30 Quick and Easy Appetizers Built for Hassle-Free Hosting

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 01, 2010
Caitlin Bensel

Throwing a party shouldn’t be stressful. Start your easiest party ever with quick recipes for easy dips, simple spreads, and pick-up bites that can be made ahead or assembled in minutes. This selection of quick and easy appetizers will have you out of the kitchen in no time, enjoying the fun with your friends and family. Most of these recipes come together in under 30 minutes (some of them in under 15).

Hosting a tailgate or a watch party? Country Ham & Biscuits are a delicious way to start the party, and guests can munch throughout the game on easy appetizers like Sheet Pan Nachos and Fire Crackers. An outdoor picnic calls for fresh appetizers showcasing garden produce; whip up a batch of Black-Eyed Pea Hummus and serve with fresh veggies, or choose Black Bean and Corn Salsa use what’s in your pantry. If you need a recipe that you can make ahead or just assemble minutes before your guests arrive, check out this medley of quick and easy appetizers. The next time you’re entertaining in a pinch, just turn to these quick and easy appetizer recipes. 

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

If you’re searching for a substantial appetizer that’ll satisfy a crowd, look no further than simple Sheet Pan Nachos. You can dress them up with chorizo and refried beans, or you can stick to the classic.

Homemade Onion Dip

Recipe: Homemade Onion Dip

Put away the flavoring packets: This homemade onion dip is just as quick, and it’ll be your new go-to.

Texas Caviar

Recipe: Texas Caviar

When it comes to this classic Southern app, there’s no cooking required. Talk about the ultimate summertime dish.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Spoon a mixture of goat cheese and cream cheese into little endive “cups” and your appetizer is as good as done.

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Dress up flour tortillas by baking them in a muffin tin to create cute-as-can-be mini enchilada cups.

Cornmeal Popovers

Recipe: Cornmeal Popovers

Didn’t think you could pull off homemade bread in time for the party? Think again: These popovers come together in just 30 minutes.

Baked Brie Bites

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

There are a few appetizers that you really can’t beat, and these Baked Brie Bites are one of them. Your guests would never guess how easy they really are to make.

Warm Cheese and Spicy Pecan Dip

Recipe: Warm Cheese and Spicy Pecan Dip

This dip combines two of our favorite things—warm cheese and spiced pecans—in one epic appetizer. An added bonus: It only requires 5 minutes of active time.

Fire Crackers

Recipe: Fire Crackers

The South’s most beloved appetizer is one of its simplest—all it takes is a few seasonings and a package of saltine crackers. Baking optional.

Basic Deviled Eggs

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Mama always said not to mess with the classics. These flavorful eggs have been on our appetizer spreads for as long as we can remember.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Has the party really started until there’s a bowl of Spinach-Artichoke Dip on the table? No, we didn’t think so.

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Keep a batch of this cheesy dough on hand at all times and bake just before your guests arrive.

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

No Southern gathering is complete without a bowl of toasted nuts on the table, and these fan-favorite pecans only call for 4 ingredients.

Rotel Sausage Dip

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

This 6-ingredient appetizer comes together in your slow cooker. Plus, who can resist a big bowl of melty cheese?

Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Recipe: Buttery Garlic Shrimp

One of the many virtues of seafood is its quick cook time—this Buttery Garlic Shrimp will be on the table in 15 minutes.

Pimiento Cheese

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento Cheese has always been there for us, and when you’re entertaining, store-bought is simply not an option. Once you make this Southern classic once, you’ll be whipping it up every week.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Ditch the jarred stuff and go a more creative route with this refreshing Black Bean and Corn Salsa.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Give your guac a Southern spin with the addition of bacon and pimientos. It’ll become your new signature appetizer.

Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

As if making this crab dip could get any easier, you can put it together ahead of time and store it in your freezer. Just bake for 15 minutes and serve.

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

You may be used to classic chickpea hummus, but any Southern crowd will rave over this black-eyed pea version.

Ham Biscuits

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

Leftover ham has never looked so good. These simple Ham Biscuits take well to big-batch preparation.

Ranch Snacker Crackers

Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers

Your guests will be munching on these addictive, ranch-seasoned oyster crackers all night long.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

The key to a great appetizer is simplicity; with only 2 ingredients—bacon and butter crackers—this recipe has snacking down to a science.

Pizza Pepper Poppers

Recipe: Pizza Pepper Poppers

Say “Pizza Pepper Poppers” three times fast. By the time you’re through, the whole plate will be picked clean.

Cheesy Garlic, Herb, and Ham Bites

Recipe: Cheesy Garlic, Herb, and Ham Bites

These petite bites may look extra-elegant, but thanks to frozen puff pastry and garlic-and-herb cheese, they take less than 30 minutes to make.

Smoky Snack Mix

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

A homemade snack mix instantly elevates any party spread, and this smoky version may just be our favorite ever.

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Peppers

Recipe: Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Peppers

Pull together these bite-sized stuffed peppers without even turning on your oven.

Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary

Recipe: Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary

Seasoned with olive oil, rosemary, and fresh Parmesan, this is certainly not your average bowl of popcorn.

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

We’d pick this timeless appetizer out of the lineup any day.

Creamy Feta and Herb Dip

Recipe: Creamy Feta and Herb Dip

This bright, tangy dip is the ideal companion for crudité or flatbreads.

