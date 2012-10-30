10 Stand-Out Sweet Potato Casseroles
The holidays just aren't the same without a delicious sweet potato casserole shared among family. From the traditional sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, to recipes with a sweeter or healthier spin, serve any of our best sweet potato casserole recipes at your next holiday potluck or family gathering, and you're sure to bring home an empty casserole dish. For a new twist on a classic dish, try cornflakes. Or, add pure maple syrup for a natural sweetness or toasted pecans for crunch. When its time to serve, spoon your sweet potato casserole into individual cups so guests have their own portion or set our the casserole dish with a large serving spoon so guests can pile on as much as they want on their plates. No matter how you serve one of our best sweet potato casserole recipes, just be sure not to leave this holiday dinner staple off the menu.
Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole
The last thing you should worry about on Thanksgiving Day is creating another dish. Make this sweet dish ahead of time.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Parmesan-herb streusel tops this casserole to create a hearty, savory finish.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Picture this: It's days before the big feast and you don't know how you will fit all of your dishes in the oven. This easy slow-cooker casserole has got you covered.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
This hasselback casserole guarantees sweet toppings and a crispy finish with every bite.
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé
This rich souffle is the perfect complement to your savory turkey.
Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Cooked carrots can taste surprisingly sweet, so you'll savor their flavor in this fantastic Thanksgiving side dish. The carrots also add smooth texture and extra flavor to this comfort food favorite. You can serve this classic holiday casserole any time of year and expect rave reviews. This casserole is topped with marshmallows, but it also has a special ingredient: our Sugar-and-Spice Pecans. You will love the combination of heat and sweet that these bring to this amazing dish. So get your sweet potatoes roasting in the oven and get ready to enjoy this great dish that is fantastic to share with your family and friends at Thanksgiving, but just as delicious whenever you feel like making it.
Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
This sweet potato casserole is always going to be amazingly nutty and crunchy, but adding cornflakes cereal to the pecan-brown sugar topping gives the casserole extra crispiness. Each topping tastes beautifully toasty, and comes together in a medley of flavors all rolled into a single bite. The Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole is a rich and filling dish, sweet and savory at the same time. Set this down on the sideboard for a buffet-style Thanksgiving meal and your friends and family will be piling their plates high. They'll also marvel at how beautiful it looks with its rows of cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows spread diagonally across the top.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
A classic Thanksgiving side dish spread isn't complete without a delicious offering of sweet potato recipes. This Classic Sweet Potato Casserole is one of our favorites—and it is a reader favorite too. Just think of this recipe as a study in Thanksgiving comfort-food simplicity: sweet potatoes, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, and more, but for many people the pleasure is really the toppings. It is hard to beat cornflakes, marshmallows, sugar, and pecans. This classic casserole is nutty, buttery, savory, and sweet all in the same mouthful. So sometimes it truly is nice to stick with the classics, and to enjoy mouthwatering recipes like these.
Maple Sweet Potato Cups
Recipe: Maple Sweet Potato Cups
We keep this recipe quick and easy so in almost no time you'll be enjoying a delicious side dish. Be sure to swing by the freezer section for one of our favorite convenience items―frozen sweet potatoes. If you feel inclined to skip the meringue, you can top this with miniature marshmallows instead. But since we know you love meringues, spoon these on and in a few minutes they will turn a gorgeous golden-brown and you can devour every bite. So however you want to top your sweet potato casserole, know that meringues and marshmallows always make tasty, timeless, excellent choices.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole
Everyone has a favorite topping for sweet potato casserole, and enjoying Thanksgiving should mean you get to savor the topping you want. Whether sweet or savory, a great sweet potato casserole recipe may be able to satisfy all your cravings. This time, we couldn't decide which topping we liked best—the candy-sweet crunches of crushed cornflakes and pecans, or the toasted marshmallows. In the end there was only one solution: Add them both! And what a fantastic solution that turned out to be. Now, you can enjoy some sweet and savory flavors, and more that are toasty and tempting, in every single mouthwatering bite.