30 Quick and Easy Appetizers Built for Hassle-Free Hosting

Throwing a party shouldn’t be stressful. Start your easiest party ever with quick recipes for easy dips, simple spreads, and pick-up bites that can be made ahead or assembled in minutes. This selection of quick and easy appetizers will have you out of the kitchen in no time, enjoying the fun with your friends and family. Most of these recipes come together in under 30 minutes (some of them in under 15).

Hosting a tailgate or a watch party? Country Ham & Biscuits are a delicious way to start the party, and guests can munch throughout the game on easy appetizers like Sheet Pan Nachos and Fire Crackers. An outdoor picnic calls for fresh appetizers showcasing garden produce; whip up a batch of Black-Eyed Pea Hummus and serve with fresh veggies, or choose Black Bean and Corn Salsa use what’s in your pantry. If you need a recipe that you can make ahead or just assemble minutes before your guests arrive, check out this medley of quick and easy appetizers. The next time you’re entertaining in a pinch, just turn to these quick and easy appetizer recipes.