35 Super Tasty Tailgate Recipes To Make Ahead For Game Day

We can’t say for certain, but we are pretty sure tailgating originated in the South. From humble beginnings of sandwiches and soft drinks served out of a cooler, we've now graduated to strategically planning the most touchdown-worthy lineup of tailgating recipes to be served on any given Saturday.

This impressive roster of crowd-pleasing favorites contains easy make-ahead recipes, such as our Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls and Muddy Buddy Mix, and ready-to-serve dips, including our most popular renditions of spinach dip and Rotel-studded cheese dip. Classic tailgating recipes like deviled eggs and pimiento cheese team up with new players like bacon-wrapped party poppers and buffalo chicken dip, to give your tailgating menu the crowd appeal needed to satisfy a hungry Southern group from one Saturday to the next. So get to planning and you're sure to score come football season.