45 Rich and Rustic Sweet Potato Recipes for Thanksgiving and Beyond

Although you're probably most familiar with the classic sweet potato dishes you see on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table, this sweet and savory spud offers a lot more than just a touch of holiday nostalgia. This versatile tuber can transition between sweet and savory in a flash. It brings earthiness and warmth to our favorite holiday desserts, like sweet potato pie, and subtle, natural sweetness to entrées and sides. Higher in fiber and lower in calories than a russet or a Yukon gold, the sweet potato is a great healthier alternative to starchy spuds too. While it's a must on most holiday menus (is it even Thanksgiving without a sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows?), this simple side is worthy of working its way into your daily supper plans too. A humble baked sweet potato topped with a pat of butter and a dash of cinnamon is absolutely irresistible any day. Whether you want to mix it up on a weeknight or impress the in-laws at your next holiday gathering, here are some of our favorite sweet potato recipes to get you started.