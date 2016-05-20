17 Pot Pies Meant for Winter Weeknights
The ultimate comfort food comes straight from our kitchen to yours with this collection of savory pot pie recipes.If you're searching for the perfect weeknight dinner, you'll be hard pressed to find a simpler, more satisfying solution than a pot pie. This Southern classic has graced our dinner tables for generations—it was a favorite Sunday night supper at Grandma's, and it certainly stands the test of time. Often involving a creamy, vegetable-studded chicken filling and a crispy pastry crust, this dish can be dressed up or pared down to suit your needs. Only have 35 minutes? Use refrigerated pastry dough. Want to really impress the crowd? Make your own ranberry-pecan pastry dough to top a turkey pot pie. Substitute your standard vegetables for mushrooms and leeks or the puff pastry crust for bacon-and-cheddar biscuits; with pot pie, the possibilities are endless. While your mind may immediately jump to chicken pot pie, we have recipes that incorporate a variety of proteins. Leftover Thanksgiving turkey? Throw it into a pot pie. No meat at all? Our all-veggie recipes are just as satisfying. This stress-free, comforting staple will make dinnertime a breeze.
Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables
In search of the perfect weeknight dinner to feed the whole family? Look no further than this Skillet Pot Pie.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Just like Mama used to make. This classic recipe is a weeknight dinner wonder.
Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies
Take that chicken pot pie on-the-go with this portable dinnertime solution! It's perfect for winter potlucks or picnics.
Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Cut the homemade crust into leaves for a stunning autumnal dish that's ready to be the centerpiece at any dinner party.
Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies
Because let's face it, the crust is simply the best part. We've doubled the crust in this chicken pot pie recipe to amp up the comfort factor.
Chicken a la King
Recipe: Chicken a la King
Chicken pot pie filling spooned over warm biscuits? Doesn't get much better than that. This open-faced, deconstructed chicken pot pie is simple to assemble and so satisfying to savor.
Try One of These Savory Pot Pies on a Cold Night
Stovetop Chicken Pie
Recipe: Stovetop Chicken Pot Pie
Use a rotisserie chicken to make this easy weeknight dinner even simpler. All it takes is 35 minutes on the stovetop.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Leeks and mushrooms may not be your typical pot pie accompaniments, but they're a welcome addition to this classic dish.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
This recipe is Sunday dinner at its finest. If you have time, double the recipe and stick the second casserole in the freezer to pull out when you're in a pinch. The savory Cheddar cheese and bacon biscuits can also be enjoyed solo and are definitely worth the effort.
Biscuit-Topped Vegetable Pot Pies
Recipe: Biscuit-topped Vegetable Pot Pies
With an indulgent, fluffy biscuit topping, you won't even miss the meat in these pot pies!
Double-Crusted Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Double-Crusted Chicken Pot Pie
This pot pie is special enough for entertaining company. Prep everything ahead and pop it in the oven a half hour before guests arrive. It will spend about an hour in the oven and an additional 15 minutes standing before it's time to dig in—just enough time for guests to get settled and enjoy a glass of wine before the main event.
Easy Biscuit-Topped Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Easy Biscuit-Topped Chicken Pot Pie
This recipe makes four individual servings. If you're cooking for two, go ahead and make the full recipe but freeze the leftover servings. These miniature casseroles are perfect for fixing, freezing, and pulling out on a busy weeknight. Thanks to their individual size, they only take about 20 minutes to cook once fully thawed.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
We're a fan of anything we can make in a skillet, so it comes as no surprise that we're marking this as a winner in our book. A refrigerated pie crust helps this comfort food classic come together in record time with minimal cleanup. If you're looking for even more time-saving hacks, pick up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store so all you have to do is shred before adding it to the mixture.
Oyster-Bacon Pot Pie
Recipe: Oyster-Bacon Pot Pie
This surprising spin on pot pie will be a winner for oyster fans. A store-bought puff pastry crust sits atop a savory filling of oysters, bacon, mushrooms, and much more. You'll love the decadent sauce made with white wine and heavy cream. Serve in either an 11- x 7-inch baking dish or in individual ramekins.
Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust
Recipe: Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust
This lucky one-dish dinner is packed with Southern-favorite ingredients like ham, greens, and black-eyed peas. It's the perfect meal for the New Year, but is just as suited to dazzle your table any night of the week. Serve with our savory Pimiento-Cheese Corn Sticks, if desired.
Pizza Pot Pie
Recipe: Italian-Style Pizza Pot Pie
This isn't your average pot pie. Ground beef and sausage star in this Italian casserole. We topped with store-bought pizza crust to speed up prep, but you can always substitute pizza dough. Proceed with recipe as directed, omitting Step 3. (Place entire piecrust over filling in baking dish in Step 4; press crust onto edge of dish to secure. Edges of crust will hang over sides of dish. Tuck excess crust under sides of dish, if desired.)
Loaded Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie
Recipe: Loaded Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie
Start with a store-bought rotisserie chicken and watch it transform into a delicious comfort meal with our Loaded Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie. Fresh mushrooms, carrots, onion, and savory bacon are combined to create a scrape-the-bowl-good dish that you and your family won't be able to resist. Garnish with fresh thyme for a winning presentation.