Whether you like your potatoes mashed, baked, or fried, we have the perfect recipe for any occasion. Potatoes are great to serve for weeknight dinners and weekend entertaining. From mashed potatoes to potato salad, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy these simple, but versatile vegetables. They can make a great addition to any meal from breakfast to dinner. They are the perfect side dish for any meal, and also make great appetizers for entertaining. If you are feeling adventurous, our Test Kitchen has even developed a way to add them to a pizza crust. Keeping potatoes stocked in your pantry should be a no-brainer. You can pull them out and transform them into the perfect dish for any occasion.