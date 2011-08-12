23 Apple Dessert Recipes Too Tempting To Turn Down
Apple pie is a dessert classic. Our editors love apple desserts in general, and here they share their favorite recipes for sweetening up your life with this tempting fruit. For a twist on that classic pie, enjoy our recipes for Easy Skillet Apple Pie—you’ll love its crunchy crust—or Blackberry-Apple Pie, which is a delicious mix of sweet and tart. One of our most popular recipes is the one for Fresh Apple Cake. For an apple showstopper, make our Apple Stack, one of the most amazing apple desserts you'll ever taste. However you slice them, these amazing apple desserts will please you to the core.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Surprise—a layer of apple butter tucked into the cake batter provides a gooey, spiced treat for the tastebuds with each forkful. This cake is so flavorful you can skip the glaze, though we’re of the thought that there’s no such thing as too much of a good thing.
Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
This recipe starts with our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, giving the filling even more concentrated apple-and-spice flavor.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
Serve this quick bread—abounding with fall-centric flavor—with a layer of cream cheese and a cup of freshly brewed coffee for a comforting breakfast, snack, or after-meal treat.
Apple Pie Cake
Whether you call it a pie or cake, this will be the fastest apple dessert you ever make, coming together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time. Top each warm slice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make it à la mode.
Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze
Doughnuts for dessert? Absolutely. If you’re a fan of salty-sweet flavor combinations, these caramel-glazed doughnuts will have your tongue wagging.
Auntie’s Apple Cake
We hit a home run with this seasonal number. Between the perfectly spiced cake layers and the indulgent brown sugar frosting, we can’t decide what we love most.
Apple Pie Cookies
Our Apple Pie Cookies are a cross between hand pies and cookies, and with the most delicious cinnamon glaze topping. The recipe makes just a dozen, so you might want to double up—these treats will go fast.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
We use two different types of apples for this decadent apple pie. Store-bought pie crusts form the base, but the refrigerated cinnamon roll topping is the real star.
Caramel Apple Cake
This cake is topped with sauteed apple slices and drizzled in a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
With a cream cheese filling and sweet praline frosting, this apple Bundt cake is a must-try! Garnish with toasted pecans for a pretty finish and a little crunch.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Fresh Apple Cake
Thinly sliced apples create rich, moist layers of fruit within the cake. Finish it with Cream Cheese Frosting and a sprinkling of pecans.
Caramel Apple Dip
A sugary spin on a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch.
Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Our twist on apple cobbler is both darling and delectable. Who could resist buttery biscuit dough rolled with almonds and brown sugar baked into a pretty pinwheel crust?
Apple Stack Cake
Use six disposable 8-inch aluminum cake pans to create the layers of this stunning cake. Prepare the filling up to three days before assembling the cake.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
As if this recipe couldn’t get any more decadent, we decided to top the just-baked pie with a layer of warm and melty caramel. We dare you to have just one slice.
Apple Pie with Salted Pine Nut Streusel
This gluten-free pie calls on store-bought gluten-free piecrust (such as Wholly Wholesome) and a homemade streusel with a surprising addition: pine nuts. You don’t need to toast these crunchy little nuggets—they’ll brown perfectly as the pie bakes.
Apple Spice Cake
Our one-pan cake brings all the fall flavor you love, but without the work of the layered varieties you might be used to. We skipped the icing in favor of spiced whipped cream—one bite and you’ll never look back.
Mini Cinnamon Apple Pies
These mini pies will be the hit of the dessert table. The recipe calls for refrigerated pie crusts to make quick work of the prep. You’ll just roll out the dough and use 4- and 5-inch round cutters to make the top and bottom crust for each mini pie. Scoop in a mixture of apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar and you’ll be well on your way to winning the final course.
Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
Skip the pie plate in favor of a rustic galette that features a flat disk of dough that’s been piled high with fruit. The edges of the dough are folded over to contain all the delicious, juicy flavor.
Caramel-Apple Cookies
These are pop-able versions of one of our favorite fall treats. White chocolate chips take these decadent cookies over the top.
Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
This recipe, created by by Jerrelle Guy, Dallas-based food stylist, photographer, author of Black Girl Baking, and one of our 2020 Cooks of the Year, might be our new favorite way to enjoy apples. Guy says the dough is “a cross between a flaky piecrust and a crumbly, buttery biscuit.”