Sip & Flip Book Club: The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion Party Menu

Credit: Melina Hammer; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
Dig into this month's book club pick with a few of author Fannie Flagg's favorite small bites.
The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion

Credit: Photo: Fannie Flagg

Come along with us as we pore over The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion by Alabama native and Fried Green Tomatoes author Fannie Flagg. Here, you'll find the perfect menu for for sipping and savoring as your book club flips for this set-in-the-South book.

The Screened Porch

Credit: Melina Hammer; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

This refreshing concoction of muddled figs, honey, lemon, and whiskey is the perfect party sipper.

Pigs in a Blanket

With only five ingredients, pigs in a blanket is a reliable last-minute appetizer for entertaining guests.

Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole

This mouthwatering two-cheese casserole is delicious and easy to make. Just cook the grits in milk and butter, stir in eggs, salt, and pepper, and pop in the oven–it's ready in less than an hour.

Angela's Spicy Buffalo Wings

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Cool down these kicked-up wings with Ranch sauce and celery sticks.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

This classic Southern recipe is the perfect match for a book club pondering the works of the author of Fried Green Tomatoes.

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

Cooking Video: Fried Green Tomatoes

Pecan Squares

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Squares

If you like the taste of pecan pie, you'll love this easy alternative. Serve the squares with vanilla ice cream for an over-the-top dessert.

