30 Homegrown Summer Squash Recipes for Your Garden Bounty

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 05, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Summer brings a bonanza of summer squash to play with in the kitchen. Every year, it seems, we end up with piles and piles of summer squash and somehow no idea what to do with it. This year, we've collected our favorite squash recipes so that no squash goes uneaten. From yellow summer squash to spaghetti squash, these recipes are sure to inspire you to get to the farmer's market (or your garden!), and start making the most of the late summer bounty.

Our Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata makes a lovely brunch dish; for a lightened-up barbecue side, try our Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips. From beautiful ribbons of pasta with discs of zucchini and fresh mint, to an amazingly wonderful spicy spaghetti squash with shrimp, and even a yellow squash bundt cake for dessert, there are more than enough squash recipes here to keep you working your way through those piles of late summer squash.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

The creamy sauce and the crunchy, buttery topping on this classic casserole keep us coming back for more.

Yellow Squash Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Yellow Squash Bundt Cake

Squash isn't just for dinner. Put it to use in this delicious cake recipe that's as pretty as it is good.

Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

Spicy marinara sauce brings some kick into this dish.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

The filling in this casserole is cheesy and rich, but the top is full of refreshing veggies.

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

These fries have the best crunch to them. Don't forget marinara sauce for dipping.

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Chocolate-lovers will go crazy for this delicious cake.

Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Layered between pasta and cheese is our favorite summer veggies.

Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella

This cheesy pasta dish is less labor-intense than lasagna, but still packs in all the Italian flavor you like.

Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups

Each roll-up is stuffed with creamy goat cheese, lemon tarragon, and a fresh basil leaf.

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

These chips are cheesy, salty, crispy, and even tender once you bite in. They've got the wow factor.

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

This take on panzanella is drizzled with a zingy mustard-and-shallot vinaigrette.

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

This meatless frittata is easy to prepare, taking only 15 minutes of hands-on time.

Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pimiento-Stuffed Summer Squash

Here's a cute idea: Hollow out baby pattypan squash and fill with goat pimiento cheese. Can't find pattypans? Pipe the filling on thinly sliced squash rounds, or stuff it into squash blossoms.

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

A zesty marinade livens up this pork-and-veggie one sheet pan supper. Flavorful roasted squash, zucchini, and red potatoes make the perfect bed to serve pork loin chops. Pay attention when purchasing the pork chops, and opt for frenched pork rib chops – chops taken from the rib bone, and cut so that the rib bone is exposed and the meat is removed from the bone. In addition to making the cut's presentation more appealing, frenching adds flavor. When preparing the dish, be sure to allow enough time for the pork chop to marinate. We recommend chilling the marinating pork for at least 8 hours to ensure it soaks up every last bit of lemon, garlic, and oregano flavor from the Greek marinade.

Squash Frittata

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Squash Frittata

This squash frittata is perfect for vegetarians. Looking for a seasonal brunch item? This fresh zucchini and fingerling potato frittata makes a stunning presentation when plated, and is a perfect start to a crisp fall day. Fresh harvest flavors of parmesan cheese and pepper abounds in every bite, and a dash of heavy cream gives it a smooth and decadent texture. Although yellow squash works in place of zucchini, make sure that you don't leave the green squash out entirely – it gives color while the yellow blends in with the rich egg frittata. Garnish with chopped fresh chives, torn parsley, and basil for a magazine-worthy plate.

Zucchini-Mint Pasta

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta

Add cooked shrimp to this recipe for a heartier main, or white beans for a vegetarian option.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Soft, white breadcrumbs double as a feather-light binder and golden crumb topping. To make them, pulse torn slices of day-old sandwich bread in the food processor.

Summer Squash Casserole

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Summer Squash Casserole

This pairs perfectly with fried chicken at a summer barbecue. 

Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi with Spinach-Herb Pesto

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Gnocchi with Spinach-Herb Pesto

A teaspoon of mint adds a refreshing flavor to the pesto.

Fried Zucchini Straws

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Fried Zucchini Straws 

One bite of these Fried Zucchini Straws and you'll be hooked.

Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata

This pretty, layered side dish will steal the show at weekend brunch or weeknight supper club.

Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp and Squash Skewers With Herbed Couscous

As soon as it's warm enough, we're at the ready to fire up our grills, but grilling season isn't all burgers and BBQ. This light supper is easy, heathy, and makes for a great lunch leftover.

Summer Squash Gratin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Summer Squash Gratin

Let your fresh summer squash shine with this gratin that isn't heavily laden with mayo and sour cream.

Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs

Pasta night doesn't have to be heavy and unhealthy. This summery pasta is full of fresh veggies and herbs.

Squash Ribbon Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad

Using your vegetable peeler to create thin "ribbons" of squash and zucchini makes this simple salad look elegant enough for a dinner party or luncheon.

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Foil packet recipes are a saving grace for busy cooks who don't have time to clean up after supper, and this one happens to be full of flavor, too.

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

If you're on the hunt for healthy sides for weeknight meals, look no further than this quick recipe that will go well with any protein you whip up alongside.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

We gave classic squash casserole a spicy, slow-cooker makeover that could not be easier.

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

This hearty lasagna is a delicious way to enjoy a meatless Monday supper with the family.

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

This low-carb lasagna is the ideal meatless Monday dish that doesn't skimp on comfort.

