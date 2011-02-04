27 Perfect Pound Cakes We Can't Get Enough Of

Give your go-to pound cake recipe a breather and try one of these pound cake recipes from scratch. Pound for pound, a pound cake is a dessert that certainly satisfies above its weight. A true Southern favorite, these pound cake recipes are simple and delicious. The Two-Step Pound Cake is an easy-to-make recipe, best served with ice cream or fresh berries. For a bite-size treat that is a decadent pleasure, enjoy the Mini Triple Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake. One of our readers’ favorite recipes, it mixes cocoa, bittersweet chocolate, and semisweet chocolate, creating an irresistible combination. If you prefer a more sophisticated approach to this simple dessert, try our Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze. Or, for simply Southern flavors, bake a Sour Cream or Key Lime Pound Cake. Any way you slice it, these pound-cake recipes are worth their weight in sweet delight.