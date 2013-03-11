36 Fruity and Floral Cakes Made For Spring Party Season

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 05, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Spring party season is the perfect excuse to whip up one—or more—of these sweet treats. Whether you're planning a baby shower, celebrating Mother's Day, or simply toasting to the season, these versatile spring cakes make the most of all your favorite seasonal flavors.

From strawberries to blueberries, from bright citrus to perfume-packed florals, these stunning bakes are sure to impress any spring party crowd. For a truly Southern take on spring, enjoy a recipe inspired by our favorite warm-weather beverages, like Sweet Tea Bundt Cake or Strawberry-Lemonade Cake. Few aromas say spring quite like coconut, and you can find it here too, in a recipe that infuses coconut in a classic Southern pound cake or a Coconut-Carrot Cake meant for a crowd. If you prefer a bite-size spring cake, bake the Heavenly Angel Food Cake, or slice into the Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake. Spring is the season when flowers bud, and these cake recipes capture the sweetness of the new season.

Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Chocolate-Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate-Strawberry Cake

Three layers of chocolate-strawberry decadence? Sign us up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes

These petite blueberry cheesecakes are the ideal treat for an afternoon garden party or a spring baby shower.

3 of 36

Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake

This mash-up of two of our favorite sweets—cake and glazed donuts—will be beloved by kids and adults alike.

Advertisement

4 of 36

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Pound cake, peach preserves, and vanilla ice cream come together to create the ultimate refreshing treat.

5 of 36

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Pair your cool glass of strawberry lemonade with a slice of this stunning quadruple-layer cake.

6 of 36

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

With only 5 ingredients, including chocolate wafer cookies and strawberry jam, this no-bake icebox cake couldn't get any easier.

8 of 36

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13- x 9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.

9 of 36

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Feeling rowdy? Spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to 2 Tbsp. vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.

11 of 36

Luscious Lemon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake

Create an impressive stack of zesty lemon layers that's perfect for any casual gathering. Or frost the entire cake for a more elegant presentation.

12 of 36

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

A crown of pecan halves completes this beautiful, nutty, oh-so-classic layer cake.

14 of 36

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

15 of 36

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Spiked with an intense hit of chocolate, this is definitely not your garden-variety zucchini cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Yellow Squash Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Yellow Squash Bundt Cake

Have some extra squash from your spring farmers' market haul? Throw it in your Bundt!

17 of 36

Lemon Naked Cake with Flower Crown

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Lemon Naked Cake with Flower Crown

Learn how to ice a naked cake to perfect your technique for this elegant dessert.

18 of 36

Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Tea Bundt Cake

The start of sweet tea-sipping season calls for celebration, and we can't think of a better way to toast to the spring than with this Sweet Tea Bundt Cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

Looking for a way to shake up your classic pound cake recipe? Just add coconut.

20 of 36

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

This coconut-carrot sheet cake serves a crowd, making it the perfect choice for any spring soirees.

21 of 36

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

A thick layer of raspberry-whipped cream frosting completes this fruity, seasonal stunner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

A hit of fresh ginger complements caramelized slices of pineapple to create this show-stopping take on an upside-down cake.

23 of 36

Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Complemented with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, this decadent pound cake will always be a crowd favorite.

24 of 36

Mississippi Mud Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake

Chocolate cake, mini marshmallows, chopped pecans, and homemade chocolate frosting produce a symphony of flavors in this classic sheet cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Our best-ever carrot cake includes pecans, warm spices, brown sugar-cream cheese frosting, and elegant candied carrot curls.

26 of 36

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Lane Cake

Topped with fresh flowers and swoops of pillowy peach schnapps meringue, this storied cake earns its spot on our springtime tables.

27 of 36

White Texas Sheet Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Texas Sheet Cake

You've heard of the decadent, chocolatey Texas sheet cake, but have you met its blonde cousin? This vanilla-based cake may just be your new go-to.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Pineapple and coconut bring a double-dose of tropical punch to this island-inspired layer cake.

29 of 36

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Key limes pack more of a punch than your average lime, making them the perfect choice to ramp up the flavor in a classic pound cake.

30 of 36

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Hosting a daytime soiree? This Cinnamon Coffee Cake is the only treat you'll need to please the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Lemon Bundt Cake

Recipe: Lemon Bundt Cake

Tart and sweet, this recipe will become a new staple in your Rolodex.

32 of 36

Strawberry Birthday Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake

Spring party season isn't complete without at least one birthday celebration, and this fruity-fresh cake is sure to steal the show.

33 of 36

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 36

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector M Sanchez; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Vanessa Rocchio

RecipeKey Lime Icebox Cake

Layers of tangy-sweet Key lime custard and graham crackers stack up to make one quick and easy layer cake with just enough pucker to take the heat off summer. Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.

35 of 36

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.

36 of 36

Angel Food Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Angel Food Cake

Light, fluffy, and topped with the fresh fruit of your choice, this Angel Food Cake is everything you've been dreaming of.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors