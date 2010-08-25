35 Super Tasty Tailgate Recipes To Make Ahead For Game Day

By Southern Living Editors
Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

We can’t say for certain, but we are pretty sure tailgating originated in the South. From humble beginnings of sandwiches and soft drinks served out of a cooler, we've now graduated to strategically planning the most touchdown-worthy lineup of tailgating recipes to be served on any given Saturday.

This impressive roster of crowd-pleasing favorites contains easy make-ahead recipes, such as our Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls and Muddy Buddy Mix, and ready-to-serve dips, including our most popular renditions of spinach dip and Rotel-studded cheese dip. Classic tailgating recipes like deviled eggs and pimiento cheese team up with new players like bacon-wrapped party poppers and buffalo chicken dip, to give your tailgating menu the crowd appeal needed to satisfy a hungry Southern group from one Saturday to the next. So get to planning and you're sure to score come football season. 

Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

You can turn that slow cooker on the night before game day to make sure these pickled pepper-topped puppies are ready to be toted over to the tailgate. 

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

In our opinion, the only thing that can make guacamole even better is the addition of pimientos and bacon—but that's just us. 

Baked BLT Dip

Skyler Burt

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

Creamy, cheesy, bacony, and oh-so bubbly, this dip will have the whole tailgate doing victory dances. Top with lettuce and cherry tomatoes to make it look just like the sandwich. 

Sweet-and-Salty Autumn Snack Mix

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Autumn Snack Mix

This perfect munch mix is filled with cereal, bite-size pretzels, candy-coated peanut-butter candies, mini marshmallows, and a yummy butter mixture that includes brown sugar and honey. What can go wrong? 

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs 

Classic deviled eggs get a festive spin from cilantro, serrano peppers, chili powder, and cheese. 

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

We'll never turn down cheese dip, especially when it comes filled with three types of cheese and topped with homemade spiced nuts.

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Southerners will instantly recognize this handheld staple, made with ham, cheese, Hawaiian rolls, and a homemade cheesy cream sauce.

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Smoked paprika gives all the flavor to this hummus recipe made with  black-eyed peas instead of chickpeas. Top with extra olive oil, lemon zest, and paprika before serving. 

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

This easy snack is always a crowd-pleaser at a Southern tailgate. Make them in a slow cooker and haul it over to the tailgate to keep the boiled peanuts warm all day. 

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Because sometimes firing up the grill just isn't an option. Pop these wings in the oven and get all the flavor with way less hassle. 

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Pimiento Cheese

Need we say more? It's not a Southern day party without at least one batch of pimiento cheese. Hot tip: Serve with crackers and a jar of Wickles on the side. 

Brownie Cookies

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Brownie Cookies

Hard choices aren't to be made on game day—so get the best of both worlds with this recipe that combines the sweet outer crunch of a cookie with the rich decadence of a brownie. Oh, and did we mention it all starts with a box of brownie mix?

Muddy Buddy Mix

Recipe: Muddy Buddy Mix

Similar to its sweet sibling, puppy chow mix, this recipe gives chocolate and peanut butter lovers the ultimate game day snack option. Just a handful of ingredients and about ten minutes, and you're there.

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Southern Living

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Every party needs a spinach dip on the lineup, and this one goes fully Southern with the addition of sweet onions and country ham. Can you say yum? 

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This is hands-down the most crowd-pleasing dip recipe for when you're feeding a group of hungry Southerners. It's melty, creamy, cheesy, chicken-filled, and packed with a kick of buffalo flavor. 

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Did someone say sausage balls? We can hear the people running from other tailgates already. This recipe spices it up a notch with hot pork sausage and pepper Jack cheese.

Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookies

Southern Living

Recipe: Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookies

Filled with all the most delicious ingredients like chocolate chips, oats, coconut, and pecans, this reader-favorite cookie recipe makes a big enough batch to feed your crowd all day long. 

Rotel Dip

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Dip

We know that you know this dip—because it might be the most popular game day dip of all time. This recipe gives you the perfect ratio of cheese, meat, chiles, and tomatoes, which are all cooked and served warm in your slow cooker. 

Party Poppers

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

Stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and wrapped in thick-cut bacon, these jalapeño poppers are guaranteed to get the party going. 

Chicken Tenders with Jalapeño-Mustard Dipping Sauce

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Tenders with Jalapeño-Mustard Dipping Sauce

Grab your favorite store-bought or drive-thru chicken fingers and pair them with fun game-day skewers and our easy three-ingredient spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Say hello to the most dependable pasta salad this side of the Mason-Dixon. Everyone loves the simple combination of broccoli, grapes, pecans, and bacon. 

Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites

We upgraded your classic pigs in a blanket with spicy smoked sausage, pretzel dough, and a complementary Creole honey mustard dip to serve alongside it. 

Pecan-Praline Dip

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pecan-Praline Dip

Who said dips need to be exclusively savory? This sweet dip is made with butter, brown sugar, and toasted pecans—plus, vanilla wafers for dipping. 

Salted Caramel Popcorn

Southern Living

Recipe: Salted Caramel Popcorn

Popcorn is an easy snack to bulk up the tailgate table, and this recipe makes it even more exciting with the addition of a sweet coating of salted caramel. 

Sweet Heat Hot Dogs with Peach Ginger Slaw

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Heat Hot Dogs with Peach Ginger Slaw

It doesn't get any more classic than having a hot dog on game day, and this recipe gets its signature sweet heat from sweet-hot pickles and a crunchy slaw. 

Pecan Pie Bars

Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

These chewy, bite-size bars require just 20 minutes of prep time.

Beer-Cheese Fondue

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beer-Cheese Fondue

We upped the ante on this popular dip by using dry mustard, Gruyère, Cheddar, Worcestershire sauce, and a lager beer. Serve with sliced cooked bratwurst for extra fun.

Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

Southern Living

Recipe: Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles

Much like everyone's beloved old-fashioned potato salad, this recipe gets a little extra personality for the tailgate from sweet pickles. Only six more ingredients and you're there.

Mini Muffulettas

Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

You can easily make these mini muffuletta sliders the day before the party. Just assemble, place in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight. Store-bought craft paper and simple twine create clever sandwich wrappers.

Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa

What's a party without salsa? Make yours one to remember.

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Lemon bars just met their biggest competition. Made with sweet coconut and creamy cheesecake filling, these bar cookies are bound to disappear well before kickoff. 

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

There's nothing more Southern than literally anything topped with red pepper jelly—but we can't help but be partial to a melty goat cheese dip.

