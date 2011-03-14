22 Quick-Fix Dinners That Start with Jarred Pasta Sauce

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 02, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

When it comes to getting dinner on the table for your family, there's no shame in a few shortcuts. Jarred pasta sauce is one of the best store-bought ingredients to use. With a few simple tweaks and a great recipe to go with it, jarred pasta sauce can be part of a restaurant-worthy meal everyone will love. Whether you're in the mood for a dish with classic red sauce, creamy Alfredo sauce, or bright pesto, these jarred pasta sauce recipes go above and beyond your expectations of a usual pasta night. There are few suppers more comforting than a cheesy pasta bake, and everyone will want seconds of Spaghetti Casserole, Three-Cheese Pasta Bake, and Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Lasagna lovers, it's your time to shine: You can make our best lasagna recipes with store-bought sauce. Novice cooks will be amazed at how easy these recipes with pasta sauce are to make, and even the pickiest eaters will love these meals.

1 of 22

Lasagna Roll Ups

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lasagna Roll Ups

These roll ups make for easy serving sizes and pretty presentation.

2 of 22

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

We gave stuffed shells a Southern spin with chopped smoked pork in this cheesy pasta recipe the kids will love.

3 of 22

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

We took your favorite spaghetti dinner and made it into a comforting casserole that comes together with simple pantry staples.

4 of 22

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

This cheesy pasta dish has a secret—it bakes in your sheet pan for a melty center and browned, crispy top.  

5 of 22

Pizza Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pizza Casserole

Even family pizza night can feel routine, so switch it up with a hearty casserole that has all the flavor of your go-to pizza toppings.

6 of 22

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

You only need five convenient ingredients like frozen peas and store-bought pesto to get this colorful dinner on the table.

7 of 22

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

This recipe calls for a quick fix with frozen packaged meatballs, but if you have the ingredients on hand, feel free to make your own instead.

8 of 22

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

This cheesy pasta is made with six store-bought pantry ingredients that couldn't be easier to throw together.

9 of 22

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

If you bought too much fresh summer squash, this baked casserole is the coziest way to use it up.

10 of 22

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Leftover rotisserie chicken and two kinds of jarred sauces make this casserole super filling for your hungry family.

11 of 22

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

This chicken lasagna was sent straight from heaven to your dinner table.

12 of 22

Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese

It's all in the name here! Quick, easy, and with all the classic Bolognese flavor you crave for pasta night.

13 of 22

Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spinach Lasagna

Whether you're trying out meatless Mondays, you have vegetarian family members, or you're running low on meat from the freezer, this hearty lasagna recipe doesn't skimp on comfort.

14 of 22

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Fresh vegetables shine in this simple pasta recipe that uses jarred pesto sauce to save you time.

15 of 22

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

All this slow-cooker pasta recipe needs is a simple side salad and some crusty bread for a full dinner.

16 of 22

Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Cannelloni with Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce

Cooked chicken and a few convenience items help this rave-worthy Italian feast ready in less than an hour. The Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce, made quickly in a blender or food processor, also pairs perfectly with freshly-cooked pasta, so don't hesitate to double the recipe and save some sauce for tomorrow night's meal plan.

17 of 22

One-Pot Pasta

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta

Our reviewers raved about this one-dish wonder. Stock your fridge with convenience items, including tomato-basil pasta sauce, sliced fresh mushrooms, shredded cheese, and refrigerated ravioli to ensure that you're always only minutes from a family dinner.

18 of 22

Three Cheese Pasta Bake

Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

Skip the marinara sauce and go for a rich Alfredo sauce instead. The creamy sauce, paired with three types of cheese, creates a family-friendly dish that's ready in a flash. While the original version is meatless, feel free to add cooked chicken, shrimp, or even spicy sausage for a heartier one-dish dinner. Pair with a salad or steamed veggies.

19 of 22

Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Six ingredients and 15 minutes are all you need to prepare a flavorful, sophisticated pasta dinner inspired by the fresh ingredients of the Italian countryside. Fresh basil, chopped tomatoes, and a dash of white wine add depth to store-bought ravioli. Garnish with extra chopped basil for an added punch of freshness and color.

20 of 22

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

When your kids ask, "What's for dinner?", respond with a dish that's sure to gather cheers from the backseat of the car. Turkey pepperoni makes a flavorful addition to this one-dish dinner. Pair with a small green salad or a piece of fruit for a balanced, quick weeknight meal.

21 of 22

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

Layered pasta? On a weeknight? No, you aren't dreaming. This cheesy pasta dish comes together in just fifteen minutes and cooks for under an hour, giving you a few minutes to put away the day's mail and unload the dishwasher. That's right; you can make preparing a top-notch dinner look like a breeze to prepare and a joy to savor.

22 of 22

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Getting the kids to eat their veggies has never been easier than with this lasagna recipe.

By Southern Living Editors