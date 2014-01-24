Summer brings a bonanza of summer squash to play with in the kitchen. Every year, it seems, we end up with piles and piles of summer squash and somehow no idea what to do with it. This year, we've collected our favorite squash recipes so that no squash goes uneaten. From yellow summer squash to spaghetti squash, these recipes are sure to inspire you to get to the farmer's market (or your garden!), and start making the most of the late summer bounty.

Our Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata makes a lovely brunch dish; for a lightened-up barbecue side, try our Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips. From beautiful ribbons of pasta with discs of zucchini and fresh mint, to an amazingly wonderful spicy spaghetti squash with shrimp, and even a yellow squash bundt cake for dessert, there are more than enough squash recipes here to keep you working your way through those piles of late summer squash.