Recipe: Sausage-and-Grits Quiche

Meet your new favorite brunch recipe. This hearty, filling dish is both creamy and satisfying – and we know your guests will agree. There's nothing quite like waking up to a warm breakfast quiche on a Saturday morning, especially when it uses one of our favorite Southern ingredients: grits. Uncooked grits thicken in the whipped cream, Asiago, and white Cheddar-based sauce, giving this quiche recipe an incredibly light, fluffy texture. Sausage-and-Grits Quiche also gets some color from thawed, chopped spinach.

One great thing about this breakfast dish is that you can freeze it in advance. This is especially helpful around the holidays when guest rooms are full and bellies are hungry. To freeze your quiche, prepare the recipe as directed up until it's ready to be popped into the oven, and then cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Place the whole quiche gently in a zip-top freezer bag. The dish can be frozen up to one month in advance. When you're ready to serve, thaw your Sausage-and-Grits Quiche in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes, and then go ahead and bake it.

If you've got a crowd coming for breakfast, double the recipe! This quiche is also a good option for serving a large family. Instead of baking in two smaller dishes, combine the doubled recipe in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish and cook for 1 hour. It also doesn't hurt to sprinkle a little extra white Cheddar on top of the quiche when it comes out of the oven. Enjoy!