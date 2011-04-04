Tea Party Recipes for Your Most Elegant Luncheon Yet

By Marissa Wu Updated January 04, 2022
Are you dreaming of a tea party of your own, complete with fine china, pretty cakes, and delicate sandwiches? Or, perhaps, a dizzyingly enthusiastic afternoon tea à la Alice in Wonderland? Whether you want to sip tea with your pinky up or you're simply craving a good time with your best friends, our tea party recipes are sure to delight. There are warm scones to serve with clotted cream, dainty sandwiches like tomato and cucumber, truffles featuring nuts and fruit, and and more than one delicate tea cake to satisfy every sweet tooth. And the best part is that they're all easy recipes that won't hinder teatime. With a little preparation, you'll be able to lay out a sumptuous spread that is sure to delight the company—all without breaking a sweat. Pull out your best teacups and turn on your kettles. This is a tea party we're sure Alice would have loved to attend.

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Requiring only six ingredients, these Cheddar Cheese Straws are simple but never fail to impress. 

Raspberry Truffle Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Raspberry Truffle Shortcake

These individual shortcakes are elegant and pretty, thanks to the jewel-toned raspberries sitting in clouds of cream.

Tea Cakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Tea Cakes

Southern tea cakes are all sugared-butter goodness! These buttery cookies are a classic Southern twist on the breadier British version.

Mini Cream Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Cream Scones

With one scone dough, you can create three different flavors: white chocolate, rose, and almond.

Coconut-Pecan Truffles

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Coconut-Pecan Truffles

Every tea party needs a nutty, crunchy bite. Serve our Coconut-Pecan Truffles for just the right touch of salty and sweet.

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

A tea party isn't complete without finger sandwiches. Here is a spin on the Southern classic tomato sandwich, sure to please.

Strawberry Truffles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Strawberry Truffles

The girls will absolutely delight over the pink Strawberry Truffles found on the tier of teatime sweets.

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

A summer afternoon tea party would not be complete without peaches in some form.

Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

Give the British pastry a Southern spin with a splash of buttermilk.

Easy Coconut Macaroons

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Coconut Macaroons

We love any tea party recipe that has easy in the name. Scoop these up small for a dainty, hand-held treat.

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla Mascarpone Buttercream

These bite-sized treats redefine the meaning of tea cake.

Ambrosia Macaroons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Ambrosia Macaroons

Ambrosia shouldn't be relegated to the vintage recipe tin. It makes a wonderful macaroon, too.

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches

Cool cucumbers, cream cheese, chives, and onion fill crustless (of course) bread to make these elegant sandwiches.

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Lavender Shortbread Cookies

Serve these delicately perfumed shortbread wedges at teatime and everyone will be asking for the recipe.

Salted Caramel Strawberries

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Leigh Anne Montgomery

Recipe: Salted Caramel Strawberries

Swift and stylish, sweet and salty, these strawberry confections are the best of both worlds.

The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches

Recipe: The Masters Egg Salad Sandwiches

What's a tea party without an egg salad finger sandwich? Our version is a riff on the one served at Augusta National, with the addition of mustard and dill pickle relish for bite and texture.

Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs

Fancy up your deviled eggs with the addition of smoked salmon.

Lemon Curd

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Lemon Curd

A dollop of Lemon Curd on a warm scone? We'll be right over.

Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

If you enjoy the cucumber sandwich, you'll want to put the Kentucky Benedictine on your menu, too. In addition to the cucumbers, it includes green onions, a little dill, mayo, and plenty of salt and pepper.

Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

Light and lemony, this potato salad provides a little zing alongside the other teatime nibbles. Serve in small party cups for easy individual servings.

Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Turkey, Brie, and Fig Pressed Sandwiches

Cut these sandwiches down to finger-food size, and you'll have an elegant tea party snack that veers (in a tasty way) from the traditional sandwiches.

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Marry sweet and savory with this creamy tart, which uses firm Anjou pears, a whole round of Brie, and a sprinkling of pepper.

Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Offer guests a savory vegetarian nibble in the form of these filling tartlets.

Mini Meringue Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses

Meringues are the easy, pretty, pop-able treat you must serve at your tea party. It's easy to dye them in different colors, so get creative with color pairings and sprinkles.

Olive-Cheese Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Olive-Cheese Sandwiches

Consider these the grown-up version of a cheese sandwich, featuring pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives on hearty pumpernickel.

Mini Berry Cobblers

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers

Guests will swoon over these bite-sized cobblers served in their very own mini cast-iron skillets.

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

It'll be a refreshing accompaniment to the tea cakes and sweets on the table.

Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

A tea party without petit fours is no fun. Our Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours couldn't be easier, so there's no excuse to leave them off your menu.

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

Provide your guests with a sweet fruit spread to slather onto all the scones they're bound to consume.

Apple Rose Tart

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Apple Rose Tart

Serve slices of this beautiful tart or opt for mini tarts so each guest can enjoy their own rosette.

Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade

Besides jam and clotted cream, marmalade is another classic spread you'll want to have on hand.

