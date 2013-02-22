A classic peanut butter and jelly still tops the list of our favorite packed lunches. Not only are the sandwich's flavors nostalgic, but the classic dish is a great way to pack protein and round out your diet. Rich, creamy, delicious peanut butter is an excellent source of protein, which makes it a top choice for healthy snacking. You can dip carrots or celery in peanut butter for a just-indulgent-enough snack, but our favorite way to use peanut butter is in decadent desserts. From brownies and cookies to cakes and bars, peanut butter is a welcome addition to our favorite sweets. Whether you enjoy your peanut butter in a sandwich or as a dip, spread on chocolate cookies or baked into pies, we've got a peanut butter recipe for every palate. Now, if you or a loved one is allergic to peanuts, don't worry–the peanut butter in most of these recipes can be substituted for almond butter or sunflower seed butter! These alternatives are a great option, although nothing can truly replace the ever-classic peanut butter. Whether you like your peanut butter smooth or crunchy, sweet or salty, we have a recipe for you.