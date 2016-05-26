23 Slow-Cooker Appetizers
Nothing compares to the convenience of a slow cooker when you're feeding a crowd. Not only are these appetizer recipes a breeze to pull together, they're also utterly delicious.Fire up the slow cooker for your next tailgate, cocktail party, or casual get-together. Our Crock Pot recipes run the gamut from classics like cocktail meatballs, to new standby's like Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip. We love the convenience of being able to fire up the slow cooker the night before the big game and then toting it to the tailgate the next day. Keep it simple, but don't forget the fresh toppings to elevate these slow-cooker appetizers to the next level. Crunchy celery sticks are the perfect accompaniment for Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip, while our Candied Jalapenos and fresh guacamole can't be missed atop oh-so-decadent Pulled Pork Nachos. If you're looking for even more ways to use your slow cooker, check out our Best Slow-Cooker Recipes and our Chicken Slow-Cooker Recipes.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
This creamy and cheesy dip only includes eight ingredients and minimal prep time.
Tomato and Feta Dip
Recipe: Tomato and Feta Dip
If you prefer a creamier texture, you can substitute goat cheese for the feta.
Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
Use rotisserie chicken to bring this sweet and spicy dip to life.
Chicken Enchilada Dip
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip
A tried-and-true weeknight dinner makes for a delicious appetizer. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this flavorful favorite is a hit.
White Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Chicken Chili
Pile ingredients into your slow cooker and get ready for a filling and flavorful pot of chili.
Easy Enchilada Bake
Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake
Enchiladas come together easier than ever in the slow cooker and never disappoint.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
This crowd-pleasing appetizer marries chili sauce and barbecue sauce for a dump-and-stir success.
Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
These short ribs have a summer spin thanks to the tangy sauce and fresh herb topping.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
This BBQ brisket has garlic and chipotle chiles for added spice.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
This dip always hits the spot, especially when it's done in the slow cooker with minimal prep time.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
This genius appetizer pairs the convenience of the slow cooker with fresh ingredients to make a riff on a taco that guests will love. For toppings, we chose green onion slices, sweet mini pepper slices, spicy pickles, and a sprinkling of dried crushed red pepper; but you can feel free to use whatever ingredients you like.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
As the sauce simmers in the slow cooker, prepare the meatballs and refrigerate them on a baking sheet until ready to use. When you're ready, add them to the slow cooker but make sure they're completely submerged in the sauce.
Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
Pick through the crabmeat to remove the fine cartilage, if you like, but take care to leave the prized chunks of lump crabmeat as intact as possible. A topping of coarsely crushed bagel chips gives a crunchy finish to this slow-cooker appetizer.
Crawfish Dip
Recipe: Crawfish Dip
We guarantee you won't have to worry about being the third person to bring this dip to the party. Step aside salsa and guacamole, there's a new favorite dip in town. Our recipe yields 10 appetizer-size servings, so feel free to double (or triple) if you'll be feeding a crowd.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
If you have leftover beef, reheat and use in tacos for a quick weeknight meal. We topped our nachos with cilantro, avocado, and sour cream but feel free to use whatever flourishes you like.
Asian-Ginger Wings
Recipe: Asian-Ginger Wings
Brown wings in the oven to give them a crisp and colorful skin before slow cooking for 4 hours. A sauce made with honey and teriyaki create the perfect salty-sweet combination. Kick up the heat by topping these flavorful wings with sliced red chile peppers.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
This is one of our favorite recipes to tote to the tailgate. Fire up your slow cooker the night before the big game, and the next day, pack it up, plug it in, and let your crowd build their own sliders.
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Recipe: Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
A favorite slow-cooker party appetizer has received a sweet and spicy makeover that everyone will love. The best part of this recipe is how easy and convenient it is to pull together in a snap. An ingredient list consisting of frozen meatballs, bottled barbecue sauce, and cherry preserves make prep a breeze.
Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
This appetizer recipe is as close to dumping all the ingredients in a slow cooker as you can possibly get. The only additional work you'll need to do is sauté an onion for 4 minutes before adding it, along with the rest of the ingredients, to the slow cooker. Top with cheese for the last 30 minutes of cooking. We like serving this with celery sticks, but tortilla chips are also a great dipper.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Leave it to us to find another way to serve up this Southern staple. Serve this straight from your slow cooker if you're entertaining casually. For a slightly elevated affair, serve in a chafing dish. Pair with crackers.
Pork Carnitas Nachos
Recipe: Pork Carnitas Nachos
These slow-cooker nachos were made for game day entertaining.
Spicy White Cheese Dip
Recipe: Spicy White Cheese Dip
You can make this easy entertaining staple ahead of time and freeze it for up to one month.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Macaroni and cheese with half the work tastes twice as nice. This recipe will feed a crowd.