21 Juicy Steak Recipes
From stir-fry to tacos, these delicious steak recipes will bring the sizzle to your dinner table.
Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
Recipe: Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
This is the best way to cook a thick, juicy bone-in steak restaurant-style without smoking up the house. Use your grill to heat the cast-iron skillet; the skillet surface area promotes a more assertive flavor and better sear than grill grates, yielding a steak with the proper steak house crust.
Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks
Recipe: Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks
Pork shoulder steaks are flavored with a blend of miso, mirin, Sambal sauce, and juicy summer watermelons.
Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
Recipe: Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
This Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad is a delicious, satisfying, and healthy meal for the entire family.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Cleanup is easier than ever with this recipe; all the flavorful ingredients cook together on one sheet pan.
Skirt Steak Soft Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa
Recipe: Skirt Steak Soft Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa
Spice up your weekly taco night with these steak tacos. Top them off with avocado-corn salsa for the final touch.
Easy Steak Fajitas
Recipe: Easy Steak Fajitas
Everyone can customize their fajitas. Set out an assortment of toppings such as fresh cilantro, sour cream, jalapeños, and fresh tomatoes.
Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion
Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion
Grilled steak and pickled red onion come together in this salad to create a dynamite combination of flavor.
Seared Hanger Steak with Braised Greens and Grapes Recipe
Recipe: Seared Hanger Steak with Braised Greens and Grapes Recipe
Collard greens have been a beloved part of Southern food for years, and they are the shining star of this steak recipe.
Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers
Recipe: Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers
A boneless strip steak is one of the best cuts of meat for cooking in a cast-iron skillet.
Steak-and-Potato Kebabs
Recipe: Steak-and-Potato Kebabs
These steak-and-potato kebabs pack a punch - they are sure to satisfy the heartiest appetites.
Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette
Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette
Pair your favorite garden tomatoes with a zesty steak for a well-rounded dinner.
Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce
Recipe: Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce
Red pepper sauce perfectly flavors the cauliflower rice and skirt steak in this recipe.
Flank Steak Tostadas
Recipe: Flank Steak Tostadas
Forget taco night altogether and make these Flank Steak Tostadas instead.
Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
Prep this recipe a few minutes in the morning, and you'll come home to dinner on the table in less than an hour.
Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Relish
Recipe: Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Relish
The smoky flavor of the Charred Tomato Relish is delicious on just about anything you grill: chicken, fish, or even thick slices of country bread. We love it paired with perfectly cooked grilled flat iron steak. Flat iron steak can be a tougher cut, so be sure to slice against the grain for the most tender results. Spoon tomato relish over the top.
Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad
Recipe: Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad
Steak and sweet potatoes create a hearty dinner on their own, but top it off with rich blue cheese and this meal goes from good to great.
Steak and Peppers with Rice
Recipe: Steak and Peppers with Rice
Sometimes simplicity is key, and this recipe calls for three basic ingredients that pair beautifully together: steak, peppers, and rice.
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
This steak recipe shows off Asian flavors with chili paste, lime, soy sauce, and sesame oil.
Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
Add a side of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or mango for a fruity twist to this main course salad with tender grilled steak.
Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
Recipe: Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-fry
A ripping-hot skillet works as well as a wok to sear food fast. Just be sure to use one that can take the heat, preferably cast-iron or a large, heavy-bottomed stainless.
Grilled Steaks Balsamico
Recipe: Grilled Steaks Balsamico
A marinade of fig preserves and balsamic vinaigrette adds great flavor to steaks. Marinate them overnight, cook them on the grill in less than 20 minutes, and serve them with a premade garlic-herb cheese sauce for an amazing weeknight meal.