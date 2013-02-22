18 Peanut Butter Desserts Your Family Will Go Nuts For

By Zoe Denenberg Updated July 07, 2022
A classic peanut butter and jelly still tops the list of our favorite packed lunches. Not only are the sandwich's flavors nostalgic, but the classic dish is a great way to pack protein and round out your diet. Rich, creamy, delicious peanut butter is an excellent source of protein, which makes it a top choice for healthy snacking. You can dip carrots or celery in peanut butter for a just-indulgent-enough snack, but our favorite way to use peanut butter is in decadent desserts. From brownies and cookies to cakes and bars, peanut butter is a welcome addition to our favorite sweets. Whether you enjoy your peanut butter in a sandwich or as a dip, spread on chocolate cookies or baked into pies, we've got a peanut butter recipe for every palate. Now, if you or a loved one is allergic to peanuts, don't worry–the peanut butter in most of these recipes can be substituted for almond butter or sunflower seed butter! These alternatives are a great option, although nothing can truly replace the ever-classic peanut butter. Whether you like your peanut butter smooth or crunchy, sweet or salty, we have a recipe for you.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Decadent and delicious, these cupcakes are full of chocolate flavor and brimming with a peanut butter buttercream you'll have to taste to believe. 

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

This cookie recipe tops the charts as one of our all-time favorites. It's nutty, chocolatey, and oh-so nostalgic.

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

For those summer days when you just don't want to turn on the oven, this cool Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie satisfies like no other.

Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

This impressive pie is packed full of rich peanut flavor, from the gooey peanut butter filling to the peanut butter crust.

Peanut Butter-Coconut Cookies

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Coconut Cookies

A short ingredient list, perfectly chewy texture, and unexpected coconut flavor make this update on the classic peanut butter cookie a winner in our book. Give them a try and we have a feeling you'll agree.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Puff Pastry Braids

Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Puff Pastry Braids

All it takes is some peanut butter, jelly, and a package of frozen puff pastry to give your PB&J a serious upgrade.

Peanut Butter Midnight Kiss Cookies

Recipe: Peanut Butter Midnight Kiss Cookies

We're loving this super-chocolatey twist on Grandma's signature Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies. With gold accents, these cookies are ever-so festive.

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

This easy recipe comes together in a flash with the help of your microwave.

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns

Watch: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns

These cute acorn treats are a great fall lunchbox snack. Pack a few of these peanut butter treats and you're good to go!

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Impress your guests with these simple, 4-ingredient peanut butter cookies.

Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

Recipe: Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

Everything you love about a peanut butter cup, distilled into a perfect frozen summer treat.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

They look impressive, but these chocolate-filled eggs are so easy to make that you won't need to fear getting the kids involved. Go with dark chocolate melting wafers—they don't require tempering.

Peanut Butter Cake

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cake

With peanut butter in the cake and in the frosting, this cake is total peanut butter overload.

Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars

Recipe: Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars

Creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey, these bars are everything we want in a dessert.

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Why make regular ol' chocolate chip cookies when you can add peanut butter to the dough?

Peanut Butter Pie

Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie

This easy-as-can-be pie requires only 15 minutes of active time.

Classic Peanut Brittle

Recipe: Classic Peanut Brittle

Stuff those cookie tins with this classic peanut confection.

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars are essentially a homemade version of everyone's favorite peanut butter cups. You're going to want to bookmark this recipe.

