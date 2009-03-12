45 Fresh & Juicy Strawberry Recipes

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Skip those spongy little cups you get from the grocery store and try our simple strawberry shortcake. These are crumbly, rich, golden-brown delights. They are perfect for sopping up a sweet strawberry mixture and being topped with a huge dollop of whipped cream. You always will want to take the time to make homemade shortcakes after you've baked your first batch and taken your first bite. We did.

If you're pressed for time, you can bake the cakes ahead and freeze them. Just be sure they are wrapped in foil and stored in a zip-top plastic bag.