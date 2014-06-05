Recipe: Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Relish

The smoky flavor of the Charred Tomato Relish is delicious on just about anything you grill: chicken, fish, or even thick slices of country bread. We love it paired with perfectly cooked grilled flat iron steak. Flat iron steak can be a tougher cut, so be sure to slice against the grain for the most tender results. Spoon tomato relish over the top.