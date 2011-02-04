27 Perfect Pound Cakes We Can't Get Enough Of

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Give your go-to pound cake recipe a breather and try one of these pound cake recipes from scratch. Pound for pound, a pound cake is a dessert that certainly satisfies above its weight. A true Southern favorite, these pound cake recipes are simple and delicious. The Two-Step Pound Cake is an easy-to-make recipe, best served with ice cream or fresh berries. For a bite-size treat that is a decadent pleasure, enjoy the Mini Triple Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake. One of our readers’ favorite recipes, it mixes cocoa, bittersweet chocolate, and semisweet chocolate, creating an irresistible combination. If you prefer a more sophisticated approach to this simple dessert, try our Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze. Or, for simply Southern flavors, bake a Sour Cream or Key Lime Pound Cake. Any way you slice it, these pound-cake recipes are worth their weight in sweet delight.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Hector M Sanchez

Look no further for the perfect pound cake recipe. This traditional cake is extra-rich because of the cream cheese and always in style.

Two-Step Pound Cake

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

This recipe is so easy you may start serving this classic dessert with every meal. Top with ice cream or seasonal fruits for a tasty combination.

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.

Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Alison Miksch

We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It’s indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you’ll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won’t be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won’t tell.

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Jennifer Davick

There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Photo: Alison Miksch

You'll hardly be able to bake these little gems before they're devoured.

Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Brian Woodcock

Finish the cakes with one of three toppings, listed with the recipe. Toss together the Streusel Topping before you start baking. Both glazes can be prepped while the cakes cool.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Jen Causey

Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.

Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake

Photo: Jim Franco

We replicated the flavor profile of Mexican chocolate using semisweet chocolate and cinnamon. If you prefer to use Mexican chocolate, look for it with the hot drink mixes or on the Hispanic food aisle. This moist pound cake is equally delicious without the Mexican Chocolate Sauce.

Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

Southern Living

Two Southern classics—caramel cake and pound cake—meet in this dessert that quickly became a reader favorite.

Orange Peel Pound Cake

Jerrelle Guy

Baking expert and cookbook author Jerrelle Guy shared this bright pound cake recipe with us, and citrus fans will fall immediately in love with it.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Southern Living

This classic pound cake only needs a few pantry staple ingredients to make something incredible.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Jennifer Causey

When fresh blueberries are in abundance, we look for as many ways as possible to use them. This fun cake is our new favorite.

Buttermilk Pound Cake

Southern Living

This pound cake recipe is delicious as-is, but a drizzle of homemade buttermilk custard sauce takes it into restaurant-worthy territory.

Pistachio Pound Cake

Micah A. Leal

This pound cake would be delicious with your afternoon cup of tea. Pretty enough to gift to a neighbor, be sure to top with chopped pistachios and lemon zest before the homemade vanilla glaze dries.

Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Make this rich chocolate pound cake ahead of time for an easy, satisfying dessert the whole family will love.

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Hector Manuel Sanchez

If you’re looking for a gorgeous centerpiece for a holiday or supper club, this pound cake recipe fits the bill.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

No dessert has ever tasted worse with the addition of cream cheese, including this decadent pound cake.

Marbled Pecan Pound Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

This recipe was sent in by Billie Taylor of Wytheville, Virginia, and was published in the December, 1993, issue of Southern Living. It’s remained a recipe box staple ever since, and it’s much easier to make than its presentation might make you think.

Coconut Pound Cake

Antonis Achilleos

Coconut, bourbon, pecans, and cream cheese—these are a few of our favorite things, and you’ll find them all in this pound cake recipe.

Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Southern Living

This rich cake still manages to be light as cloud. We love it topped with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Jennifer Davick

Fall’s favorite spud makes a rare appearance at the dessert table with this amazing pound cake recipe.

Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

Sheri Giblin

New Orleans Chef Alon Shaya adds Greek yogurt to this pound cake batter for a hint of tang and dreamy texture.

Classic Southern Pound Cake

Skyler Burt

This pound cake recipe proves that sometimes the best things in life are the simplest.

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

This pound cake recipe came from the ladies of the Junior League of Houston, and it’s a shower and luncheon favorite of ours.

Vanilla Bean-Brownie Ripple Pound Cake

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Surprise your family with a gorgeous ribbon of brownie batter when they cut into this vanilla pound cake.

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Sour cream adds just the right amount of tang, richness, and tenderness to this classic pound cake recipe.

