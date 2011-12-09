34 Party-Perfect Sheet Cake Recipes

Simple, elegant, and sure to be crowd-pleasers, these quick and easy sheet cakes are the perfect way to feed a crowd without breaking the bank (or breaking a sweat). A 13- by 9-inch sheet cake pan is all you need to transform drab boxed cake mix into a luxurious birthday cake, a fan-favorite carrot cake, or a festive berry poke cake. Learn the secret ingredient to a perfect chocolate sheet cake (hint: you can find this popular summer vegetable at your local farmers’ market) or charm your guests with a rich, nutty Texas sheet cake. These playful cakes are approved by kids and adults alike. Whether you’re celebrating a graduation, a birthday, or simply toasting to life, these recipes will be your no-fuss secret to easy, breezy hosting. So ditch the store-bought cake and opt for one of these simple yet impressive sheet cake recipes to wow your crowd this season.