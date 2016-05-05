Delicious Potato Recipes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Whether you like your potatoes mashed, baked, or fried, we have the perfect recipe for any occasion. Potatoes are great to serve for weeknight dinners and weekend entertaining. From mashed potatoes to potato salad, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy these simple, but versatile vegetables. They can make a great addition to any meal from breakfast to dinner. They are the perfect side dish for any meal, and also make great appetizers for entertaining. If you are feeling adventurous, our Test Kitchen has even developed a way to add them to a pizza crust. Keeping potatoes stocked in your pantry should be a no-brainer. You can pull them out and transform them into the perfect dish for any occasion. 

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbly and has a golden color.

Crispy Potato Galette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Crispy Potato Galette

Even though you may be tempted,  don't hold the your potato slices in water prior to tossing. It will remove the starch needed to hold the galette together. 

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Pile all of your ingredients on a sheet pan and watch it cook away into one delicious meal. The result will be absolutely addictive potatoes with just the right amount of crunch, and juicy chicken that the kids will love. 

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

No peeling is required to deliver delicious potatoes that are a perfect companion to almost any meal. 

Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Loaded Chicken-Potato Bake

This recipe turns classic loaded potatoes into and easy-to-serve casserole. We recommend serving with condiments like sour cream and hot sauce on top.

Creamed New Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Creamed New Potatoes

Boiled potatoes are mixed with a  simple roux to create a thicker consistency than standard mashed potatoes. 

Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

You can prepare these mashed potatoes one day in advance of serving if needed to make holiday and weeknight meals a breeze. 

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

These five-ingredient appetizers will become a staple on any game day or holiday menu. They're easy, delicious, and will disappear in a flash. 

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

We developed this recipe for the slow cooker without sacrificing a bit of flavor. Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, chives, parsley, and Monterey Jack cheese are the stars of this one-dish wonder.

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Cream cheese, sour cream, and half-and-half give this potato casserole an extra creamy texture.

 

 

Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Deliver the taste of two classic side in one dish with this potato salad recipe. 

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Cutting potatoes into thin, accordion-like slices helps them crisp in the oven while baking. 

Mashed Potato Cakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Mashed Potato Cakes

The key to these mashed potato cakes is making sure they are browned enough before flipping so they don't fall apart. 

Warm Mustard Potato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Warm Mustard Potato Salad

Whole-grain mustard, sherry vinegar, and cayenne pepper give this warm potato salad plenty of flavor in every bite. 

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

Trust us on this one—these cheesy, creamy potatoes are worth the extra time and effort.

Grilled Potato Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Grilled Potato Salad

This creamy potato salad is an absolute winner. The red potatoes are boiled until fork tender before they're sliced in half and grilled until charred.

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

These hearty bites will become your signature party dish. You can keep the queso blanco warm in a fondue pot or 1-qt. slow cooker.

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Scooping out the middle of the potato, filling it with flavor, and it stuffing it back in make it reminiscent of a deviled egg, but it taste just a like a scoop of bite-sized potato salad goodness. 

Melting Potatoes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Melting Potatoes

For this recipe, you'll want to make sure to use a metal pan and also make sure potatoes are spread out and not overlapping. 

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Add more nutrients to mashed potatoes with this version that calls for collards and rutabaga.

Garden Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Garden Potato Salad

New potatoes are baby spring potatoes with beautifully thin skins. We love how red-skinned potatoes contrast with vibrant green peas and herbs, but you can use any kind of potato you like.

From-Scratch Oven Fries

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: From-Scratch Oven Fries

These homemade fries are better than the drive-through. Because they are oven-baked, the fries have less fat and calories, and there is no oily mess to clean up.

 

BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

These spuds are completely customizable. We recommend stuffing them with sautéed onion and bell pepper, avocado, corn chips, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, barbecue sauce, and pulled smoked pork. Pick up the pork from your favorite local barbecue restaurant or your grocery store.

Potato Hash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Hash

Potatoes, onions, and bell pepper make one delicious hash. The potatoes will start in the oven and finish cooking in a pan along with the other veggies. Don't skimp when it comes to mixing up our crème fraîche sauce—drizzle on top and serve on the side for one satisfying finish. 

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Bragging rights for this flavor-packed, perfectly balanced favorite (from The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook) go to Blair Hobbs of Oxford, Mississippi.

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

Our Test Kitchen Director's grandmother, Jackie Freeman, has been making this genius recipe for decades. It's the perfect marriage of potato salad with a bubbly, cheesy gratin.

Potato Skins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Potato Skins

Mixing hot sauce into the sour cream gives this classic party snack an extra kick. 

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

"This luscious gratin strikes a happy middle chord for those hungry for potatoes and those vying for a sweet potato casserole." --Nancy Vienneau, author of Third Thursday Community Potluck Cookbook, from which this recipe was adapted.

Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Serve up a side of ooey-gooey scalloped potatoes for any occasion.  

Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

 Our version of a Shepherd's Pie is certainly a Southern dinner classic. Instead of mashed potatoes we use scalloped potatoes for the crust, cut with a mandolin slicer—but a knife will work just as well. 

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

With only four ingredients, you can whip these mashed potatoes up in a flash. These potatoes can be as chunky or smooth as you would like. Smash them until they reach desired consistency.

Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy, smoky, and savory—all of our favorite flavors come to play in this winner of a potato casserole.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

This one dish dinner will instantly become a family favorite. 

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

We dressed up classic mashed potatoes with goat cheese and the result was just as tasty as you would imagine. 

Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Don't let its name fool you—Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake isn't just an a.m. meal. It's hearty and savory enough for a satisfying dinner as well. 

Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion

Easy homemade rub, salad dressing, and pickled onions give this steak salad plenty of flavor.

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Part quiche, part omelet, but easier than both. This hearty Italian frittata recipe makes enough to feed your entire family—all in a single skillet

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

We made over everyone's favorite potatoes in finger-food form. Slice petite Yukon Gold potatoes like a traditional Hasselback potato.

Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake

If you're looking for a lightening-fast chili, you've found it. Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake comes together with 12 minutes hands-on time and requires only five ingredients: ground beef or turkey, a can of original sloppy joe sauce, a can of chili with beans, half a package frozen country-style shredded hash brown, and two cups shredded Cheddar cheese.

Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp

After tasting the delicious results of "milking" a fresh corn cob, you'll never shuck and chuck again. We fully tap the flavor of in-season corn with this kernel-to-cob cooking method, infusing our soup with rich, sweet flavor.

Loaded Potato Soup

Credit: Photo: Johnny Autry

Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup

Not an ounce of flavor was sacrificed to make this lighter potato soup. The only thing you'll be missing is a few calories. 

Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

This light version of potato salad in great for summertime potlucks and comes together with just 1o minutes of hands-on time. 

 

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

A mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheese makes this luxurious baked dish all the more delicious.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Using two types of starchy potatoes gives this casserole the fluffiest texture of all time. 

Baked Potato Soup

Recipe: Baked Potato Soup

This isn't your typical potato soup. Our Baked Potato Soup calls for a base of mashed potatoes—trust us on this one, you're going to love it. 

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

This elegant tian, a French dish of layered vegetables, is delicious warm or at room temp.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Gently stirring twice while baking promotes even cooking and creaminess to this dish. Pull out of the oven, stir once more, then sprinkle with cheese, and continue baking without stirring for a casserole that's golden brown on top.

Baked Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Mix up your mashed potatoes routine by trying one of these 5 delicious variations. Tasty additions like caramelized onions and chorizo sausage will make these baked mashed potatoes a family favorite.

Variation 1: Smoky Sweet Potato Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 2: Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 3: Caramelized Onion Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 4: Bacon and Blue Mashed Potato Bake
Variation 5: Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake

Potato-Crusted Pizza

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato-Crusted Pizza

We used Ore-Ida Crispy Crowns frozen seasoned shredded potatoes to create a fun and kid-friendly crust.

