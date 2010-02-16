30 Fresh and Colorful Spring Salad Recipes
Simple preparation and fresh ingredients make these salad recipes perfect for the season. Our spring salad recipes come together in a jiffy; no need to spend hours in the kitchen. Whether you want a light side salad or something heartier for a main dish, these spring salad ideas are sure to impress. A few quick steps and a couple of your favorite ingredients will wow any spring party guest. Plus, many of our favorite spring salad recipes would pair beautifully with your Easter ham. Beyond basic lettuce and dressing, we've added flavorful parings like shrimp and orzo, salmon and snap peas, and chicken and white beans. Take a look through our best-ever spring salad recipes and choose the one you just can't resist.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Potato salad gets a fresh and crunchy twist with bright flavors and lots of yummy texture. Make the dressing ahead of time for an easier assembly.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
A homemade dressing makes this simple-to-fix salad really special. You can prepare the dressing, rhubarb, and mint toppings up to a day ahead – then just cover and chill.
Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad
Recipe: Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad
Chopped salads are all the rage. The fact that this irresistible combo is super healthy and light is just an added bonus.
Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing
Entertaining is easy with this elegant Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing. It's light, fresh, and oh-so tasty.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
This salad is for fruit and vegetable enthusiasts when lettuce just won't cut it. Carrot, apple, and asparagus combine for a tangy and delicious flavor.
Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad
Recipe: Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad
Salad with a southwestern flair deserves its rightful place as your main dinner dish this spring.
Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad
Recipe: Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad
You simply can't go wrong with a scrumptious potato salad. This one combine lemon and dill for a perfectly zesty finish.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Nothing says, “It’s spring!” like a strawberry salad. This one would be delicious topped with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, boiled shrimp for added protein.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
How gorgeous is this fresh salad? It definitely deserves a spot on the Easter table.
Oven-Fried Chicken with Spring Salad
Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken with Spring Salad
Our oven-fried chicken is lighter than chicken that’s been deep-fried in oil, and it goes wonderfully with a tangy spring salad.
New Potato and Fennel Salad
Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad
This lightened-up potato salad recipe will go beautifully with your Easter ham.
Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
This healthy recipe is a gorgeous way to get a filling spring supper on the table for your family.
Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
Recipe: Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
This bright pasta salad is the ideal lunch to make ahead for the week.
Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
Recipe: Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
This elegant salad makes a beautiful main dish or hearty side.
Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese
Full of the season’s finest vegetables and topped with herby goat cheese, this salad is the ultimate spring side.
Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
Recipe: Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
Quinoa makes this salad heartier with more protein, and cucumbers and spring radishes add just the right amount of crunch.
Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad
Crispy chicken and fresh broccoli make this garden salad an excellent choice for a light, spring meal.
Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Colorful and crunchy, this early spring salad will pair well with just about any main dish you can imagine.
Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
This healthy spring salad makes an incredible dinner or lunch. Plus, you’ll want to use this homemade avocado dressing as a dip for veggies, a spread for sandwiches, or a topping for tacos.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad
You’ll love this springy version of your favorite summer caprese, whether alone, on a bed of lettuce, or over crostinis.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
As delicious as this new potato salad is, we particularly love that it can be made up to one week in advance.
Crispy Pork Cutlets with Creamy Spring Slaw
Recipe: Crispy Pork Cutlets with Creamy Spring Slaw
This 30-minute meal pairs comforting fried pork chops with a springy homemade slaw.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Classic egg salad finger sandwiches are made over for the season with this asparagus-topped, spiced version.
Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli
Recipe: Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli
This gorgeous salad partners with breadsticks and cheese tortellini tossed with fresh basil, grape tomatoes, and Italian dressing.
Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Recipe: Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Bacony croutons and make this healthy salad taste totally indulgent.
Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
This twist on potato salad is perfectly fit for spring. Pretty enough for your Easter meal but easy enough for a weeknight, your going to love this combination of flavors.
Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Pork tenderloin is one of our go-tos for affordable but delicious suppers, and all you need for a complete meal is this simple and lemony salad.
Chicken Niçoise Salad
Recipe: Chicken Niçoise Salad
Serve it family style or on individual plates; either way we suggest enjoying a piece of French bread with this salad to complete the meal.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
This colorful version of a classic Cobb is fresh, nutritious, and indulgent at the same time.
BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
If you're looking for the ultimate comfort salad recipe, give this BLT variety a try. Complete with buttermilk-parmesan dressing, it's rich and creamy.