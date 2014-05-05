24 Cheesy Potato Casseroles to Warm Up the Dinner Table

Whether shredded, sliced, or mashed, potatoes are the staple from which so many comforting Southern casseroles hail. They're buildable and easy to work with, making them the best base for your bakes. We rounded up our favorite potato casseroles that never disappoint on busy weeknights and at holiday feasts alike. They're great as supporting side dishes at your next dinner party but filling enough to also act as a main dish.

Think warm, gooey renditions like hashbrown casserole, potato gratins, scalloped potatoes, and loaded mashed potato bakes. For those of you who like going off the beaten path, you can jazz up many of these potato bakes with bacon, fresh herbs, hot sauce, or a little garlic—just about any savory ingredient would be right at home. These comforting potato casserole recipes are loaded with rich and creamy flavor. You'll find a new favorite in this collection, we guarantee it.