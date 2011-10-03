45 Rich and Rustic Sweet Potato Recipes for Thanksgiving and Beyond
Although you're probably most familiar with the classic sweet potato dishes you see on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table, this sweet and savory spud offers a lot more than just a touch of holiday nostalgia. This versatile tuber can transition between sweet and savory in a flash. It brings earthiness and warmth to our favorite holiday desserts, like sweet potato pie, and subtle, natural sweetness to entrées and sides. Higher in fiber and lower in calories than a russet or a Yukon gold, the sweet potato is a great healthier alternative to starchy spuds too. While it's a must on most holiday menus (is it even Thanksgiving without a sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows?), this simple side is worthy of working its way into your daily supper plans too. A humble baked sweet potato topped with a pat of butter and a dash of cinnamon is absolutely irresistible any day. Whether you want to mix it up on a weeknight or impress the in-laws at your next holiday gathering, here are some of our favorite sweet potato recipes to get you started.
Sweet Potato Stacks
Recipe: Sweet Potato Stacks
All of the taste of sweet potato casserole in an elevated stack, this recipe is a fantastically unique twist on your traditional holiday side.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Round out your Thanksgiving meal with a hefty spoonful of our Classic Sweet Potato Casserole. The sweet potato filling is finished with a crunchy topping of cornflakes, pecans, and brown sugar, balanced out with the gooey favorite—marshmallows. You'll be surprised how versatile this classic casserole is.
Melting Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes
Meet your new signature sweet potato side.
Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
The sweet version of potato skins, these sweet potatoes are dressed up with orange zest, vanilla bean, and honey. For a slightly salty kick, add a teaspoon of tamari, a dark soy sauce.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Give your overstuffed holiday oven a little breathing room, and let your slow cooker lend a hand.
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
Brown butter adds a rich nuttiness to the classic Sweet Potato Pie in this new favorite recipe.
Sweet Potato Casserole Hotcakes
Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole Hotcakes
Looking for a way to reuse leftovers? Don't just reheat your leftover sweet potato casserole, reinvent it. The morning after a big dinner, it takes no time at all to whip up hotcakes, which are warm and filling and quick and easy.
Sweet Potato Fettuccine
Recipe: Sweet Potato Fettuccine
This clever technique for transforming sweet potatoes into "fettuccine" was inspired by a prize-winning recipe from the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission, and this easy recipe comes together in just 35 minutes. It's a showstopper, a fantastically unique twist on vegetables and pasta, which creates a tasty hybrid dish.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
There's nothing boring about these oven-baked spuds, especially when you can let your imagination run wild with personalized toppings. Try topping them with chili and you'll never look at a baked potato the same again.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Not only is this casserole visually stunning, but the pre-sliced potatoes make it easy to portion out.
Sweet Potato Cobbler
Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler
We all know and love sweet potato pie, but we may have just found a new favorite sweet potato dessert. Topped with buttermilk biscuit drops and streusel crumbles, this cobbler expertly walks the line between sweet and savory.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Just a tablespoon of cornstarch or potato starch is the secret to getting crispy, oven-baked fries every time.
Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Recipe: Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
Never underestimate the power of a warm, hearty soup. Feel free to leave out the bacon to make this soup vegetarian-friendly.
Two-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin
Layered with thinly sliced Yukon golds and sweet potatoes, this Two-Potato Gratin has the best of both worlds.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Trade the marshmallows for breadcrumbs and the cinnamon for sage and you've got a hearty, savory take on the classic holiday side.
Bourbon Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Bourbon Sweet Potatoes
This sweet potato mash has a secret ingredient. Serve with thick slices of Thanksgiving turkey and an Old Fashioned.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Recipe: Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Have lots of leftovers after the Thanksgiving feast? Throw them in this easy chili.
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
This gorgeous potato cake may just outshine the Thanksgiving turkey.
Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus
Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus
Roasted sweet potatoes add a stunning orange color and multi-dimensional flavor to this party-worthy dip.
Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread with Whipped Sweet Potato Butter
Recipe: Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread with Whipped Sweet Potato Butter
You'll want to save this sweet potato butter and spread it on just about everything, from toast to sandwiches.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
With a two-tone scalloped potato crust, this Shepherd's Pie is anything but ordinary.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Fire up the grill and enjoy sweet potatoes year-round with these simple, thick-cut Grilled Sweet Potato Fries.
Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Hearty and healthy grain bowls are one of our dinnertime staples, and this farro bowl with curry-roasted sweet potatoes is a real treat.
Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
We love baking sweet potatoes into pie, but have you ever tried sweet potato cake? Well, you're in for a treat.
Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter
Recipe: Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter
We're eating our sweet potatoes for breakfast and dessert with these versatile holiday scones.
Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
Recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
Combine two classic Southern sides – sweet potato casserole and collard greens – in this colorful layered gratin.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it go low and slow all day long.
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
If you're looking for a hearty, healthy fall recipe to make for lunch or dinner, we've got just the thing for you.
Here Are Our Favorite Ways With Sweet Potatoes
Sweet Potato Muffins
Recipe: Sweet Potato Muffins
Serve these muffins warm with a pat of butter and a sprinkling of spices for a real sweet breakfast treat.
Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing
Recipe: Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing
The buttermilk-lime icing draws out the sweetness of this loaf to make this satisfying dessert fit for a ladies' lunch.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Orange juice gives this dish a little sweetness, while pieces of crumbled bacon will give you something to savor, and rosemary will give it an aroma all its own. Delicious together, this sweet-and-salty side could not be easier to prep on Thanksgiving morning. Best part? It's made in the slow cooker, so you're saving valuable stovetop space. When you're ready to serve it, sprinkle a mixture of parsley, orange zest, and garlic over the top: you'll get just the right amount of herbs, spice, and bite in every mouthful.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Sometimes, you just need a simple sheet pan dinner. With protein, starch, and veggies, this recipe has everything you need for a well-rounded meal.
Sweet Potato Ginger Scones
Recipe: Sweet Potato Ginger Scones
When you're hosting out of town guests, there's no better way to start the morning than with a plate of freshly baked scones.
Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad
Recipe: Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad
The classic combination of steak and blue cheese meets the welcome addition of roasted sweet potato slices that act almost as croutons in this hearty salad.
Curried Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Curried Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potatoes
Serve this chicken-and-potato dish over a bed of basmati rice for a superbly fragrant meal.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
These portable sausage bites are the perfect addition to any gameday spread.
Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Recipe: Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Give the tailgate spread a slightly healthier makeover with these well-spiced waffle fries.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
Sweet potatoes and black beans come together in this dreamy Mexican-inspired vegetarian chili.
Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream
This inventive recipe calls for the sweet potatoes sliced, not pureed, to add layered texture to the pie.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
We'll be having sweet potatoes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the help of this easy, big-batch breakfast casserole.
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé
This soufflé's stunning orange color earns it the title of an impressive dinner party dessert.
Sweet Potato Soup
Recipes: Sweet Potato Soup
Dress this simple soup up with a few chopped pecans and a drizzle of yogurt on top.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
With less mess and fewer calories than its traditionally fried cousin, this recipe may be our new air fryer favorite.
Sweet Potato Mash
Recipe: Sweet Potato Mash
Trade sweet potatoes for baking potatoes in this warm, savory side.
Grated Sweet Potato Pudding
Recipe: Grated Sweet Potato Pudding
Enhance the autumn flavor of this popular holiday side with a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg.