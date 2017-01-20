The Most Stunning Presidential China Patterns at the White House Table

These presidential plates serve, no pun intended, as a living history of the White House for over 200 years. We might seat a new president of the United States every four to eight years, but the legacies live on. The White House belongs to the American people, after all—and so does that mean the china does too? We call dibs. Each administration uses both historic and newly commissioned sets of the state service china in countless state dinners, First Lady luncheons, and holiday affairs. Former First Lady Laura Bush said, "One certainty for all new First Families is that they will be dining on someone else's dishes." Admire these pieces, some in Official White House China: From the 18th to the 21st Centuries, that have been introduced to the White House as far back as 1786 (George Washington, we're looking at you!). Be inspired by these most stunning presidential china patterns throughout history.