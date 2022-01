If there's anything we love around here more than cake , we can't think what it is, unless, of course, it's a layer cake. Think about it: layers of cake, layers of filling or frosting, and that satisfying moment when you cut into something impressive like our Strawberry Dream Cake. While we love our pound cakes and our coffee cakes , there's just something about a layer cake. Sometimes, you don't need a layer cake for an occasion, a layer cakean occasion. We tend to err on the side of more cake, rather than less. From luscious lemon layers to jam cakes to caramel cake recipes so rich you'll need a nap after, we've collected some of our best and most impressive layer cake recipes here. You'll find the legendary Hummingbird Cake, the iconic Lane Cake, and more unexpected surprises, like the bright and fruity triple decker strawberry cake recipe that just begged to be included.