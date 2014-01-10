12 Fluffy & Flavorful Quiche Recipes That Deserve a Spot on Your Next Brunch Menu

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Need help planning a company-worthy breakfast or lunch? The flaky crust, rich custard, and delicious ingredients of these savory quiche recipes will have your guests asking for another slice. Whether you prefer making a simple quiche recipe or a creative flavor combination, these impressive quiches pack in delicious flavor in every bite. 

Sausage-and-Grits Quiche

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Sausage-and-Grits Quiche

Meet your new favorite brunch recipe. This hearty, filling dish is both creamy and satisfying – and we know your guests will agree. There's nothing quite like waking up to a warm breakfast quiche on a Saturday morning, especially when it uses one of our favorite Southern ingredients: grits. Uncooked grits thicken in the whipped cream, Asiago, and white Cheddar-based sauce, giving this quiche recipe an incredibly light, fluffy texture. Sausage-and-Grits Quiche also gets some color from thawed, chopped spinach.

One great thing about this breakfast dish is that you can freeze it in advance. This is especially helpful around the holidays when guest rooms are full and bellies are hungry. To freeze your quiche, prepare the recipe as directed up until it's ready to be popped into the oven, and then cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Place the whole quiche gently in a zip-top freezer bag. The dish can be frozen up to one month in advance. When you're ready to serve, thaw your Sausage-and-Grits Quiche in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes, and then go ahead and bake it.

If you've got a crowd coming for breakfast, double the recipe! This quiche is also a good option for serving a large family. Instead of baking in two smaller dishes, combine the doubled recipe in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish and cook for 1 hour. It also doesn't hurt to sprinkle a little extra white Cheddar on top of the quiche when it comes out of the oven. Enjoy!

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.

Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

Credit: Will Dickey

Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche

Adapted from North Carolina community cookbook Carolina Cooking, this is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It also reheats beautifully, so bake an extra and take it to a friend.

Roasted Tomato Quiche

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Quiche

At peak tomato season, this is the quiche recipe your brunch needs. The slices of tomato are roasted to concentrate the flavor and draw out the natural sweetness. It also helps prevent any soggy slices.

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

A bag of frozen chopped collard greens will help eliminate some prep time

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

You can make these quiches up to 2 days ahead.

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

This version of quiche features one of our favorite Southern dishes—cheese grits.

Quiche Lorraine

Credit: Vianney Rodriguez/Southern Living

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

Fast and fancy, a quiche was featured in nearly every issue of the seventies, but none was more popular than Quiche Lorraine. Our favorite version, of course, uses bacon.

Easiest Crustless Quiche

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipes: Easiest Crustless Quiche

This simple recipe is a crustless spin on a classic Quiche Lorraine.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Meet your new favorite breakfast—or lunch or dinner.

Asparagus Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Asparagus Quiche

A gorgeous braided crust will impress guests, but the rich filling makes this quiche most memorable.

Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

For this recipe, medium-size asparagus spears will work best.

