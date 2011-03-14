22 Quick-Fix Dinners That Start with Jarred Pasta Sauce

When it comes to getting dinner on the table for your family, there's no shame in a few shortcuts. Jarred pasta sauce is one of the best store-bought ingredients to use. With a few simple tweaks and a great recipe to go with it, jarred pasta sauce can be part of a restaurant-worthy meal everyone will love. Whether you're in the mood for a dish with classic red sauce, creamy Alfredo sauce, or bright pesto, these jarred pasta sauce recipes go above and beyond your expectations of a usual pasta night. There are few suppers more comforting than a cheesy pasta bake, and everyone will want seconds of Spaghetti Casserole, Three-Cheese Pasta Bake, and Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Lasagna lovers, it's your time to shine: You can make our best lasagna recipes with store-bought sauce. Novice cooks will be amazed at how easy these recipes with pasta sauce are to make, and even the pickiest eaters will love these meals.