friday night is spent watching The Great British Baking Show or attempting one of Alton Brown's most-loved recipes. Frozen concentrate and powdered mix won't cut it for your discriminating tastebuds, and for you, the juice is always worth the squeeze. You're a big believer that presentation matters almost as much as the flavor, so you don't serve a glass of the fresh stuff without a sprig of rosemary or a mint leaf from your herb garden as garnish.

Chick-fil-A Lemonade

You know your strengths, and none of them reveal themselves in the kitchen. When it's your turn to plan the picnic, you turn to the professionals at your local Chick-fil-A and pick up a couple gallons of the classic stuff ahead of time. With just three ingredients (lemon juice, cane sugar, and water), it's as good as homemade.

Boozy Lemonade