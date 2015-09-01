30+ Quick & Easy Main Dishes to Add to This Week's Meal Plan
Even if you're short on time you can still sit down to a comforting home-cooked dinner any night of the week. The key is choosing the right recipe. To help you get started, we gathered our best easy dinner ideas in one place. These simple but satisfying easy dinner recipes don't require much advance prep or a long cooking time, so you'll be sitting down to eat before you know it. Choose from Southern favorites like Fried Pork Chops, Smothered Chicken, and Fresh Salmon Cakes. Or try something new like Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce, Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon, or Quesadillas al Pastor. On the hunt for a meatless Monday supper? Try our Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake. We also have several creative ground beef recipes, like our Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls and our Ravioli Lasagna. Whatever you choose, you're sure to find a new favorite weeknight dinner.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
If you're on dish duty tonight, cook your main and sides all in one sheet pan. Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give this simple chicken recipe a wonderful depth of flavor.
Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
This speedy fried dinner has all the flavors of the classic dish without so much fat.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
Loaded with healthy vegetables, fresh shrimp, and a light sauce, this 30-minute pasta is a colorful as it is good for you.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Remember the canned salmon cakes from your childhood? They're all grown up and we're serving them a homemade Buttermilk Dressing that you'll want to add to everything.
Supreme Pizza
Fresh prepared pizza dough from the grocery store and jarred marinara make this Supreme Pizza recipe almost as easy as ordering delivery, but a whole lot more fun.
Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
A new twist for taco Tuesday, this recipes amps up the fun for family meals with a simple topping bar for your table.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
It's hard to believe that this elegant supper comes together in just 15 minutes. Our secret? It's all in the sauce.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
Requiring just 30 minutes of hands-on time, this recipe proves that even a steak dinner can be weeknight friendly.
Ravioli Lasagna
With a little help from store-bought ravioli, this 30-minute supper combines two of our Italian favorites for one cozy weeknight meal.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
This meat-free casserole is one delicious way to enjoy your veggies this week.
Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
This ground beef recipe helps you make the most of your busy weeknights. You can make the patties ahead, then simply thaw them in the fridge overnight before using. You'll love how the gravy keeps these moist and tender, while the onion adds just the right hint of sweetness and the garlic adds that little bit of spice. Mushrooms make this burger even richer, and sop up that gravy to make your burger even better. We love ground round for this burger. So get your skillet ready to brown this burger and cover it in sweet onion-mushroom gravy. You'll love how good this burger tastes.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops With Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
When it comes to easy weeknight recipes, it's hard to beat a sheet pan supper. Preheat the oven and cook delicious pork chops and nutritious sides all in one dish.
Lemon Chicken
A reader-favorite main with a short ingredient list, this easy dish pairs well with crisp veggies and a side of rice for a delicious dinner.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Equal parts easy and cheesy, our Baked Ziti with Sausage is a guaranteed crowd pleaser that's ready in under an hour.
Turkey Cheeseburgers with Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings
Dry turkey burgers are officially a thing of the past. This recipe's secret to a delicious grill every time? Grated butter, of course
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
Salmon, sugar snap peas, and yellow bell peppers, combine to create a good-for-you supper in just 35 minutes. Even your little ones will rave about the tangy sauce on this new weeknight standard.
Italian Sausage Spaghetti
Mix together spaghetti with sausage and peppers for a quick Italian meal that's sure to please the entire family.
Quesadillas al Pastor Recipe
Ready in just 30 minutes, this quesadilla recipe is the perfect crowd pleaser. For an easy side, melt a few tablespoons of butter with minced garlic and a dash of chili powder in a microwave-safe bowl; pour over boiled or grilled corn on the cob.
Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
A ground beef casserole topped with sweet, buttery rolls is a weeknight wonder that even the pickiest eaters will request again and again.
Easy Chicken Fried Rice
Instead of getting takeout, make this easy at-home version complete with scrambled eggs.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Bring a taste of the coast to your kitchen table in just 25 minutes. We recommend using fresh shrimp, not frozen, for the best flavor.
Muffin Tin Meatloaf
With a little help from our trusty muffin tins, we gave this nostalgic dish a weeknight update. Our rendition includes all the ingredients of Mama's favorite recipe, including Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, thyme, allspice, and—of course—ketchup
Snappy Smothered Chicken
A speedy dinner is as close as your grocery store's deli. Take advantage of this delectable dish to feed your hungry brood.
Lemon Pork Chops with Quinoa Salad
Your family and guests will love these flavorful pork chops with a crunchy almond topping. It's simple to make and highly flavorful. Lemons, sugar snap peas, and garlic make it perfect for summer, and the spices make a chop so flavorful that you won't even need to marinate it prior to cooking. If you plan on serving it alongside a salad, double the vinaigrette recipe and use it to compliment the flavors found in the pork, quinoa, and snap beans. For perfectly fluffy quinoa, make sure that after simmering it, you let it stand, covered, to steam. After 10 minutes, fluff it with a fork.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin
This tender cut of beef is quick enough for everyday, but pretty enough for a party platter, too.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
With a little help from a store-bought rotisserie chicken, you can turn this beloved summer salad into a hearty weeknight supper.
Chicken Chili
Who says beef has to be the starring attraction in homemade chili? Use leftover chicken or pick up a rotisserie from the store and make this hearty supper with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Everything's better with bacon, and this pork tenderloin recipe is no exception! Go ahead and season the other tenderloin in the package with your favorite spice blend. Wrap and freeze to jump-start another meal.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
If you're looking to get dinner on the table in a hurry, quick-cooking shrimp is your best friend. We love the cajun flavors in these crowd-pleasing kabobs.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Serve this Italian restaurant favorite in the comfort of your own home. Be sure to add the fresh ingredients like lemon juice and parsley just before serving. This will help maintain the bold flavors of this quick and easy dish.
Simple Salmon Croquettes
No buttermilk on hand? Make your own by combining 1 cup milk with 1 Tbsp. vinegar or lemon juice. The results are the same.