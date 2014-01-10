12 Fluffy & Flavorful Quiche Recipes That Deserve a Spot on Your Next Brunch Menu
Need help planning a company-worthy breakfast or lunch? The flaky crust, rich custard, and delicious ingredients of these savory quiche recipes will have your guests asking for another slice. Whether you prefer making a simple quiche recipe or a creative flavor combination, these impressive quiches pack in delicious flavor in every bite.
Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Meet your new favorite brunch recipe. This hearty, filling dish is both creamy and satisfying – and we know your guests will agree. There's nothing quite like waking up to a warm breakfast quiche on a Saturday morning, especially when it uses one of our favorite Southern ingredients: grits. Uncooked grits thicken in the whipped cream, Asiago, and white Cheddar-based sauce, giving this quiche recipe an incredibly light, fluffy texture. Sausage-and-Grits Quiche also gets some color from thawed, chopped spinach.
One great thing about this breakfast dish is that you can freeze it in advance. This is especially helpful around the holidays when guest rooms are full and bellies are hungry. To freeze your quiche, prepare the recipe as directed up until it's ready to be popped into the oven, and then cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Place the whole quiche gently in a zip-top freezer bag. The dish can be frozen up to one month in advance. When you're ready to serve, thaw your Sausage-and-Grits Quiche in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes, and then go ahead and bake it.
If you've got a crowd coming for breakfast, double the recipe! This quiche is also a good option for serving a large family. Instead of baking in two smaller dishes, combine the doubled recipe in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish and cook for 1 hour. It also doesn't hurt to sprinkle a little extra white Cheddar on top of the quiche when it comes out of the oven. Enjoy!
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.
Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Adapted from North Carolina community cookbook Carolina Cooking, this is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It also reheats beautifully, so bake an extra and take it to a friend.
Roasted Tomato Quiche
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Quiche
At peak tomato season, this is the quiche recipe your brunch needs. The slices of tomato are roasted to concentrate the flavor and draw out the natural sweetness. It also helps prevent any soggy slices.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
A bag of frozen chopped collard greens will help eliminate some prep time
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
You can make these quiches up to 2 days ahead.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
This version of quiche features one of our favorite Southern dishes—cheese grits.
Quiche Lorraine
Recipe: Quiche Lorraine
Fast and fancy, a quiche was featured in nearly every issue of the seventies, but none was more popular than Quiche Lorraine. Our favorite version, of course, uses bacon.
Easiest Crustless Quiche
Recipes: Easiest Crustless Quiche
This simple recipe is a crustless spin on a classic Quiche Lorraine.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Meet your new favorite breakfast—or lunch or dinner.
Asparagus Quiche
Recipe: Asparagus Quiche
A gorgeous braided crust will impress guests, but the rich filling makes this quiche most memorable.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
For this recipe, medium-size asparagus spears will work best.