7 Easy and Elegant Tea Sandwiches For Your Next Ladies' Luncheon

Call up the ladies: It's time for a tea party. Although we love the charm of a draped and adorned tea room, we have just as much (if not more) fun recreating the high tea experience in our own homes. This year, we're committing fully to the theme: There will be pots of tea, elegant outfits, towers of miniature desserts, and, of course, a selection of tea sandwiches.

Tea sandwiches are the perfect finger food, and in the South certain tea sandwiches are classics. Not only are they super-easy to make, but they look properly fancy, completing the true tea party spread with their light, dainty appeal. These recipes help you elevate the humble tea sandwich from the familiar to the fantastic. For a tearoom staple, you'll love our recipes for Egg Salad Tea Sandwiches and Kentucky Benedictine Tea Sandwiches. For a super-Southern take on tea sandwiches, enjoy our Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise. You can't go wrong with these elegant teatime recipes. The tea sandwich is a quintessential finger food for luncheons and parties; try these charming and delicious treats for your next get-together.