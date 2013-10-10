Sip & Flip Book Club: The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion Party Menu
The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion
Come along with us as we pore over The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion by Alabama native and Fried Green Tomatoes author Fannie Flagg. Here, you'll find the perfect menu for for sipping and savoring as your book club flips for this set-in-the-South book.
The Screened Porch
This refreshing concoction of muddled figs, honey, lemon, and whiskey is the perfect party sipper.
- Recipe: The Screened Porch
Pigs in a Blanket
With only five ingredients, pigs in a blanket is a reliable last-minute appetizer for entertaining guests.
- Recipe: Pigs in a Blanket
Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
This mouthwatering two-cheese casserole is delicious and easy to make. Just cook the grits in milk and butter, stir in eggs, salt, and pepper, and pop in the oven–it's ready in less than an hour.
- Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
Angela's Spicy Buffalo Wings
Cool down these kicked-up wings with Ranch sauce and celery sticks.
- Recipe: Angela's Spicy Buffalo Wings
Fried Green Tomatoes
This classic Southern recipe is the perfect match for a book club pondering the works of the author of Fried Green Tomatoes.
Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes
Cooking Video: Fried Green Tomatoes
Pecan Squares
Recipe: Pecan Squares
If you like the taste of pecan pie, you'll love this easy alternative. Serve the squares with vanilla ice cream for an over-the-top dessert.