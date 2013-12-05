17 Delicious Ways to Serve Pork Tenderloin

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 03, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Pork tenderloin is one of our favorite cuts for making a variety of delicious meals. These recipes turn pork tenderloin into everything from spicy Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo to a bacon-wrapped delight in the Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Strawberries. If you prefer your pork tenderloin on the sweet side, you'll love our Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing, or the Plum Pork Tenderloin. For a true taste of the South, you can't beat the crunch of bacon on a pork tenderloin cutlet, or grilled pork tenderloin and squash, and you'll find recipes for both here. So carve up one of our favorite Southern treats, and enjoy the flavors of pork tenderloin in any of these wonderful recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Instant-Pot Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin

Let your instant pot do all the work to keep all those delicious juices in the meat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Max Kelly

Recipe: Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Let our herb-packed marinade enhance the flavors of your delicious pork tenderloin. 

3 of 17

Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sliders

One carefree way to serve these sliders is to slice the tenderloins on a large cutting board, set out fresh rolls and homemade condiments, and let guests build their own sandwiches.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Move over pulled pork, there's a new sandwich in town.

5 of 17

Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad

This meal comes together in just 20 minutes. It's an ideal supper to add to your weeknight rotation. 

6 of 17

Baked Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin

To keep your tenderloin full of that juicy flavor, use a meat thermometer to avoid overcooking. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums

Credit: Photo: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Glazed Pork with Fresh Plums

Plums, pork, and onions come together to make a flavorful weeknight dish.

8 of 17

Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo

This recipe is a delicious mashup of Korean barbecue and your favorite flaky biscuits. 

9 of 17

Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad with Honey-Mustard Dressing

Pork tenderloin doesn't always have to be a hearty starch-filled affair; it can be light, refreshing, and just as delicious. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Pork Tenderloins with Balsamic Strawberries

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Strawberries

Wrap the pork tightly with bacon to give it smoky flavor and a crispy crust.

11 of 17

Pork Tenderloin Dijon Pan Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Dijon Pan Sauce

The real trick to this dish is making sure you save all of your pan drippings for the flavorful sauce. 

12 of 17

Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe:  Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad

This pork supper is simple, healthy, and comforting, just what we need on a busy weeknight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Bok choy is full of vitamins, so this recipe is a delicious and healthy way to serve pork.

14 of 17

Plum Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Plum Pork Tenderloin

We kept it simple with this recipe, so that the flavors from the pork and plum can do all the talking. 

15 of 17

Pork Paillards with Lemony Squash Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pork Paillards with Lemony Squash Salad

Dazzle your dinner party guests with this summer take on pork, best enjoyed on the porch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce

This casual and elegant meal will be a hit with pork lovers of all ages.

17 of 17

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Everything's better with bacon, and this pork tenderloin recipe is no exception! Go ahead and season the other tenderloin in the package with your favorite spice blend. Wrap and freeze to jump-start another meal.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors