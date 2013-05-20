Our Best Savory and Sweet Tomato Pie Recipes To Make All Summer Long

If you're looking for a recipe to make the most of a bounty of fresh summertime tomatoes, look no farther. We're here to save the day with our best sweet and savory tomato pie recipes to make while they're in season. Even those who may be tomato skeptics will turn into fans when they eat them in pie form for the first time. Not only do tomatoes lend a fresh seasonal flavor, but they also create a beautiful finish for these tomato pie and tart recipes.

From our savory Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie that's topped with plenty of cheese to sweeter pies like Green Tomato Mincemeat Pie that can be topped with ice cream to Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts, there's sure to be a tomato pie recipe to fit whatever occasion you're cooking for. Next time you have fresh tomatoes on hand, you'll want to make at least one of these tomato pie recipes.