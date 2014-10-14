Easy Slow-Cooker Chili Recipes
We're pretty big fans of chili here at Southern Living. It's versatile, it's easy, it's delicious, hearty, flavorful—we could keep going but we won't. We're also big fans of our slow-cookers–who doesn't like saving time without sacrificing flavor? So when a recipe for chili is all of the above and lets us bust out our time-saving slow-cookers, we're pretty happy. Slow-cooker chili allows flavors to meld while you use your time doing something else, like maybe baking one of our favorite fall cakes. Easy chili recipes are weeknight meal heroes, weekend game staples, and one of our favorite things about fall. Whether it's an easy, smoky turkey chili studded with sweet potatoes and lima beans, or the perfect bowl of beef and beans, these slow cooker chili recipes are sure to be your new go-tos. Don't forget the toppings: a little sliced radish, avocado, or some crushed corn chips can accent your easy chili, complement its flavors, and add easy wow to your presentation.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
This classic red chili has chunks of stew meat and ground beef along with tomatoes, red beans, and spices. Fire-roasted tomatoes add a note of smokiness to the mix. If you can't find fire-roasted, use plain tomatoes and add a pinch of smoked paprika.
Pork Chili Verde
Fresh tomatillos look like small green tomatoes wrapped in thin papery skin. Remove skin, and rinse before chopping. If you can't find fresh, look for canned on the Latin aisle at the grocery.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Chipotle chiles add a kick, but sweet potatoes balance the heat. Adjust the spice in this homey chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. Buy the large dried lima beans if you can find them. They really look amazing and also give the chili a decidedly Southern accent.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Browning the meat before adding it to the slow cooker brings out the rich flavor of the dish.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
Healthy and hearty, this quinoa chili will become a family favorite. The recipe calls for a bottle of beer; use your favorite seasonal brew to amp up the flavor. The alcohol will evaporate as the chili simmers in the slow cooker.
Easy Chili
Look no further for the ultimate classic, easy chili recipe. Made in a slow cooker for simple a weekday meal. Top with shredded Cheddar cheese and corn chips.
Spicy-Slow Cooker Beef Chili
Once the chilly weather sets in, we guarantee you'll be looking forward to this spicy dish after a long day at work.
Big Batch Chili
This top-rated slow-cooker chili is a tasty crowd-pleaser, perfect for tailgating, Super Bowl parties, and other cool weather gatherings.
Slow-Cooker Texas Chili
The secret to this chili? Spicy, spicy dried chiles, which are easily reconstituted in water before using. Prep this chili a day or two ahead to allow the flavors time to meld. It'll be even better, we promise.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet-Potato Chili
Filling ground turkey gets a flavor boost from a healthy dose of paprika and black pepper. Sweet potatoes make this chili extra-filling, and bell peppers add crunch.
Best Slow-Cooker Chili
The best thing about this chili (besides its deliciousness, of course) is that the slow cooker does all the heavy lifting. Pop it all in the crock pot after the kids get dropped off at school and it'll be ready by dinner.
Brisket-and-Black-Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Is there anything better than a hefty chunk of brisket? Brisket chili, maybe. This one is topped with a dreamy Cilantro-Lime Crema and needs to be on your dinner table ASAP.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili
Dump two pounds of brisket into the crock pot with plenty of black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, and a couple tablespoons of ancho chile powder for a dish that has serious wow-factor.
Slow Cooker Veggie Chili
Packed with carrots, celery, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and squash, you won't even miss the meat.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
Chunks of tender sweet potato are joined by filling black beans, flavorful onions and bell peppers, and, of course, those classic chili spices.
White Chicken Chili
This twist on the chili dish involves spicy green chiles, white chicken chili seasoning, and the slow cooker. Serve with Mexican cheese, cilantro, and fresh avocado.