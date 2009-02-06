Luscious Layer Cakes Perfect for Any Occasion
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Our Southern secret to a moist chocolate cake? Duke's Mayonnaise.
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Petal-shaped cookies are the perfect polishing touch for this elegant layered cake.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Layers of fluffy, moist German chocolate cake and creamy Coconut-Pecan Frosting make this towering, triple-decker dessert an instant favorite.
The Coconut Chiffon Cake
Recipe: The Coconut Chiffon Cake
White as a Sunday glove, coconut is the doyenne of Southern layer cakes, a masterpiece of home cookery that has crowned dining room sideboards for more than a hundred years.
Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
Rich caramel frosting topped with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt makes for a fancy finish.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Layers of tender coconut cake and a luscious rum custard are the stars of this divine dessert, but the frosting is pretty spectacular, too.
The Red Velvet Cake
Recipe: The Red Velvet Cake
In 1989, an armadillo-shaped groom's cake in Steel Magnolias kicked off a cult following for red velvet. The craze has continued, fueled in part by the red velvet cakes that have graced the Southern Living Christmas cover three times.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
A must-try for pumpkin spice fans, these cake layers can be made up to three days before your event.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake
Create an impressive stack of zesty lemon layers that's perfect for any casual gathering. Or frost the entire cake for a more elegant presentation.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
This creamy chocolate and caramel frosting is even better with a a splish of bourbon, but it can be left out without causing any problems.
Best Homemade White Cake
Recipe: Best Homemade White Cake
Whether you're a white cake pro or layering for this first time, this is the perfect cake to serve friends and family.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
Thanks to Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, this pineapple-banana spice cake with cream cheese frosting became one of our most requested recipes. We still stand by Mrs. Wiggins' original, indulgent creation.
Heavenly Candy Bar Cake
Recipe: Heavenly Candy Bar Cake
Gooey chunks of candy bar really do take this cake recipe to higher realms. Melted candy bars are stirred into the batter, and more are coarsely chopped and sprinkled over the top.
Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Recipe: Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Tangy buttermilk frosting pairs beautifully with the spiced layers of gingerbread cake in this holiday dessert.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Toffee bits and chopped pecans stud these rich cake layers, and browned butter lends a special touch to the frosting on the top.
The Lane Cake
Recipe: The Lane Cake
In March 1966, Southern Living featured a recipe for Lane Cake in its second issue. Our latest twist? Dried peaches (finely diced and ridiculously delicious) stand in for raisins, and the traditional meringue frosting gets a spirited makeover with a triple shot of peach schnapps.
Mama Dip’s Carrot Cake
Recipe: Mama Dip’s Carrot Cake
This recipe from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, restaurateur Mildred "Mama Dip" Council is one of the best carrot cakes we've tested. The cake layers can be made ahead and frozen up to one month.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Slightly boozy and decorated with a festive, zigzag frosting, guests are sure to enjoy this layered take on Christmas eggnog.
The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Recipe: The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Recipe: Pepperming Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Peppermint-vanilla cake and fluffy pink buttercream make a merry combination in this layer cake full of Christmas spirit.
The Jam Cake
Recipe: The Jam Cake
The origins of jam cake lie deep in Appalachia where store-bought sugar was once scarce. Cakes were often sweetened with homemade jams, filled with wild berries and mountain fruits. The payoff for the genius swap? Rich, dense cake layers with a depth of flavor sugar alone can't deliver.
Praline Layer Cake
Recipe: Praline Layer Cake
The praline is one of the South's most beloved sweets, and, in this show-stopping layer cake, it certainly does not disappoint. Candied pecans add a toasty crunch to the top of the cake, while the soft layers are held together with a dark, nutty filling and a silky buttercream frosting. Pecans are great all year long, but there is something about the Fall season that makes you want to bake and bake a lot. This cake will truly satisfy your sweet tooth.
The 50th Anniversary Cake
Recipe: The 50th Anniversary Cake
As we planned the dessert for the Southern Living 50th anniversary party, sweet memories of generously frosted layer cakes from childhood birthdays or Grandmother's kitchen danced in our heads. Inspiration can come from anywhere, as long as the results taste delicious. Our most popular birthday cake recipe made the final party cut: six moist layers of vanilla-almond cake smothered in grand buttercream icing and embellished with glistening sugar sprinkles.
Lane Cake
Recipe: Lane Cake
Pecans, raisins, flaked coconut, and of course, a little bourbon, top this classic Southern layer cake.
Caramel Cake
Recipe: Caramel Cake
This old-fashioned cake will seal your reputation as a baker.
Italian Cream Cake
Recipe: Italian Cream Cake
This cake will surely win rave reviews in your home with its sweet coconut flavors and Nutty Cream Cheese Frosting.
Chocolate Layer Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Chocolate Layer Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
This "choco-licious" dessert temptation is impossible to resist. The addition of hot tap water at the end makes for an exceptionally moist cake.
Toasted Almond-Butter Cake
Recipe: Toasted Almond-Butter Cake
This buttery, moist cake has the perfect hint of almonds and coconut. A sweet Cream Cheese Frosting makes it an even more outstanding way to end the meal.
Chocolate-Praline Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Praline Cake
This chocolate cake is off-the-charts rich. If you like pralines, you'll love this candy-like frosting.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
This is the ultimate recipe for Hummingbird Cake. It's the most requested recipe in Southern Living magazine history and frequents covered dish dinners all across the South, always receiving rave reviews.
Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake
Recipe: Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake
Layers of moist strawberry cake and Strawberry Buttercream Frosting make this three-layer cake a must for strawberry lovers.
Chocolate Cake IV
Recipe: Chocolate Cake IV
Coffee and chocolate lovers everywhere will find this cake to die for! Between each layer of chocolate cake is a delicious Mocha-Chocolate Cream Filling, and it's topped with Coffee Liqueur Ganache Icing.
Gingerbread Cake with Stout Buttercream
Recipe: Gingerbread Cake with Stout Buttercream
The bold flavor of a stout complements the spices in the German-inspired gingerbread cake. Spread a simple buttercream icing over the cake and garnish with toasted pecans.
Lightened Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Lightened Hummingbird Cake
We lowered the fat and calories by substituting applesauce for some of the oil, using less butter and sugar, fewer eggs, and substituting light for regular cream cheese.
Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake
Recipe: Blackberry-Raspberry Truffle Cake
Lavish amounts of semisweet chocolate and sour cream give rise to these luscious cake layers. No one will ever guess the recipe begins with a mix. A simple coating of coarsely chopped pecans and a handful of colorful berries will send this towering treat to the table in high style.
Four-Layer Coconut Cake
Recipe: Four-Layer Coconut Cake
Layer upon layer of tropical coconut and soft whipped cream topping make this a year-round favorite indulgence.
Coconut-Almond Cream Layer Cake
Recipe: Coconut-Almond Cream Cake
This decadent layer cake is deliciously rich as well as moist. For a colorful presentation, garnish with kumquats, currants, and fresh mint sprigs.
White Chocolate-Almond Cake
Recipe: White Chocolate Almond Cake
Using square rather than round cake pans gives this layer cake a wonderfully unique presentation. The combination of sour cream, light brown sugar and hot water make this cake extra delightful and moist.
Chocolate Italian Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Italian Cake
Finely chopped pecans and a hint of cinnamon in the Chocolate-Cream Cheese frosting gives this chocolate spin-off the classic Italian Cream Cake that something extra. Garnish with pecan halves for a pretty presentation.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting
Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting
Chocolate Ganache smoothed between layers of rich chocolate cake topped with Praline Frosting and a warm Bourbon Glaze make this recipe fit for special occasions. Serve alongside a warm cup of coffee or tea.
Best Carrot Cake
Recipe: Best Carrot Cake
Make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home. Simply adding a can of crushed pineapple and the luscious Buttermilk Glaze makes this truly the Best Carrot Cake.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Starting with a boxed cake mix makes this cake both easy and delicious. Kids and adults alike will love the creamy peanut butter mousse between layers of chocolate cake. Garnish with chopped roasted peanuts and serve with a scoop of ice cream.
Decadent Banana Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Decadent Banana Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Bananas and coconut pair perfectly in this delicious dessert. Top with toasted coconut and banana slices for an impressive presentation.
Fig Cake
Recipe: Fig Cake
A delicious twist on our favorite Hummingbird Cake, this recipe is so simple to make you won't believe you started from scratch. This recipe can be made with fresh figs or with good quality preserves. Sweet cream cheese frosting covers the cake and is a nice balance to the spicy fall flavors.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake
Recipe: Fresh Orange Italian Creme Cake
Reviewers have touted this one of the best cakes they’ve ever tasted. Our recipe takes ordinary Italian Cream Cake up a notch by spreading flavorful Fresh Orange Curd between each layer. Be sure to chill the Fresh Orange Curd for 8 hours; it helps keep the layers together which makes it easier to frost.
Best Carrot Cake
Recipe: Best Carrot Cake
Truly our best-ever carrot cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home. Layers of delicious carrot cake are moistened with a Buttermilk Glaze and topped off with a sweet Cream Cheese Frosting.
Red Velvet Layer Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake
This crimson layer cake is the way to anyone's heart, stacked tall for an even more impressive dessert.