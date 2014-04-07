7 Easy and Elegant Tea Sandwiches For Your Next Ladies' Luncheon
Call up the ladies: It's time for a tea party. Although we love the charm of a draped and adorned tea room, we have just as much (if not more) fun recreating the high tea experience in our own homes. This year, we're committing fully to the theme: There will be pots of tea, elegant outfits, towers of miniature desserts, and, of course, a selection of tea sandwiches.
Tea sandwiches are the perfect finger food, and in the South certain tea sandwiches are classics. Not only are they super-easy to make, but they look properly fancy, completing the true tea party spread with their light, dainty appeal. These recipes help you elevate the humble tea sandwich from the familiar to the fantastic. For a tearoom staple, you'll love our recipes for Egg Salad Tea Sandwiches and Kentucky Benedictine Tea Sandwiches. For a super-Southern take on tea sandwiches, enjoy our Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise. You can't go wrong with these elegant teatime recipes. The tea sandwich is a quintessential finger food for luncheons and parties; try these charming and delicious treats for your next get-together.
Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches
Recipe: Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches
Cucumber, cream cheese, and fresh herbs make the filling for this delightful finger food.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches
These tea sandwiches are the quintessential pick for tearoom lunches. Serve egg salad on white bread slices (crusts cut off, of course).
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
In the South, we love nothing more than a tomato sandwich. The dainty, tearoom version? Tomato Tea Sandwiches.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
Recipe: Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
These light cucumber sandwiches are a classic tearoom treat.
Funeral Sandwiches
Recipe: Funeral Sandwiches
These ham-stuffed biscuits make a lovely platter for any occasion.
Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches
Recipe: Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches
If you want something a little heartier for your tea party, look no further than our Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Upgrade your tomato sandwiches with a smear of bacon mayo.