22 Quick-Fix Dinners That Start with Jarred Pasta Sauce
When it comes to getting dinner on the table for your family, there's no shame in a few shortcuts. Jarred pasta sauce is one of the best store-bought ingredients to use. With a few simple tweaks and a great recipe to go with it, jarred pasta sauce can be part of a restaurant-worthy meal everyone will love. Whether you're in the mood for a dish with classic red sauce, creamy Alfredo sauce, or bright pesto, these jarred pasta sauce recipes go above and beyond your expectations of a usual pasta night. There are few suppers more comforting than a cheesy pasta bake, and everyone will want seconds of Spaghetti Casserole, Three-Cheese Pasta Bake, and Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Lasagna lovers, it's your time to shine: You can make our best lasagna recipes with store-bought sauce. Novice cooks will be amazed at how easy these recipes with pasta sauce are to make, and even the pickiest eaters will love these meals.
Lasagna Roll Ups
Recipe: Lasagna Roll Ups
These roll ups make for easy serving sizes and pretty presentation.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
We gave stuffed shells a Southern spin with chopped smoked pork in this cheesy pasta recipe the kids will love.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
We took your favorite spaghetti dinner and made it into a comforting casserole that comes together with simple pantry staples.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
This cheesy pasta dish has a secret—it bakes in your sheet pan for a melty center and browned, crispy top.
Pizza Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Casserole
Even family pizza night can feel routine, so switch it up with a hearty casserole that has all the flavor of your go-to pizza toppings.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
You only need five convenient ingredients like frozen peas and store-bought pesto to get this colorful dinner on the table.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
This recipe calls for a quick fix with frozen packaged meatballs, but if you have the ingredients on hand, feel free to make your own instead.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
This cheesy pasta is made with six store-bought pantry ingredients that couldn't be easier to throw together.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
If you bought too much fresh summer squash, this baked casserole is the coziest way to use it up.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Leftover rotisserie chicken and two kinds of jarred sauces make this casserole super filling for your hungry family.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
This chicken lasagna was sent straight from heaven to your dinner table.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
It's all in the name here! Quick, easy, and with all the classic Bolognese flavor you crave for pasta night.
Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach Lasagna
Whether you're trying out meatless Mondays, you have vegetarian family members, or you're running low on meat from the freezer, this hearty lasagna recipe doesn't skimp on comfort.
Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Fresh vegetables shine in this simple pasta recipe that uses jarred pesto sauce to save you time.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
All this slow-cooker pasta recipe needs is a simple side salad and some crusty bread for a full dinner.
Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce
Recipe: Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce
Cooked chicken and a few convenience items help this rave-worthy Italian feast ready in less than an hour. The Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce, made quickly in a blender or food processor, also pairs perfectly with freshly-cooked pasta, so don't hesitate to double the recipe and save some sauce for tomorrow night's meal plan.
One-Pot Pasta
Recipe: One-Pot Pasta
Our reviewers raved about this one-dish wonder. Stock your fridge with convenience items, including tomato-basil pasta sauce, sliced fresh mushrooms, shredded cheese, and refrigerated ravioli to ensure that you're always only minutes from a family dinner.
Three Cheese Pasta Bake
Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
Skip the marinara sauce and go for a rich Alfredo sauce instead. The creamy sauce, paired with three types of cheese, creates a family-friendly dish that's ready in a flash. While the original version is meatless, feel free to add cooked chicken, shrimp, or even spicy sausage for a heartier one-dish dinner. Pair with a salad or steamed veggies.
Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream
Recipe: Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream
Six ingredients and 15 minutes are all you need to prepare a flavorful, sophisticated pasta dinner inspired by the fresh ingredients of the Italian countryside. Fresh basil, chopped tomatoes, and a dash of white wine add depth to store-bought ravioli. Garnish with extra chopped basil for an added punch of freshness and color.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
When your kids ask, "What's for dinner?", respond with a dish that's sure to gather cheers from the backseat of the car. Turkey pepperoni makes a flavorful addition to this one-dish dinner. Pair with a small green salad or a piece of fruit for a balanced, quick weeknight meal.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna
Layered pasta? On a weeknight? No, you aren't dreaming. This cheesy pasta dish comes together in just fifteen minutes and cooks for under an hour, giving you a few minutes to put away the day's mail and unload the dishwasher. That's right; you can make preparing a top-notch dinner look like a breeze to prepare and a joy to savor.
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
Getting the kids to eat their veggies has never been easier than with this lasagna recipe.