13 Homemade Salsa Recipes to Spice Up Suppertime

Updated July 27, 2021
You're going to love these salsa recipes that are ripe for riffs. Add and subtract ingredients depending on your taste to create your very own go-to salsa recipe. Think salsa is just for chips? Think again! While we love the ease of throwing together a simple appetizer for hungry family and friends with one of our salsa recipes, chips, and guacamole, you can also use salsa as a tasty topping on your favorite tacos, grilled chicken, or fish. The possibilities are endless. If you're crunched for time but still want homemade flavor, start with a store-bought fresh salsa and stir in a few fresh ingredients like roasted corn, cilantro, and chopped red onion. If time is no object and you're starting from scratch, we recommend allowing plenty of time for your salsa mixture to chill in the refrigerator. This will help the flavors meld leaving you with a salsa recipe that is a surefire crowd pleaser. 

Cast-Iron Salsa

Turn your skillet into a Mexican comal, aka griddle, by slowly charring onions, garlic, and peppers in a dry skillet. We like to use this traditional dry char technique because it coaxes sweet, earthy flavors from the vegetables and gives them just a hint of smokiness.

Crunchy Summer Salsa

Diced cucumber and jalapeño give this fresh salsa a nice crunch. Serve with Brisket Tacos or your favorite store-bought tortilla chips.

Fresh Cherry Salsa

Zippy red pepper jelly sends Fresh Cherry Salsa over the top. Serve Fresh Cherry Salsa over chicken, pork, with chips, or with our Pulled Pork Griddle Cakes. Crushed red pepper gives an unexpected dose of heat, but feel free to add more or less than what the recipe calls for depending on your taste.

Fresh Plum Salsa

Plums, jalapeño, basil, red onion, and a splash of lime juice come together to create a quick and fruity salsa that you and your family will love. Serve with our Pan-Grilled Chicken for a quick weeknight meal.

Homemade Salsa For Canning

If your own garden (or your farmers' market run) blessed you with "too many" tomatoes, this is the perfect recipe to ensure you can enjoy those beauties for months on end.

Pineapple-Pepper Salsa

It's the colorful salsa topping that sets this easy salmon supper apart from the others.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Summertime is salsa time! Whip up a batch of this fresh salsa to start your taco Tuesday supper off right.

Smoked Tomato Salsa

If you want to blow your guests away with salsa they've never had before, try smoked tomatoes.

Mango-Avocado Salsa

This photo-worthy salsa tops our Black Bean Tostadas, but they'll fit in anywhere on a taco bar or salad.

Succotash Salsa

Inspired by one of summer's best side dishes, this fresh take on succotash uses all your favorite farmers' market finds.

Italian-Style Salsa Verde

We paired this vibrant condiment with our Pork Tenderloin Sliders, but it would be delicious (and pretty!) spooned over steak or in an egg scramble at brunch.

Avocado-Corn Salsa

This recipe was developed to pair with our Skirt Steak Soft Tacos, but you'll want to make an extra batch to enjoy with chips on the side.

Cranberry-Jalapeño Salsa Dip

Bring your salsa recipe into the holidays with this cranberry red version that will spice up your appetizer table.

