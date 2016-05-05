Delicious Potato Recipes
Whether you like your potatoes mashed, baked, or fried, we have the perfect recipe for any occasion. Potatoes are great to serve for weeknight dinners and weekend entertaining. From mashed potatoes to potato salad, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy these simple, but versatile vegetables. They can make a great addition to any meal from breakfast to dinner. They are the perfect side dish for any meal, and also make great appetizers for entertaining. If you are feeling adventurous, our Test Kitchen has even developed a way to add them to a pizza crust. Keeping potatoes stocked in your pantry should be a no-brainer. You can pull them out and transform them into the perfect dish for any occasion.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbly and has a golden color.
Crispy Potato Galette
Even though you may be tempted, don't hold the your potato slices in water prior to tossing. It will remove the starch needed to hold the galette together.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
Pile all of your ingredients on a sheet pan and watch it cook away into one delicious meal. The result will be absolutely addictive potatoes with just the right amount of crunch, and juicy chicken that the kids will love.
Fried Skillet Potatoes
No peeling is required to deliver delicious potatoes that are a perfect companion to almost any meal.
Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake
This recipe turns classic loaded potatoes into and easy-to-serve casserole. We recommend serving with condiments like sour cream and hot sauce on top.
Creamed New Potatoes
Boiled potatoes are mixed with a simple roux to create a thicker consistency than standard mashed potatoes.
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions
You can prepare these mashed potatoes one day in advance of serving if needed to make holiday and weeknight meals a breeze.
Mini Potato Skins
These five-ingredient appetizers will become a staple on any game day or holiday menu. They're easy, delicious, and will disappear in a flash.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
We developed this recipe for the slow cooker without sacrificing a bit of flavor. Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, chives, parsley, and Monterey Jack cheese are the stars of this one-dish wonder.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Cream cheese, sour cream, and half-and-half give this potato casserole an extra creamy texture.
Deviled Egg-Potato Salad
Deliver the taste of two classic side in one dish with this potato salad recipe.
Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Cutting potatoes into thin, accordion-like slices helps them crisp in the oven while baking.
Mashed Potato Cakes
The key to these mashed potato cakes is making sure they are browned enough before flipping so they don't fall apart.
Warm Mustard Potato Salad
Whole-grain mustard, sherry vinegar, and cayenne pepper give this warm potato salad plenty of flavor in every bite.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Trust us on this one—these cheesy, creamy potatoes are worth the extra time and effort.
Grilled Potato Salad
This creamy potato salad is an absolute winner. The red potatoes are boiled until fork tender before they're sliced in half and grilled until charred.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
These hearty bites will become your signature party dish. You can keep the queso blanco warm in a fondue pot or 1-qt. slow cooker.
Deviled Potatoes
Scooping out the middle of the potato, filling it with flavor, and it stuffing it back in make it reminiscent of a deviled egg, but it taste just a like a scoop of bite-sized potato salad goodness.
Melting Potatoes
For this recipe, you'll want to make sure to use a metal pan and also make sure potatoes are spread out and not overlapping.
Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
Add more nutrients to mashed potatoes with this version that calls for collards and rutabaga.
Garden Potato Salad
New potatoes are baby spring potatoes with beautifully thin skins. We love how red-skinned potatoes contrast with vibrant green peas and herbs, but you can use any kind of potato you like.
From-Scratch Oven Fries
These homemade fries are better than the drive-through. Because they are oven-baked, the fries have less fat and calories, and there is no oily mess to clean up.
BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes
These spuds are completely customizable. We recommend stuffing them with sautéed onion and bell pepper, avocado, corn chips, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, barbecue sauce, and pulled smoked pork. Pick up the pork from your favorite local barbecue restaurant or your grocery store.
Potato Hash
Potatoes, onions, and bell pepper make one delicious hash. The potatoes will start in the oven and finish cooking in a pan along with the other veggies. Don't skimp when it comes to mixing up our crème fraîche sauce—drizzle on top and serve on the side for one satisfying finish.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Bragging rights for this flavor-packed, perfectly balanced favorite (from The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook) go to Blair Hobbs of Oxford, Mississippi.
Hot Potato Salad
Our Test Kitchen Director's grandmother, Jackie Freeman, has been making this genius recipe for decades. It's the perfect marriage of potato salad with a bubbly, cheesy gratin.
Potato Skins
Mixing hot sauce into the sour cream gives this classic party snack an extra kick.
Two-Potato Gratin
"This luscious gratin strikes a happy middle chord for those hungry for potatoes and those vying for a sweet potato casserole." --Nancy Vienneau, author of Third Thursday Community Potluck Cookbook, from which this recipe was adapted.
Scalloped Potatoes with Ham
Serve up a side of ooey-gooey scalloped potatoes for any occasion.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Our version of a Shepherd's Pie is certainly a Southern dinner classic. Instead of mashed potatoes we use scalloped potatoes for the crust, cut with a mandolin slicer—but a knife will work just as well.
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
With only four ingredients, you can whip these mashed potatoes up in a flash. These potatoes can be as chunky or smooth as you would like. Smash them until they reach desired consistency.
Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
Cheesy, smoky, and savory—all of our favorite flavors come to play in this winner of a potato casserole.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
This one dish dinner will instantly become a family favorite.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
We dressed up classic mashed potatoes with goat cheese and the result was just as tasty as you would imagine.
Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake
Don't let its name fool you—Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake isn't just an a.m. meal. It's hearty and savory enough for a satisfying dinner as well.
Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion
Easy homemade rub, salad dressing, and pickled onions give this steak salad plenty of flavor.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Part quiche, part omelet, but easier than both. This hearty Italian frittata recipe makes enough to feed your entire family—all in a single skillet
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
If you're looking for a lightening-fast chili, you've found it. Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake comes together with 12 minutes hands-on time and requires only five ingredients: ground beef or turkey, a can of original sloppy joe sauce, a can of chili with beans, half a package frozen country-style shredded hash brown, and two cups shredded Cheddar cheese.
Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp
After tasting the delicious results of "milking" a fresh corn cob, you'll never shuck and chuck again. We fully tap the flavor of in-season corn with this kernel-to-cob cooking method, infusing our soup with rich, sweet flavor.
Loaded Potato Soup
Not an ounce of flavor was sacrificed to make this lighter potato soup. The only thing you'll be missing is a few calories.
Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad
This light version of potato salad in great for summertime potlucks and comes together with just 1o minutes of hands-on time.
Potatoes Patio
A mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheese makes this luxurious baked dish all the more delicious.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Using two types of starchy potatoes gives this casserole the fluffiest texture of all time.
Baked Potato Soup
This isn't your typical potato soup. Our Baked Potato Soup calls for a base of mashed potatoes—trust us on this one, you're going to love it.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This elegant tian, a French dish of layered vegetables, is delicious warm or at room temp.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Gently stirring twice while baking promotes even cooking and creaminess to this dish. Pull out of the oven, stir once more, then sprinkle with cheese, and continue baking without stirring for a casserole that's golden brown on top.
Baked Mashed Potatoes
Mix up your mashed potatoes routine by trying one of these 5 delicious variations. Tasty additions like caramelized onions and chorizo sausage will make these baked mashed potatoes a family favorite.
Variation 1: Smoky Sweet Potato Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 2: Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 3: Caramelized Onion Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 4: Bacon and Blue Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 5: Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake
Potato-Crusted Pizza
We used Ore-Ida Crispy Crowns frozen seasoned shredded potatoes to create a fun and kid-friendly crust.