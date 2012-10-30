The holidays just aren't the same without a delicious sweet potato casserole shared among family. From the traditional sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, to recipes with a sweeter or healthier spin, serve any of our best sweet potato casserole recipes at your next holiday potluck or family gathering, and you're sure to bring home an empty casserole dish. For a new twist on a classic dish, try cornflakes. Or, add pure maple syrup for a natural sweetness or toasted pecans for crunch. When its time to serve, spoon your sweet potato casserole into individual cups so guests have their own portion or set our the casserole dish with a large serving spoon so guests can pile on as much as they want on their plates. No matter how you serve one of our best sweet potato casserole recipes, just be sure not to leave this holiday dinner staple off the menu.