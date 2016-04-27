13 Homemade Salsa Recipes to Spice Up Suppertime

You're going to love these salsa recipes that are ripe for riffs. Add and subtract ingredients depending on your taste to create your very own go-to salsa recipe. Think salsa is just for chips? Think again! While we love the ease of throwing together a simple appetizer for hungry family and friends with one of our salsa recipes, chips, and guacamole, you can also use salsa as a tasty topping on your favorite tacos, grilled chicken, or fish. The possibilities are endless. If you're crunched for time but still want homemade flavor, start with a store-bought fresh salsa and stir in a few fresh ingredients like roasted corn, cilantro, and chopped red onion. If time is no object and you're starting from scratch, we recommend allowing plenty of time for your salsa mixture to chill in the refrigerator. This will help the flavors meld leaving you with a salsa recipe that is a surefire crowd pleaser.