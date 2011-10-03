45 Rich and Rustic Sweet Potato Recipes for Thanksgiving and Beyond

By Zoe Denenberg
Updated September 28, 2011
Although you're probably most familiar with the classic sweet potato dishes you see on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table, this sweet and savory spud offers a lot more than just a touch of holiday nostalgia. This versatile tuber can transition between sweet and savory in a flash. It brings earthiness and warmth to our favorite holiday desserts, like sweet potato pie, and subtle, natural sweetness to entrées and sides. Higher in fiber and lower in calories than a russet or a Yukon gold, the sweet potato is a great healthier alternative to starchy spuds too. While it's a must on most holiday menus (is it even Thanksgiving without a sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows?), this simple side is worthy of working its way into your daily supper plans too. A humble baked sweet potato topped with a pat of butter and a dash of cinnamon is absolutely irresistible any day. Whether you want to mix it up on a weeknight or impress the in-laws at your next holiday gathering, here are some of our favorite sweet potato recipes to get you started. 

Sweet Potato Stacks

Recipe: Sweet Potato Stacks

All of the taste of sweet potato casserole in an elevated stack, this recipe is  a fantastically unique twist on your traditional holiday side. 

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Round out your Thanksgiving meal with a hefty spoonful of our Classic Sweet Potato Casserole. The sweet potato filling is finished with a crunchy topping of cornflakes, pecans, and brown sugar, balanced out with the gooey favorite—marshmallows. You'll be surprised how versatile this classic casserole is.

Melting Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes

Meet your new signature sweet potato side. 

Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

The sweet version of potato skins, these sweet potatoes are dressed up with orange zest, vanilla bean, and honey. For a slightly salty kick, add a teaspoon of tamari, a dark soy sauce.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Give your overstuffed holiday oven a little breathing room, and let your slow cooker lend a hand. 

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Recipe: Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Brown butter adds a rich nuttiness to the classic Sweet Potato Pie in this new favorite recipe.

Sweet Potato Casserole Hotcakes

Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole Hotcakes

Looking for a way to reuse leftovers? Don't just reheat your leftover sweet potato casserole, reinvent it. The morning after a big dinner, it takes no time at all to whip up hotcakes, which are warm and filling and quick and easy. 

Sweet Potato Fettuccine

Recipe: Sweet Potato Fettuccine

This clever technique for transforming sweet potatoes into "fettuccine" was inspired by a prize-winning recipe from the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission, and this easy recipe comes together in just 35 minutes. It's a showstopper, a fantastically unique twist on vegetables and pasta, which creates a tasty hybrid dish.

Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes

There's nothing boring about these oven-baked spuds, especially when you can let your imagination run wild with personalized toppings. Try topping them with chili and you'll never look at a baked potato the same again.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Not only is this casserole visually stunning, but the pre-sliced potatoes make it easy to portion out.

Sweet Potato Cobbler

Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler

We all know and love sweet potato pie, but we may have just found a new favorite sweet potato dessert. Topped with buttermilk biscuit drops and streusel crumbles, this cobbler expertly walks the line between sweet and savory.

Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Just a tablespoon of cornstarch or potato starch is the secret to getting crispy, oven-baked fries every time. 

Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Recipe: Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Never underestimate the power of a warm, hearty soup. Feel free to leave out the bacon to make this soup vegetarian-friendly.

Two-Potato Gratin

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

Layered with thinly sliced Yukon golds and sweet potatoes, this Two-Potato Gratin has the best of both worlds.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Trade the marshmallows for breadcrumbs and the cinnamon for sage and you've got a hearty, savory take on the classic holiday side.

Bourbon Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Bourbon Sweet Potatoes

This sweet potato mash has a secret ingredient. Serve with thick slices of Thanksgiving turkey and an Old Fashioned.

Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Recipe: Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Have lots of leftovers after the Thanksgiving feast? Throw them in this easy chili.

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

This gorgeous potato cake may just outshine the Thanksgiving turkey.

Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus

Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus

Roasted sweet potatoes add a stunning orange color and multi-dimensional flavor to this party-worthy dip.

Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread with Whipped Sweet Potato Butter

Recipe: Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread with Whipped Sweet Potato Butter

You'll want to save this sweet potato butter and spread it on just about everything, from toast to sandwiches.

Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

With a two-tone scalloped potato crust, this Shepherd's Pie is anything but ordinary.

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Fire up the grill and enjoy sweet potatoes year-round with these simple, thick-cut Grilled Sweet Potato Fries.

Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Recipe: Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Hearty and healthy grain bowls are one of our dinnertime staples, and this farro bowl with curry-roasted sweet potatoes is a real treat.

Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

We love baking sweet potatoes into pie, but have you ever tried sweet potato cake? Well, you're in for a treat.

Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter

Recipe: Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter

We're eating our sweet potatoes for breakfast and dessert with these versatile holiday scones.

Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

Recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

Combine two classic Southern sides – sweet potato casserole and collard greens – in this colorful layered gratin.

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it go low and slow all day long.

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

If you're looking for a hearty, healthy fall recipe to make for lunch or dinner, we've got just the thing for you.

Sweet Potato Muffins

Recipe: Sweet Potato Muffins

Serve these muffins warm with a pat of butter and a sprinkling of spices for a real sweet breakfast treat.

Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing

Recipe: Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing

The buttermilk-lime icing draws out the sweetness of this loaf to make this satisfying dessert fit for a ladies' lunch.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Orange juice gives this dish a little sweetness, while pieces of crumbled bacon will give you something to savor, and rosemary will give it an aroma all its own. Delicious together, this sweet-and-salty side could not be easier to prep on Thanksgiving morning. Best part? It's made in the slow cooker, so you're saving valuable stovetop space. When you're ready to serve it, sprinkle a mixture of parsley, orange zest, and garlic over the top: you'll get just the right amount of herbs, spice, and bite in every mouthful.

Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Sometimes, you just need a simple sheet pan dinner. With protein, starch, and veggies, this recipe has everything you need for a well-rounded meal.

Sweet Potato Ginger Scones

Recipe: Sweet Potato Ginger Scones

When you're hosting out of town guests, there's no better way to start the morning than with a plate of freshly baked scones.

Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad

Recipe: Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad

The classic combination of steak and blue cheese meets the welcome addition of roasted sweet potato slices that act almost as croutons in this hearty salad.

Curried Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Curried Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potatoes

Serve this chicken-and-potato dish over a bed of basmati rice for a superbly fragrant meal.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

These portable sausage bites are the perfect addition to any gameday spread.

Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Recipe: Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Give the tailgate spread a slightly healthier makeover with these well-spiced waffle fries.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

Sweet potatoes and black beans come together in this dreamy Mexican-inspired vegetarian chili.

Sweet Potato Pie

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream

This inventive recipe calls for the sweet potatoes sliced, not pureed, to add layered texture to the pie.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

We'll be having sweet potatoes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the help of this easy, big-batch breakfast casserole.

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

This soufflé's stunning orange color earns it the title of an impressive dinner party dessert.

Sweet Potato Soup

Recipes: Sweet Potato Soup

Dress this simple soup up with a few chopped pecans and a drizzle of yogurt on top.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

With less mess and fewer calories than its traditionally fried cousin, this recipe may be our new air fryer favorite. 

Sweet Potato Mash

Recipe: Sweet Potato Mash

Trade sweet potatoes for baking potatoes in this warm, savory side. 

Grated Sweet Potato Pudding

Recipe: Grated Sweet Potato Pudding

Enhance the autumn flavor of this popular holiday side with a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg. 

