17 Delicious Ways to Serve Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin is one of our favorite cuts for making a variety of delicious meals. These recipes turn pork tenderloin into everything from spicy Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo to a bacon-wrapped delight in the Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Strawberries. If you prefer your pork tenderloin on the sweet side, you'll love our Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing, or the Plum Pork Tenderloin. For a true taste of the South, you can't beat the crunch of bacon on a pork tenderloin cutlet, or grilled pork tenderloin and squash, and you'll find recipes for both here. So carve up one of our favorite Southern treats, and enjoy the flavors of pork tenderloin in any of these wonderful recipes.
Instant-Pot Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
Let your instant pot do all the work to keep all those delicious juices in the meat.
Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Let our herb-packed marinade enhance the flavors of your delicious pork tenderloin.
Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sliders
One carefree way to serve these sliders is to slice the tenderloins on a large cutting board, set out fresh rolls and homemade condiments, and let guests build their own sandwiches.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches
Move over pulled pork, there's a new sandwich in town.
Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad
This meal comes together in just 20 minutes. It's an ideal supper to add to your weeknight rotation.
Baked Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin
To keep your tenderloin full of that juicy flavor, use a meat thermometer to avoid overcooking.
Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums
Recipe: Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums
Plums, pork, and onions come together to make a flavorful weeknight dish.
Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo
This recipe is a delicious mashup of Korean barbecue and your favorite flaky biscuits.
Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing
Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing
Pork tenderloin doesn't always have to be a hearty starch-filled affair; it can be light, refreshing, and just as delicious.
Pork Tenderloins with Balsamic Strawberries
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Strawberries
Wrap the pork tightly with bacon to give it smoky flavor and a crispy crust.
Pork Tenderloin Dijon Pan Sauce
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Dijon Pan Sauce
The real trick to this dish is making sure you save all of your pan drippings for the flavorful sauce.
Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad
Recipe: Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad
This pork supper is simple, healthy, and comforting, just what we need on a busy weeknight.
Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry
Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry
Bok choy is full of vitamins, so this recipe is a delicious and healthy way to serve pork.
Plum Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Plum Pork Tenderloin
We kept it simple with this recipe, so that the flavors from the pork and plum can do all the talking.
Pork Paillards with Lemony Squash Salad
Recipe: Pork Paillards with Lemony Squash Salad
Dazzle your dinner party guests with this summer take on pork, best enjoyed on the porch.
Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce
This casual and elegant meal will be a hit with pork lovers of all ages.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Everything's better with bacon, and this pork tenderloin recipe is no exception! Go ahead and season the other tenderloin in the package with your favorite spice blend. Wrap and freeze to jump-start another meal.