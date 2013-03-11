36 Fruity and Floral Cakes Made For Spring Party Season

Spring party season is the perfect excuse to whip up one—or more—of these sweet treats. Whether you're planning a baby shower, celebrating Mother's Day, or simply toasting to the season, these versatile spring cakes make the most of all your favorite seasonal flavors.

From strawberries to blueberries, from bright citrus to perfume-packed florals, these stunning bakes are sure to impress any spring party crowd. For a truly Southern take on spring, enjoy a recipe inspired by our favorite warm-weather beverages, like Sweet Tea Bundt Cake or Strawberry-Lemonade Cake. Few aromas say spring quite like coconut, and you can find it here too, in a recipe that infuses coconut in a classic Southern pound cake or a Coconut-Carrot Cake meant for a crowd. If you prefer a bite-size spring cake, bake the Heavenly Angel Food Cake, or slice into the Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake. Spring is the season when flowers bud, and these cake recipes capture the sweetness of the new season.