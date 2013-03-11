36 Fruity and Floral Cakes Made For Spring Party Season
Spring party season is the perfect excuse to whip up one—or more—of these sweet treats. Whether you're planning a baby shower, celebrating Mother's Day, or simply toasting to the season, these versatile spring cakes make the most of all your favorite seasonal flavors.
From strawberries to blueberries, from bright citrus to perfume-packed florals, these stunning bakes are sure to impress any spring party crowd. For a truly Southern take on spring, enjoy a recipe inspired by our favorite warm-weather beverages, like Sweet Tea Bundt Cake or Strawberry-Lemonade Cake. Few aromas say spring quite like coconut, and you can find it here too, in a recipe that infuses coconut in a classic Southern pound cake or a Coconut-Carrot Cake meant for a crowd. If you prefer a bite-size spring cake, bake the Heavenly Angel Food Cake, or slice into the Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake. Spring is the season when flowers bud, and these cake recipes capture the sweetness of the new season.
Chocolate-Strawberry Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Strawberry Cake
Three layers of chocolate-strawberry decadence? Sign us up.
Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes
Recipe: Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes
These petite blueberry cheesecakes are the ideal treat for an afternoon garden party or a spring baby shower.
Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
Recipe: Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
This mash-up of two of our favorite sweets—cake and glazed donuts—will be beloved by kids and adults alike.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Pound cake, peach preserves, and vanilla ice cream come together to create the ultimate refreshing treat.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Pair your cool glass of strawberry lemonade with a slice of this stunning quadruple-layer cake.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
With only 5 ingredients, including chocolate wafer cookies and strawberry jam, this no-bake icebox cake couldn't get any easier.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13- x 9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Feeling rowdy? Spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to 2 Tbsp. vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake
Create an impressive stack of zesty lemon layers that's perfect for any casual gathering. Or frost the entire cake for a more elegant presentation.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
A crown of pecan halves completes this beautiful, nutty, oh-so-classic layer cake.
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Spiked with an intense hit of chocolate, this is definitely not your garden-variety zucchini cake.
Yellow Squash Bundt Cake
Recipe: Yellow Squash Bundt Cake
Have some extra squash from your spring farmers' market haul? Throw it in your Bundt!
Lemon Naked Cake with Flower Crown
Recipe: Lemon Naked Cake with Flower Crown
Learn how to ice a naked cake to perfect your technique for this elegant dessert.
Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
The start of sweet tea-sipping season calls for celebration, and we can't think of a better way to toast to the spring than with this Sweet Tea Bundt Cake.
Coconut Pound Cake
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
Looking for a way to shake up your classic pound cake recipe? Just add coconut.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
This coconut-carrot sheet cake serves a crowd, making it the perfect choice for any spring soirees.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake
A thick layer of raspberry-whipped cream frosting completes this fruity, seasonal stunner.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
A hit of fresh ginger complements caramelized slices of pineapple to create this show-stopping take on an upside-down cake.
Old-Fashioned Pound Cake
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pound Cake
Complemented with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, this decadent pound cake will always be a crowd favorite.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
Chocolate cake, mini marshmallows, chopped pecans, and homemade chocolate frosting produce a symphony of flavors in this classic sheet cake.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Our best-ever carrot cake includes pecans, warm spices, brown sugar-cream cheese frosting, and elegant candied carrot curls.
The Lane Cake
Recipe: The Lane Cake
Topped with fresh flowers and swoops of pillowy peach schnapps meringue, this storied cake earns its spot on our springtime tables.
White Texas Sheet Cake
Recipe: White Texas Sheet Cake
You've heard of the decadent, chocolatey Texas sheet cake, but have you met its blonde cousin? This vanilla-based cake may just be your new go-to.
Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Pineapple and coconut bring a double-dose of tropical punch to this island-inspired layer cake.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Key limes pack more of a punch than your average lime, making them the perfect choice to ramp up the flavor in a classic pound cake.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Hosting a daytime soiree? This Cinnamon Coffee Cake is the only treat you'll need to please the crowd.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Recipe: Lemon Bundt Cake
Tart and sweet, this recipe will become a new staple in your Rolodex.
Strawberry Birthday Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake
Spring party season isn't complete without at least one birthday celebration, and this fruity-fresh cake is sure to steal the show.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
Layers of tangy-sweet Key lime custard and graham crackers stack up to make one quick and easy layer cake with just enough pucker to take the heat off summer. Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.
Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Angel Food Cake
Light, fluffy, and topped with the fresh fruit of your choice, this Angel Food Cake is everything you've been dreaming of.