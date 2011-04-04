Tea Party Recipes for Your Most Elegant Luncheon Yet
Are you dreaming of a tea party of your own, complete with fine china, pretty cakes, and delicate sandwiches? Or, perhaps, a dizzyingly enthusiastic afternoon tea à la Alice in Wonderland? Whether you want to sip tea with your pinky up or you're simply craving a good time with your best friends, our tea party recipes are sure to delight. There are warm scones to serve with clotted cream, dainty sandwiches like tomato and cucumber, truffles featuring nuts and fruit, and and more than one delicate tea cake to satisfy every sweet tooth. And the best part is that they're all easy recipes that won't hinder teatime. With a little preparation, you'll be able to lay out a sumptuous spread that is sure to delight the company—all without breaking a sweat. Pull out your best teacups and turn on your kettles. This is a tea party we're sure Alice would have loved to attend.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Requiring only six ingredients, these Cheddar Cheese Straws are simple but never fail to impress.
Raspberry Truffle Shortcake
These individual shortcakes are elegant and pretty, thanks to the jewel-toned raspberries sitting in clouds of cream.
Tea Cakes
Southern tea cakes are all sugared-butter goodness! These buttery cookies are a classic Southern twist on the breadier British version.
Mini Cream Scones
With one scone dough, you can create three different flavors: white chocolate, rose, and almond.
Coconut-Pecan Truffles
Every tea party needs a nutty, crunchy bite. Serve our Coconut-Pecan Truffles for just the right touch of salty and sweet.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
A tea party isn't complete without finger sandwiches. Here is a spin on the Southern classic tomato sandwich, sure to please.
Strawberry Truffles
The girls will absolutely delight over the pink Strawberry Truffles found on the tier of teatime sweets.
Peach Scones
A summer afternoon tea party would not be complete without peaches in some form.
Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
Give the British pastry a Southern spin with a splash of buttermilk.
Easy Coconut Macaroons
We love any tea party recipe that has easy in the name. Scoop these up small for a dainty, hand-held treat.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla Mascarpone Buttercream
These bite-sized treats redefine the meaning of tea cake.
Ambrosia Macaroons
Ambrosia shouldn't be relegated to the vintage recipe tin. It makes a wonderful macaroon, too.
Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches
Cool cucumbers, cream cheese, chives, and onion fill crustless (of course) bread to make these elegant sandwiches.
Lavender Shortbread Cookies
Serve these delicately perfumed shortbread wedges at teatime and everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Salted Caramel Strawberries
Swift and stylish, sweet and salty, these strawberry confections are the best of both worlds.
The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches
What's a tea party without an egg salad finger sandwich? Our version is a riff on the one served at Augusta National, with the addition of mustard and dill pickle relish for bite and texture.
Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs
Fancy up your deviled eggs with the addition of smoked salmon.
Lemon Curd
A dollop of Lemon Curd on a warm scone? We'll be right over.
Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches
If you enjoy the cucumber sandwich, you'll want to put the Kentucky Benedictine on your menu, too. In addition to the cucumbers, it includes green onions, a little dill, mayo, and plenty of salt and pepper.
Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad
Light and lemony, this potato salad provides a little zing alongside the other teatime nibbles. Serve in small party cups for easy individual servings.
Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches
Cut these sandwiches down to finger-food size, and you'll have an elegant tea party snack that veers (in a tasty way) from the traditional sandwiches.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
Marry sweet and savory with this creamy tart, which uses firm Anjou pears, a whole round of Brie, and a sprinkling of pepper.
Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets
Offer guests a savory vegetarian nibble in the form of these filling tartlets.
Mini Meringue Kisses
Meringues are the easy, pretty, pop-able treat you must serve at your tea party. It's easy to dye them in different colors, so get creative with color pairings and sprinkles.
Olive-Cheese Sandwiches
Consider these the grown-up version of a cheese sandwich, featuring pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives on hearty pumpernickel.
Mini Berry Cobblers
Guests will swoon over these bite-sized cobblers served in their very own mini cast-iron skillets.
Summer Orzo Salad
It'll be a refreshing accompaniment to the tea cakes and sweets on the table.
Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
A tea party without petit fours is no fun. Our Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours couldn't be easier, so there's no excuse to leave them off your menu.
Strawberry Jam
Provide your guests with a sweet fruit spread to slather onto all the scones they're bound to consume.
Apple Rose Tart
Serve slices of this beautiful tart or opt for mini tarts so each guest can enjoy their own rosette.
Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade
Besides jam and clotted cream, marmalade is another classic spread you'll want to have on hand.