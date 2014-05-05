24 Cheesy Potato Casseroles to Warm Up the Dinner Table

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 31, 2021
Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Whether shredded, sliced, or mashed, potatoes are the staple from which so many comforting Southern casseroles hail. They're buildable and easy to work with, making them the best base for your bakes. We rounded up our favorite potato casseroles that never disappoint on busy weeknights and at holiday feasts alike. They're great as supporting side dishes at your next dinner party but filling enough to also act as a main dish.

Think warm, gooey renditions like hashbrown casserole, potato gratins, scalloped potatoes, and loaded mashed potato bakes. For those of you who like going off the beaten path, you can jazz up many of these potato bakes with bacon, fresh herbs, hot sauce, or a little garlic—just about any savory ingredient would be right at home. These comforting potato casserole recipes are loaded with rich and creamy flavor. You'll find a new favorite in this collection, we guarantee it. 

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Get ready for a new weeknight (and holiday!) favorite. This updated potato casserole recipe for cheesy mashed potatoes masters the creamy, dreamy factor.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

This scalloped potato recipe is easy to make but feels rather indulgent, thanks to nutty Parmesan cheese. It's made in a 13x9 baking dish, so there will be plenty of this crowd-pleasing potato casserole for everyone. 

Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hash Brown Casserole

This heavenly potato casserole from Tennessee's Loveless Cafe and Motel challenges the mindset that hash browns only belong on a breakfast plate. Pre-shredded potatoes streamline this favorite dish. And while grammarians may argue whether it is "hash brown casserole" or "hashbrown casserole," we'll just have a second helping.

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Get a little fancy with this rosemary-infused potato casserole. The recipe calls for a springform pan, turning out a deliciously crusty gratin.

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

One is the loneliest number, so make this two-potato gratin instead. Sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes come together in perfect harmony.

Funeral Potatoes

Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Recipe: Funeral Potatoes

Funeral potatoes are beloved in the South for their rich, comforting flavor. Cheesy, crunchy, and oh-so creamy, this casserole is a forever classic and sure to be a welcome contribution to potlucks or family dinners.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

This potato casserole is easy to make the day of, but can also be made a day ahead. It pairs well with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, ham, or even grilled steaks for a weeknight meal. Just be sure to brown the butter in this recipe to add nutty flavor.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

All the flavor of a loaded baked potato packed into a casserole. Get creative and add your favorite baked potato toppings into the mix, from broccoli to black beans. 

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

The savory Parmesan-herb streusel topping on this sweet potato casserole is worth waiting for. We promise, no one will miss the marshmallows.

Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

This cheesy and meaty bake pairs with nearly every dish, from salads to pork tenderloins and even breakfast eggs. It's a great way to use up leftover ham, but delicious enough to warrant buying ham just for the recipe. 

Crispy Potato Galette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Crispy Potato Galette

This galette combines the crispiness of a potato chip with the creaminess of mashed potatoes. If there are any leftovers of this potato casserole, warm it up and top it with a fried egg for breakfast the next morning. 

Smokey Sweet Potato Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Smokey Sweet Potato Mashed Potato Bake

This potato casserole recipe was meant to top Shepherd's Pie, but it's good enough to enjoy on its own. A can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce takes these mashed potatoes to the next level. 

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

One Southern Living editor's grandmother has been making this genius recipe for decades. It's the perfect marriage of potato salad with a bubbly, cheesy gratin.

Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy, smoky, and savory—all of our favorite flavors come to play in this winner of a potato casserole. Peppered with bits of bacon and lots of sharp Cheddar, this potato side is sure to win everyone over. 

Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tasty Tex-Mex Mashed Potato Bake

These are anything but boring mashed potatoes. Chorizo, green chiles, and pepper Jack cheese spice up this potato bake. 

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

A mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheese makes this luxurious baked potato casserole all the more delicious. Creamy and melty, this potato side is the kind you won't be able to stop eating. 

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

This gratin feels like fall, thanks to nutmeg and fennel. Pair it with a chilly autumn night, and enjoy the festive flavor.

Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creamy Spinach Mashed Potato Bake

Baby spinach and herb-garlic cheese bring color and creaminess to this bake, while toasted pecans add a surprise crunch. Serve warm with a favorite chicken recipe for an easy weeknight meal. 

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Find a prettier potato bake, we challenge you. This layered vegetable bake stands out on any spread and can be served warm or room temperature. 

Bacon and Blue Cheese Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon and Blue Cheese Mashed Potato Bake

This potato side pairs perfectly with grilled steak. The creamy wedge of blue cheese folded into the buttermilk mashed potatoes adds a subtle salty and savory bite.  

Onion-Topped Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Onion-Topped Sausage 'n' Mashed Potato Casserole

You'll be impressed by how fuss-free this supper really is. This casserole is packed with a rich, meaty tomato sauce and refrigerated mashed potatoes and topped with crunchy, kid-approved fried onions.

Caramelized Onion Mashed Potato Bake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Mashed Potato Bake

In this recipe, caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, and fresh parsley punch up classic mashed potatoes. It may be a bold statement, but these potatoes are so good, no gravy is necessary. 

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Thanks to the cream cheese, sour cream, and half-and-half, these potatoes are extra creamy. A topping of toasted fresh breadcrumbs and crispy fried onions adds the right amount of crunch to balance out the rich and smooth potatoes underneath. 

Butternut Squash Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin

Mix up a classic gratin with layers of butternut and spaghetti squash folded in with the potatoes. Heavy cream and fontina make this recipe super creamy, while warm spices give the dish a cozy fall feel. 

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely
