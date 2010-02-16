30 Fresh and Colorful Spring Salad Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
Updated February 19, 2021
Credit: PHOTO: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ, PROP STYLING: HEATHER CHADDUCK HILLEGAS; FOOD STYLING: TORIE COX

Simple preparation and fresh ingredients make these salad recipes perfect for the season. Our spring salad recipes come together in a jiffy; no need to spend hours in the kitchen. Whether you want a light side salad or something heartier for a main dish, these spring salad ideas are sure to impress. A few quick steps and a couple of your favorite ingredients will wow any spring party guest. Plus, many of our favorite spring salad recipes would pair beautifully with your Easter ham. Beyond basic lettuce and dressing, we've added flavorful parings like shrimp and orzo, salmon and snap peas, and chicken and white beans. Take a look through our best-ever spring salad recipes and choose the one you just can't resist.

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Potato salad gets a fresh and crunchy twist with bright flavors and lots of yummy texture. Make the dressing ahead of time for an easier assembly.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

A homemade dressing makes this simple-to-fix salad really special. You can prepare the dressing, rhubarb, and mint toppings up to a day ahead – then just cover and chill.

Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad

Chopped salads are all the rage. The fact that this irresistible combo is super healthy and light is just an added bonus.

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Entertaining is easy with this elegant Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing. It's light, fresh, and oh-so tasty.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

This salad is for fruit and vegetable enthusiasts when lettuce just won't cut it. Carrot, apple, and asparagus combine for a tangy and delicious flavor.

Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad 

Salad with a southwestern flair deserves its rightful place as your main dinner dish this spring.

Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Recipe: Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

You simply can't go wrong with a scrumptious potato salad. This one combine lemon and dill for a perfectly zesty finish.

Strawberry-Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad

Nothing says, “It’s spring!” like a strawberry salad. This one would be delicious topped with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, boiled shrimp for added protein.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

How gorgeous is this fresh salad? It definitely deserves a spot on the Easter table.

Oven-Fried Chicken with Spring Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken with Spring Salad

Our oven-fried chicken is lighter than chicken that’s been deep-fried in oil, and it goes wonderfully with a tangy spring salad.

New Potato and Fennel Salad

Credit: Photography Hector Sanchez; Food Styling Marian Cairns; Prop Styling Caroline Cunningham

Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad

This lightened-up potato salad recipe will go beautifully with your Easter ham.

Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

This healthy recipe is a gorgeous way to get a filling spring supper on the table for your family.

Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Dilly Bean Pasta Salad

This bright pasta salad is the ideal lunch to make ahead for the week.

Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto

This elegant salad makes a beautiful main dish or hearty side.

Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Full of the season’s finest vegetables and topped with herby goat cheese, this salad is the ultimate spring side.

Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Quinoa makes this salad heartier with more protein, and cucumbers and spring radishes add just the right amount of crunch.

Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Crispy chicken and fresh broccoli make this garden salad an excellent choice for a light, spring meal.

Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Colorful and crunchy, this early spring salad will pair well with just about any main dish you can imagine.

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

This healthy spring salad makes an incredible dinner or lunch. Plus, you’ll want to use this homemade avocado dressing as a dip for veggies, a spread for sandwiches, or a topping for tacos.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

You’ll love this springy version of your favorite summer caprese, whether alone, on a bed of lettuce, or over crostinis.

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

As delicious as this new potato salad is, we particularly love that it can be made up to one week in advance.

Crispy Pork Cutlets with Creamy Spring Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Pork Cutlets with Creamy Spring Slaw

This 30-minute meal pairs comforting fried pork chops with a springy homemade slaw.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Classic egg salad finger sandwiches are made over for the season with this asparagus-topped, spiced version.

Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Dixie Chicken Salad with Grapes, Honey, Almonds, and Broccoli

This gorgeous salad partners with breadsticks and cheese tortellini tossed with fresh basil, grape tomatoes, and Italian dressing.

Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Arugula Salad with Bacony Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

Bacony croutons and make this healthy salad taste totally indulgent.

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

This twist on potato salad is perfectly fit for spring. Pretty enough for your Easter meal but easy enough for a weeknight, your going to love this combination of flavors.

Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad

Pork tenderloin is one of our go-tos for affordable but delicious suppers, and all you need for a complete meal is this simple and lemony salad.

Chicken Niçoise Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Niçoise Salad

Serve it family style or on individual plates; either way we suggest enjoying a piece of French bread with this salad to complete the meal.

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

This colorful version of a classic Cobb is fresh, nutritious, and indulgent at the same time.

BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

If you're looking for the ultimate comfort salad recipe, give this BLT variety a try. Complete with buttermilk-parmesan dressing, it's rich and creamy.

By Southern Living Editors