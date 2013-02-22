18 Peanut Butter Desserts Your Family Will Go Nuts For
A classic peanut butter and jelly still tops the list of our favorite packed lunches. Not only are the sandwich's flavors nostalgic, but the classic dish is a great way to pack protein and round out your diet. Rich, creamy, delicious peanut butter is an excellent source of protein, which makes it a top choice for healthy snacking. You can dip carrots or celery in peanut butter for a just-indulgent-enough snack, but our favorite way to use peanut butter is in decadent desserts. From brownies and cookies to cakes and bars, peanut butter is a welcome addition to our favorite sweets. Whether you enjoy your peanut butter in a sandwich or as a dip, spread on chocolate cookies or baked into pies, we've got a peanut butter recipe for every palate. Now, if you or a loved one is allergic to peanuts, don't worry–the peanut butter in most of these recipes can be substituted for almond butter or sunflower seed butter! These alternatives are a great option, although nothing can truly replace the ever-classic peanut butter. Whether you like your peanut butter smooth or crunchy, sweet or salty, we have a recipe for you.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Decadent and delicious, these cupcakes are full of chocolate flavor and brimming with a peanut butter buttercream you'll have to taste to believe.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
This cookie recipe tops the charts as one of our all-time favorites. It's nutty, chocolatey, and oh-so nostalgic.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
For those summer days when you just don't want to turn on the oven, this cool Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie satisfies like no other.
Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
This impressive pie is packed full of rich peanut flavor, from the gooey peanut butter filling to the peanut butter crust.
Peanut Butter-Coconut Cookies
A short ingredient list, perfectly chewy texture, and unexpected coconut flavor make this update on the classic peanut butter cookie a winner in our book. Give them a try and we have a feeling you'll agree.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Puff Pastry Braids
All it takes is some peanut butter, jelly, and a package of frozen puff pastry to give your PB&J a serious upgrade.
Peanut Butter Midnight Kiss Cookies
We're loving this super-chocolatey twist on Grandma's signature Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies. With gold accents, these cookies are ever-so festive.
Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
This easy recipe comes together in a flash with the help of your microwave.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns
These cute acorn treats are a great fall lunchbox snack. Pack a few of these peanut butter treats and you're good to go!
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
Impress your guests with these simple, 4-ingredient peanut butter cookies.
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Everything you love about a peanut butter cup, distilled into a perfect frozen summer treat.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs
They look impressive, but these chocolate-filled eggs are so easy to make that you won't need to fear getting the kids involved. Go with dark chocolate melting wafers—they don't require tempering.
Peanut Butter Cake
With peanut butter in the cake and in the frosting, this cake is total peanut butter overload.
Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
Creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey, these bars are everything we want in a dessert.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Why make regular ol' chocolate chip cookies when you can add peanut butter to the dough?
Peanut Butter Pie
This easy-as-can-be pie requires only 15 minutes of active time.
Classic Peanut Brittle
Stuff those cookie tins with this classic peanut confection.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
These Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars are essentially a homemade version of everyone's favorite peanut butter cups. You're going to want to bookmark this recipe.